GRAND RAPIDS — I was just reading in the paper that Krispy Kreme is having a special promotion on Dec. 12 (12-12.)
The deal? Well, they’re playing off the number 12. Buy one dozen donuts at the regular price and get the next dozen for only one dollar. There are no Krispy Kremes in this area, but if there were, you can bet I’d get there bright and early. Reading the article reminded me of the “donut days” we had when I was coaching basketball here.
The morning after every win, I’d stop at Dunkin Donuts on the way to school and pick up a couple dozen donuts for the team; we called them “victory donuts.” When I walked to my classroom, there’d be about four or five players waiting at my door, wanting to get first crack at the selection.
Also waiting there bright and early was my assistant coach Larry. Larry was a big guy, about 6’7” with these huge, powerful hands. He always got a kick out of shaking hands with people; he had a grip like a vise. Larry grew up in Philadelphia, played high school ball against Wilt Chamberlain, then went on to play college ball at Canisius. I had to make sure I picked up about five Boston Cream donuts. Larry liked Boston Cream and I wasn’t going to disappoint him He’d inhale one in my room and then take a couple for the road.
But that’s what we did after every win. In the 12 years I coached here, we won about 200 games. If my math is correct, that’s about 4,800 donuts. All that time Dunkin never gave me a deal, buy one dozen get the next dozen for a buck!
That memory brought back a lot of memories of my coaching career.You know, it’s not always the games that hold the fondest memories; it’s the other stuff, the relationship with other coaches, the crazy things that happened during a game, the back and forth with the officials, the fun on bus trips.
In one of our games, we were playing against Booker High School, a team known for its winning basketball program.It was getting close to halftime and a player from Booker dove for a loose ball in front of our bench. As she dove, her weave flew off her head and into the lap of one of our starting players, Mirisha, who was on the bench at the time. It looked like a muskrat flying through the air, a huge flying squirrel. It whizzed by my face and I watched as it landed in her lap. Mirisha caught it but acted like she had just caught a ball of fire or something. If her facial expression could talk it would have screamed “ICK!” The poor girl who lost her weave had to embarrassingly walk over and pick up her errant hairpiece and then walk sheepishly back to her bench, putting a towel over her head to hide the catastrophe.
About 10 seconds later, the buzzer sounded ending the first half. It was a close game; Booker was rated toward the top in the state of Florida. I needed to give a stirring halftime speech, get the kids ready to hit the floor in the second half and blow them away.
I walked into the locker room.The girls were sitting on the bench. I looked at Mirishia. She looked at me. She tried to hold back, but she couldn’t. She lost it.Totally lost it. The team then lost it. Everyone was laughing their heads off talking about the flying hairpiece. Then I lost it. I had tears rolling down my face. The entire halftime was spent in uncontrollable laughter. Not a word about strategy, no diagramming of plays on the white board, no rah-rah speech- – just 15 players and two coaches wiping the tears off their faces roaring in unrestrained, loud, totally uncontrollable laughter. The athletic director came in to give us the warning that the second half was about to begin.
I told the kids to huddle up. We huddled up, put our hands together in the circle. I was going to say something like “ok ladies, let’s go get ‘em” or something. Instead, I just laughed. We all laughed. We ran out of the locker room onto the court.
Needless to say, we played a pretty loose second half and we ended up blowing them away. Now this was about 10, 12 years ago and many of the players on that team are Facebook friends. Once in a while, the flying weave episode is brought up. And to this day, we still laugh about it; it still brings tears to our eyes.
I think for old times’ sake, I’ll take a little ride to Dunkin Donuts tomorrow morning and order a Boston Cream. Coaching. It’s not always about wins and losses, championships and trophies. Sometimes it’s just about donuts and flying hair.
