GRAND RAPIDS — I was talking with a friend the other day about basketball shoes. I had mentioned that when I played high school basketball, we wore the old canvas Converse Chuck Taylor All Star shoe. I said “That was the only shoe – it didn’t matter – high school, college, even the pros wore the canvas Converse shoes. We didn’t have all the tenners that they have today. There were no Adidas, Nike, Reebok, New Balance or Pumas. The only tenner shoe was the Chuck Taylor.”
My friend said “Tenner? There’s no such word as tenner; it’s tennis shoe.”
I said “No. Tennis shoes are for playing tennis. Golf shoes are for playing golf, running shoes are for running. The generic name for athletic shoes is ‘tenner.’”
My friend had never even heard the word “tenner.” So, we made a little wager and I posted this question on Facebook- “My friend says that nobody says “tenner” shoe, I say they do. What do you say?”
Out of the ninety-four people who responded, seventy-two said they say “tenners.” The next most popular answer was “tennies.” I would never say “tennies.” Tennies sounds like something you put your little pinkies in! Real men wear tenners!
Only a handful of people used the term “sneakers.” I’ve never used “sneakers.” I wonder where that name came from? Were they originally designed for sneaking around? Great shoes to wear during a burglary or something? I have no clue as to why an athletic shoe would be called a “sneaker.”
But the responses were overwhelmingly “tenners,” and most of those who said “tenners” were Northern Minnesota people. I thought initially maybe it was an Iron Range thing. But one of the responders to the Facebook poll did some research and found that the term tenner is used in Western Pennsylvania and the Great Lakes region. In the West you hear tenny and in the Northwest the preferred term is tennie-runner. In the South it’s tennie-pumps, tennies or simply tennis.
All this shoe talk got me reminiscing about a basketball game we played in high school. In my senior year, Region 7 was very strong in basketball. Hibbing, Duluth East, Duluth Central and Aurora-Hoyt Lakes were all at one time rated in the top ten in state polls. At that time there was no classification; small schools, big schools, it didn’t matter – there was just one class.
Hibbing was playing Aurora-Hoyt Lakes at the Lincoln Jr. High gym in Hibbing. Both teams were 8-0 and both rated highly state-wide. I remember during warm-ups looking at the crowd. I’m pretty sure the Fire Marshall took a night off that night; fans were sitting in the walkways, not an empty space in the gym.
The match of the undefeated teams lived up to its billing. At half time the Blackhawks, coached by Tom Reagan, were ahead by eight , 40-32. Some of you may remember Hibbing coach Milan Knezovich. Milan was a big man with a big voice, and believe me, we heard that voice at halftime. I don’t recall exactly what he said, but whatever it was, it worked. I think the newspaper said Knezovich conducted a “one sided conversation.” We came out after the half on fire, picking up AHL with a full court press causing turnover after turnover. Within four minutes the eight-point deficit turned into a Hibbing lead. By the end of the third quarter the tables had turned; it was Hibbing with an eight-point advantage.
We had them by about 15 toward the end of the fourth quarter but the Blackhawks came roaring back to make it close, Hibbing winning 85-80. When I look back, our team averaged about 80 points per game. In an era devoid of the three-point shot, 80 points was a lot of points to put up in a high school game.
Hibbing’s Gary Southgate led all scorers that night with 27 points; Frank Russ was close behind with 24. Both Southgate and Russ could hit the long bomb; had there been a three-point line back then, they would have scored between 35 and 40 points per night regularly.
I was reading something the other day about Pistol Pete Maravich. In his senior year he averaged 44 points a game without the three-point shot. One of his coaches went back to look at all of the old game film and determined that Maravich was making 13 3’s a game. He would have averaged 55 points per contest.
Aurora’s Mike Josephson led the Blackhawks with 20 points while Kevin Reagan, the coach’s son, was right behind with 18. Josephson was a beast at about 6’6” 230 pounds. I had two jobs in my high school basketball career – to defend the other team’s best big man and to rebound. Believe me, banging against Josephson all night was a chore – like trying to move a tank. Josephson went on to have a great career for the UMD Bulldogs; I believe he was their leading scorer and rebounder. To show what kind of kid he was, the Minnesota Vikings drafted him as a tight end, even though he never played football; he was an athletic, big, strong northern Minnesota boy.
Reagan, a guard, was a great player too and went on to play college ball for Nebraska. But let’s get back to the shoes.
As I had mentioned earlier, every team wore the Converse shoes – everyone. But when AHL took the court that night against Hibbing we all noticed Kevin Reagan’s shoes. They weren’t Converse. We had never seen a shoe like he was wearing before. Reagan was probably the first kid in northern Minnesota to own a pair of low-cut Adidas, white with the three black stripes.
We were all talking about it during the warm-ups. We were in awe, both admiring the shoe and somewhat envious as well. So right from the get-go, right from when we broke our pre-game huddle and went to center court for the opening tip, we decided we were going to be merciless and ride Reagan all night long about his “fancy shmancy shoes!” I can’t get into detail about what was said, but every time Reagan had the ball in his hand the chatter was non-stop, especially from our point guard Kenny Lee. Merciless. Reagan, the coach’s son with the fancy shoes! I can’t say for sure, but that may have been the beginning of “trash talk – Iron Range style.” Reagan, the Adidas kid in a tenner shoe world!
