GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Swimming and Diving
Varsity Pentagonal
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team played host to the Varsity Pentagonal which was conducted on Jan. 3.
The Thunderhawks came out on top in the five-team meet with 518 points, edging second place Rock Ridge which had 482. They were followed by Proctor 248, International Falls 248, and Chisholm 172.
The meet was highlighted by the performance of senior Thunderhawk diver Aydin Aultman who broke the Grand Rapids pool 11-dive record with a total of 264.60 points. The previous record was posted by Duluth Denfeld diver A. Stinson in 2011, at 261.10.
Also placing first for Grand Rapids were Joe Loney in the 200-yard freestyle (2:04.37); Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.06), and the 400-yard freestyle relay composed of Nik Casper, Loney, William Skaudis and Palecek (3:45.32).
Taking second for the Thunderhawks were the 200-yard medley relay consisting of Palecek, Seth Barton, Skaudis and Casper (1:53.37); Zak Vidmar in the 200-yard individual medley (2:28.53) and 100-yard breaststroke (1:12.16); Palecek in the 50-yard freestyle (24.26 seconds); Skaudis in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.40); Casper in the 100-yard freestyle (55.30 seconds); Loney in the 500-yard freestyle (5:48.67); and the 200-yard freestyle relay made up of Christian Varin, Kasey Cowan, Sam Barton and Loney (1:46.64).
Finishing third for Grand Rapids were Leif Wyland in the 200-yard freestyle (2:11.78); Casper in the 50-yard freestyle (25.13 seconds); and Varin in the 100-yard freestyle (57.56 seconds).
Varsity Pentagonal
Team scores: 1. Grand Rapids 518; 2. Rock Ridge 482; 3. Proctor 248; 3. International Falls 248; 5. Chisholm 172.
200 medley relay — 1. Rock Ridge, 1:48.39; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Nik Casper), 1:53.37; 3. Proctor, 2:01.30.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Joe Loney, GR, 2:04.37; 2. A.J. Hultman, R.R, 2:04.84; 3. Leif Wyland, GR, 2:11.78; 5. Graham Verke, GR, 2:13.50
200-yard individual medley: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 2:13.79; 2. Zak Vidmar, GR, 2:28;53; 3. Jacob Gundry, P, 2:28.95; 5. Jake Brunn, GR, 2:32.68.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Nate Spiering, RR, 23.18; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.26; 3. Nik Casper, GR, 25.13; 4. Christian Varin, GR, 25.40; 8. Gunnar Larson, GR, 28.74.
1-meter diving: 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 264.60 (pool record); 2. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 160.20; 3. Michael Sobkowicz, IF, 136.25; 4. Dylan Aultman, GR, 109.40.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Bodi George, RR, 1:00.80; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 1:03.40; 3. Jacob Gundry, P, 1:06.94; 4. Jake Brunn, GR, 1:07.29; 5. Sam Barton, GR, 1:08.74.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Nate Spiering, RR, 51.55; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 55.30; 3. Christian Varin, GR, 57.56; 4. Nathan Ewen, GR, 59.26.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Gunnar George, RR, 5:30.92; 2. Joe Loney, GR, 5:48.67; 3. A.J. Hultman, RR, 6:00.20; 4. Graham Verke, GR, 6:02.00; 5. Leif Wyland, GR, 6:02.95.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Rock Ridge, 1:36.63; 2. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Kasey Cowan, Sam Barton, Joe Loney), 1:46.64; 3. International Falls, 1:48.14.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:00.06; 2. Bodi George, RR, 1:03.66; 3. Tye Hiltunen, RR, 1:06.77; 4,. William Skaudis, GR, 1:11.37; 5. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:12.61.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Gabe Aagenes, RR, 1:09.63; 2. Zak Vidmar, GR, 1:12.16; 3. Luke Hecimovich, RR, 1:14.24.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, Joe Loney, William Skaudis, Isaac Palecek), 3:45.32; 2. Rock Ridge, 3:46.23; 3. International Falls, 4:05.68.
Boys Basketball
Northland 84
N-K 46
REMER — Northland defeated the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team at home on Jan. 3, 84-46.
Alec Wake nailed five 3-pointers and scored 36 points to pace Northland. Nolan Carlson scored 17, Dylan Schwarz, seven, and Liam Wake and Jace Jackson both added six.
Scoring was not available for Nashwauk-Keewatin.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 0-9 on the season. Northland improves to 8-1 with the victory.
Boys Basketball
Red Lake 75
Deer River 73
RED LAKE — The Deer River High School boys basketball team lost a close 75-73 decision on the road to Red Lake on Jan. 3.
Cade Beaulieu hit three 3-pointers and scored 17 points to pace Red Lake. Gerald Kingbird Jr. connected on three 3-pointers and scored 16 points while Ken Cox also scored 16. Jack Brown Jr. nailed five 3-pointers and scored 15.
Caiden Schjenken hit four 3-pointers and led Deer River with 21 points while pulling down nine rebounds, recording three steals and blocking four shots. Rhett Mundt had a huge game in the paint as he scored 19 points and pulled down 19 rebounds while Ethan Williams had 14 points and 12 rebounds. Cale Jackson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Sam Rahier scored six points and pulled down six rebounds.
With the loss, Deer River is now 7-2 for the season while Red Lake improves to 5-1.
DR 35 38—73
RL 40 35—75
Deer River: Cale Jackson 11, Caiden Schjenken 21, Ethan Williams 14, Rhett Mundt 19, Sam Rahier 6, Thomas White 2.
Red Lake: Jack Brown Jr. 15, Cade Beaulieu 17, Gerald Kingbird Jr. 16, Austin Perkins 5, Ken Cox 16, Will Kingbird 6.
Fouls: DR 19; RL 14; Fouled out: Williams; Three pointers: DR, Jackson 3, Schjenken 4, Williams 2, Rahier; RL, Brown 5, Beaulieu 3, G. Kingbird 3, Cox 2; Free throws: DR 3-of-11; RL 10-of-23.
Boys Basketball
MIB 106
Hill City 40
HILL CITY — The Hill City High School boys basketball team fell to Mt. Iron-Buhl by a 106-40 score on Jan. 3, at home.
Asher Zubich hit four 3-pointers and scored 33 points for MIB while adding 11 assists and three steals. Josh Holmes nailed six 3-pointers and scored 23 points and dished out four assists, Mason Clines had 12 points and four steals, MiCaden Clines had eight points, and Braylen Keith, Chris King and Alex Schneider all had six points.
Scoring for Hill City was not available.
With the loss, Hill City falls to 0-7 on the season. It played Bigfork on Jan. 6, and will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against LaPorte on Thursday, Jan. 12.
With the win, MIB improves to 5-4 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Superior 75
Grand Rapids 68
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost at home to Superior on Jan. 3, by a 75-68 score.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 0-7 on the season. Superior improves to 6-3.
Boys Basketball
Bigfork 56
Greenway 28
BIGFORK — The Bigfork High School boys basketball team defeated Greenway at home by a 56-28 margin on Jan. 3.
The Huskies led big at the half by a 36-8 margin, and both teams scored 20 points in the second half as Bigfork cruised to the win.
Caiden Rahier was on fire from the outside for Bigfork as he connected on four 3-pointers and led all scorers with 26 points. Jhace Pearson scored 14, and Bradley Haley added nine.
Gage Olson scored 17 points to lead Greenway in scoring. Stephen McGee had six points.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 4-4 on the season. It played Hill City on Jan. 6, and will be on the road against Cherry for a 7:15 p.m. contest on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
Greenway, with the loss, falls to 1-6 on the season. It played Littlefork-Big Falls on Jan. 6, and will travel to play South Ridge on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:15 p.m. It will play host to Ely on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 7:15 p.m.
G 8 20—28
B 36 20—56
Greenway: Mekhi McCoy 2, Morgan Hess 3, Stephen McGee 6, Gage Olson 17.
Bigfork: Jhace Pearson 14, Bradley Haley 9, Chase Jacobson 2, Chase Powell 3, Caiden Rahier 26, Matt Vosika 2.
Three pointers: G, Hess; B, Pearson 2, Rahier 4; Free throws: G 5-of-12; B 2-of-8.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 54
Deer River 28
DEER RIVER — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team ran past Deer River 54-28 in action on Jan. 3, on the road.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to
Deer River falls to 5-5 with the loss while Bigfork improves to 10-1 on the season. The Huskies are next in action on Monday, Jan. 9, at home for a 7:15 p.m. game versus Nashwauk-Keewatin.
Girls Basketball
South Ridge 85
HCN 25
SOUTH RIDGE — The Hill City/Northland girls basketball team lost to South Ridge on the road on Jan. 3, 85-25.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, HCN is now 1-7 on the season. It is next in action on the road at Blackduck on Monday, Jan. 9, at 7:30
p.m.
South Ridge improves to 5-2 on the season.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 4
North Shore 1
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated North Shore 4-1 in action on Jan. 3, at home.
Gino Troumbly scored 4:22 into the game to give the Raiders an early 1-0 advantage, but North Shore’s Jake Stadler tied the game later in the period. Greenway’s Aden Springer scored the eventual game-winning goal later in the period as the Raiders led 2-1 after one period.
Keller Mitchell scored the lone goal of the second period for Greenway, and Troumbly scored his second goal in the third period as Greenway took the win.
Derek Gibeau stopped 26 of the 27 shots directed his way in the nets for Greenway while Chase Mallory finished with 43 saves for North Shore.
With the win, Greenway is 3-6 on the season while North Shore falls to 1-7-1.
NS 1 0 0 — 1
G 2 1 1 — 4
First Period: 1. G, Gino Troumbly (Caiden Carpenter, Keller Mitchell), 4:22; 2. NS, Jake Stadler (Braylen Hoff, Ryan Christiansen), 5:05; 3. G, Aden Springer (Jacques Villenueve), 11:59,
Second period: 4. G, Mitchell (Carpenter, Beau Carlson), 7:14.
Third Period: 5. G, Troumbly (Matthew Hannah),10:23
Penalties-Minutes: NS 0-for-0 minutes; G 3-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Chase Mallory, NS, 13-17-13—43; Derek Gibeau, G, 4-9-13—26.
Swimming and
Diving
Grand Rapids 187
Mesabi East 119
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys swimming and diving team defeated Mesabi East 187 to 119 in dual meet action on Jan. 5.
Despite getting the win, Grand Rapids had just two first place finishes which shows the depth of the Thunderhawk squad. Placing first for the Thunderhawks were Aydin Aultman in diving (261.65 points) and Isaac Palecek in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.89).
Grand Rapids 187
Mesabi East 119
200 medley relay — 1. Mesabi East, 1:52.03; 2. Grand Rapids (Isaac Palecek, Seth Barton, William Skaudis, Joe Loney), 1:53.69; 3. Grand Rapids (Cooper Gilbert, Kasey Cowan, Aaron McMullen, Nathan Ewen), 2:06.73.
200-yard freestyle: 1. Carter Steele, ME, 2:03.56; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 2:05.58; 3. Alex Leete, ME, 2:06.87.
200-yard individual medley: 1. Cole Layman, ME, 2:14.93; 2. Zade Baker, ME, 2:31.88; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 2:32.21.
50-yard freestyle: 1. Mason Williams, ME, 23.21; 2. Isaac Palecek, GR, 24.49; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 25.68.
Diving: 1. Aydin Aultman, GR, 261.65; 2. David Aultman, GR, 159.80; 3. Aiden Johnson, ME, 155.50.
100-yard butterfly: 1. Cole Layman, ME, 1:02.04; 2. Aaron McMullen, GR, 1:06.56; 3. Seth Barton, GR, 1:07,28.
100-yard freestyle: 1. Carter Steele, ME, 52.11; 2. Nik Casper, GR, 55.42; 3. Joe Loney, GR, 57.38.
500-yard freestyle: 1. Alex Leete, ME, 5L46.14; 2. William Skaudis, GR, 5:54.55; 3. Leif Wyland, GR, 5:58.05.
200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Mesabi East, 1:40.37; 2. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Graham Verke, Leif Wyland, Joe Loney), 1:45.19; 3. Grand Rapids (Nik Casper, William Skaudis, Sam Barton, Kasey Cowan), 1:45.59.
100-yard backstroke: 1. Isaac Palecek, GR, 1:00.89; 2. Nathan Ewen, GR, 1:09.00; 3. Zade Baker, ME, 1:12.51.
100-yard breaststroke: 1. Mason Williams, ME, 1:10.20; 2. Sam Barton, GR, 1:16.77; 3. Sam Hoffman, GR, 1:19.07.
400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Mesabi East, 3:43.26; 2. Grand Rapids (Christian Varin, Graham Verke, Seth Barton, Nik Casper), 3:50.30; 3. Grand Rapids (Leif Wyland, Max Connelly, Nathan Ewen, Isaac Palecek), 4:02.70.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 57
Deer River 31
CHERRY — The Deer River High School girls basketball team lost on the road to Cherry by a 57-31 score on Jan. 5.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Deer River falls to 5-6 on the season. It is next in action at home on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Cass Lake-Bena.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 64
Duluth Denfeld 59
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team earned its first victory of the season on Jan. 5, at it tipped Duluth Denfeld 64-59 in action at home.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 1-7 on the season. It is next in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at home against Bemidji. It remains home on Thursday, Jan. 12, with a 7:15 p.m. contest versus Duluth East.
With the loss, Duluth Denfeld falls to 4-7 on the season.
Girls Hockey
Brainerd-LF 3
GRG 1
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team lost to Brainerd-Little Falls by a 3-1 score in play on Jan. 3, at Brainerd.
The Lightning had a 1-0 advantage after the first period thanks to a goal from Kalle Reed with Morgan Carsrud getting the assist.
BLF scored two goals in the second period to take a one-goal lead into the final period. Scoring the goals were Brynn Thoma and Macy Peterson.
The Lightning could not get the tying goal in the third period, and BLF’s Molly Hagelie turned on the red light with 10:54 remaining in the game to give her team a two-goal advantage.
Ericah Folden finished with 23 stops in the nets for BLF while Riley Toivonen was credited with 11 stops for GRG.
With the loss, GRG is now 8-7 on the season. It played Northern Tier on Jan. 6, and it will be on the road at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth to play Duluth Marshall in a 6 p.m. game on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
With the win, BLF is now 7-6-2 for the season.
GRG 1 0 0 — 1
BLF 0 2 1 — 3
First Period: 1. GRG, Kalle Reed (Morgan Carsrud), 3:51.
Second Period: 2. BLF, Brynn Thoma (Kendra Couture), 4:44; 3. BLF, Macy Peterson (Molly Pohlkamp), 9:33.
Third period: 4. BLF, Molly Hagelie (Peyton LeMieur, Aubree Caauwe), 6:06
Penalties-Minutes: GRG 1-for-2 minutes; BLF 6-for 12 minutes.
Goalie saves: Riley Toivonen, GRG, 6-1-4—11; Ericah Folden, BLF, 3-12-8—23.
Boys Hockey
H/C 5
Greenway 1
HIBBING — The Greenway High School boys hockey team lost to Hibbing/Chisholm 5-1 in home action on Jan. 5.
Hibbing/Chisholm led 1-0 after the first period on the strength of a goal from Broden Fawcett.
The Bluejackets took a 2-0 lead early in the second period when Christian Dickson scored. The Raiders cut the lead in half with a goal from Jacques Villenueve, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s Christian Edmonds turned on the red light less than three minutes later to give the Bluejackets a two-goal advantage.
Beau Frider scored with 22 seconds left in the middle period as Hibbing/Chisholm led 4-1 after two periods.
Fawcett scored the lone goal of the third period as the Bluejackets took the win.
Brayden Boyer had 14 saves in the nets for Hibbing/Chisholm while Derek Gibeau finished with 36 for the Raiders.
With the loss, Greenway is now 3-7 on the season. It will be on the road against North Shore on Tuesday, Jan. 10, for a 7 p.m. game and then will be home against Northern Lakes at 7 p.m.. on Thursday, Jan. 12.
With the win, Hibbing/Chisholm is 9-4-1 on the season.
G 0 1 0 — 1
HC 1 3 1 — 5
First Period: 1. HC, Broden Fawcett (Keeghan Fink, Beau Frider), 5:03.
Second Period: 2. HC, Christian Dickson (Jace Kampsula, Petyon Taylor), 1:27; 3. G, Jacques Villenueve (Layn Hustad, Matthew Hannah), 4:53; 4. HC, Christian Edmonds (Taylor, Blaydon McCue), 7:11; 5. HC, Frider (Dickson, Fink), 16:38.
Third period: 6. HC, Fawcett (Jack Gabardi, Drew Anderson), 10:36.
Penalties-Minutes: G 0-for-0 minutes; HC 0-for 0 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 16-12-8—36; Brayden Boyer, HC, 3-2-9—14.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids
Holiday
Invitational
GRAND RAPIDS — Following are results of the Grand Rapids Holiday Invitational which was conducted in December.
Charles Ikola of Deer River placed first at 106 pounds while Jack London of Proctor-Hermantown (PH) was second. Hosea Huyck of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway (NKG) was fourth.
Ian Benham of Deer River was champion at 113 pounds. Matthew Cullen of NKG was second.
At 120 pounds, Tate Evans of Deer River was the champion and Brody Mistic of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena (BCLB) was second. Joey Seely of Grand Rapids placed third.
Asher Brenden of Grand Rapids was champion at 126 pounds while teammate Holden Brink was second. Dylan Gielen of Deer River placed third.
Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids placed first in the 132-pound division. Wyatt Gullickson of Deer River was second and Caiden Bobrowski of Deer River finished third.
At 138 pounds, Justin Jobe of Grand Rapids was first followed by Preston Reed of Deer River in second and Noah DeLuca of PH in third.
Tygh Gullickson of Deer River won the 145-pound division with Connor Keith of the Thunderhawks coming in second and Owen Shediin of Deer River in third.
At 152 pounds, Tanner Morlan of Grand Rapids was the champion while Nathias Parks of Deer River was second and John Duffy of GNK placed third.
In the 152-pound B Division, Warren Ritter of Grand Rapids was first followed by Trevor Snetsinger of the Thunderhawks and Kenei Loonsfoot of BCLB.
At 160 pounds, Oliver Spahn of Grand Rapids was the champion with Hunter Rhodes of Deer River in second and Connor Higgins of the Thunderhawks in third.
There was no information listed for the 170-pound division.
At 182 pounds, Gus Thompson of Deer River was champion with Weston Danielson of Grand Rapids second and Jaxon Thompson of the Thunderhawks third.
Zak McPhee of PH was the champion at 195 pounds with JoJo Thompson of Deer River second and Shayne Swedberg of BCLB third.
Lee Perrington of Deer River won the 220-pound division with Mason Marx of NKG second and Joe Berg of Grand Rapids third.
At 285 pounds, Clayton Danielson of Grand Rapids was champion with Tyreese Goodman of BCLB second and Alex Smith of the Thunderhawks third.
Wrestling
Grand Rapids 33
Aitkin 29
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School wrestling team defeated Aitkin in dramatic fashion on Jan. 5, by the score of 33-29.
Clayton Danielson, 285-pound Division wrestler for the Thunderhawks, pinned Craig Ashton of Aitkin in 4:52 for the winning points in the dual meet which was conducted at the Reid Center in Grand Rapids.
Other wrestlers picking up wins for the Thunderhawks were Joey Seely with a technical fall 16-1 win over Jacob Benson-Vick at 113 pounds, Holden Brink with a 19-1 technical fall victory over Madelyn Strohmayer at 120 pounds, Alex Lehman with a 7-1 decision over John Perlarski at 126 pounds, Justin Jobe with a 16-0 technical fall over Jackson Cline at 132 pounds, Tanner Morlan with a narrow 5-4 decision over Nathan Trotter at 145 pounds, and Joe Berg with a fall win over Kane Beirne in 5:05 at 220 pounds.
Grand Rapids 33 Aitkin 29
106: Weston Kyllonen (AITK) over (GRRA) (For.)
113: Joey Seely (GRRA) over Jacob Benson-Vick (AITK) (TF 16-1 6:00)
120: Holden Brink (GRRA) over Madelyn Strohmayer (AITK) (TF 19-1 4:19)
126: Alex Lehman (GRRA) over John Pelarski (AITK) (Dec 7-1)
132: Justin Jobe (GRRA) over Jackson Cline (AITK) (TF 16-0 4:47)
138: Tyler Hacker (AITK) over Destan Skelly (GRRA) (Dec 5-1)
145: Tanner Morlan (GRRA) over Nathan Trotter (AITK) (Dec 5-4)
152: Kenny Erickson (AITK) over Warren Ritter (GRRA) (MD 14-4)
160: Walker Jones (AITK) over Oliver Spahn (GRRA) (Fall 0:53)
170: Jack Grell (AITK) over Weston Danielson (GRRA) (Fall 2:21)
182: Double Forfeit
195: Jacob Williams (AITK) over Jaxon Thompson (GRRA) (MD 17-8)
220: Joe Berg (GRRA) over Kane Beirne (AITK) (Fall 5:05)
285: Clayton Danielson (GRRA) over Craig Ashton (AITK) (Fall 4:52)
