GRAND RAPIDS — Surprisingly, even with the coronavirus wreaking havoc everywhere, play at Pokegama Golf Course in Grand Rapids is booming.
For whatever reason, Bob Cahill – the director of golf at Pokegama since 1989 – said the fairways have been busy.
“It is going great. Surprisingly, we have had more business than what we have had in recent years,” Cahill said. “I think there is a number of people that have more available time and there are not a lot of other activities for them to do.
“We are not alone in that. What we are finding around the state is that all the golf courses around the state are busy, especially those around the metro area. To get a tee time in the metro area, you probably have to book a week in advance.”
Cahill said he thinks there are a number of new people who are trying the game of golf, and that former golfers are picking up the game again. He added that a number of people who summer in the Grand Rapids area also are out on the course.
“We are finding that our weekdays are surprisingly good. I wouldn’t say we are 100 percent every day but we are very booked.
“We are getting more of the summer homes, the lake homes, that type of people who are spending more time in our area.”
Pokegama Golf Course has many things in place to make sure that the golfers who play at the facility are safe from the ever-present coronavirus.
“I think that people for the most part are doing what they are asked to do,” Cahill explained. “There are people that are very diligent about what they are doing and they are very concerned with the virus.
“There are other people that aren’t, but we have made it available for people to be serious about this. If they choose not to be, we can’t police every person.
“But I think generally that people feel very safe out here because they are outside. It is very easy to social distance on a golf course and there is no reason why they can’t feel safe at the golf course.
“People don’t even have to go inside; they can just check in from outside if they want. People obviously feel comfortable and that’s why we are so busy.”
Cahill said the coronavirus has impacted some of the scheduled events at the golf course this summer. He said some of the bigger scheduled events had to be cancelled.
“It definitely has impacted some of the bigger events,” Cahill said. “The bigger events have been cancelled and some of the events have been pushed back into later August and even September.”
All league play at Pokegama have been cancelled for the summer due to the pandemic. Cahill said this was done for the safety of everybody.
“We are definitely filling the holes that those leagues once occupied,” Cahill said. “It is just unbelievable how busy we are right now for the rest of this week. I mean, we have virtually every tee time booked from 6 a.m. until roughly 4 p.m. for the next four days.
“It’s been that way.”
Those interested in golfing at Pokegama Golf Course can make a tee time online at www.pokegamagolf.com, or they can call 218-326-3444 for reservations.
“The golf course is in excellent shape,” Cahill explained. “The greens came through the winter fantastic and they are in fantastic shape. We did have some snow mold damage on the fairways but they are recovering nicely.
“We are happy with the conditions on the golf course. People are happy with it.”
