GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Football Playoffs
Following are scenarios of high school section football tournaments in the section:
Section 7AAAAA
No. 1 seed Andover (9-0) played No. 2 seed Elk River (7-2) for the section championship on Friday. Results were not available at press time.
Section 7AAAA
The Grand Rapids High School team, the No. 3 seed, played North Branch, the No. 1 seed, for the section title on Friday. Results of the game were posted on the Herald-Review Web site following the game. A game story in the Herald-Review will appear in Wednesday’s edition.
Section 7AAA
No. 1 seed Esko defeated No. 2 seed Aitkin in the section championship game on Thursday by the score of 17-14.
Section 7AA
No. 1 seed Moose Lake-Willow River will represent the section well in the state tournament as it ripped No. 3 seed Mesabi East 63-0 Thursday in the championship game.
Section 7A
No. 1 seed Deer River played No. 3 seed Barnum for the section championship on Friday. Results were not available at press time.
Section 7 9-Man
No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl faced No. 3 seed Cherry for the section championship. Results were not available at press time.
Volleyball Playoffs
Section 7AAAA
In semifinal action on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Blaine defeated No.4 seed Centennial 3-0, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 while No. 2 seed Forest Lake stopped No. 3 seed Andover 3-0, 25-20, 29-27, 25-23.
Blaine and Andover will play for the section championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m. in Cambridge.
Section 7AAA
In semifinal action on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids beat No. 4 seed North Branch 3-1, 25-21, 25-18, 22-25, 25-21 and No.2 seed Cloquet downed No. 3 Hermantown.
Grand Rapids and Cloquet will play in the championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Hermantown.
Section 7AA
In semifinal action on Wednesday, No. 1 seed Greenway defeated Rush City 3-0, 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, while Proctor defeated Mesabi East 3-1, 25-27, 25-12, 25-17, 27-25.
Lexi Hammer had 36 set assists and four kills for the Raiders in their win over Rush City while Bri Miller finished with 12 kills, seven digs and four ace serves. Emma Markovich had 11 kills, three blocks and six digs and Kyra Williams had seven kills and six digs. Ava Johnson recorded six kills and six digs, Jadin Saville had two kills and three blocks, and Ellie Vekich contributed seven digs.
Greenway and Proctor will play for the championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hermantown.
Section 7A
In semifinal action on Wednesday, South Ridge beat No. 1 seed Ely 3-2, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-21, 16-13, and Northeast Range stopped Barnum 3-1, 25-22, 15-25, 25-19,25-17.
South Ridge and Northeast Range will play for the championship on Saturday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m. in Hibbing.
College Football
ROCHESTER, Minn. — On Monday, the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) recognized 94 MCAC football student-athletes from the eight participating programs as members of the 2021 All-MCAC Team. These awards are sponsored by the U.S. Marines, and were selected by the head football coaches in the MCAC.
After a highly competitive regular season for these athletes which saw North Dakota State College of Science (15 All-MCAC selections) go undefeated and earn a No. 2 national ranking, and Itasca Community College (14 All-MCAC selections) earn a No. 4 national ranking for much of the season with their one loss coming at the hands of NDSCS, the MCAC Football Playoffs are underway and have now narrowed the field down to its final two teams.
Itasca Community College, with their win over Minnesota West Community and Technical College (10 All-MCAC selections) yesterday, claim the top seed and home team designation in the MCAC Football Championship Game on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Concordia University in St. Paul. Their opponent will be Minnesota State Community and Technical College - Fergus Falls and their 12 All-MCAC selections, who handed NDSCS their first loss of the season.
Rochester Community and Technical College had 13 athletes named to the All-MCAC team, while Central Lakes College, Vermilion Community College, and Mesabi Range College each had 10 selections.
Named from ICC are freshman defensive lineman Keith Davis Jr., freshman quarterback Teon Gardner, freshman punter Terry Fields, freshman defensive back Freddie Simmons, freshman kicker/wide receiver Marko Skirica, freshman wide receiver William Carswell, freshman defensive lineman Blake Bland, freshman offensive lineman Tsiah Dorn, freshman running back Michael Bond, freshman defensive back Nathan Isaac, sophomore running back Kevin Sawyer, freshman running back Carson Harris, and freshman linebacker Greg Washington.
The MCAC Coach-of-the-Year is Eric Issendorf from NDSCS. Issendorf led his team to an undefeated 8-0 record during the regular season and a quarterfinal playoff win before ending the season in the MCAC semifinals.
There will be an All-Region XIII Team and Region XIII Coach of the Year named following the conclusion of the MCAC football playoffs and end-of-season coaches meeting.
GRHS Winter
Schedule
GRAND RAPIDS — Following is the Grand Rapids athletics 2021=22 winter practice start dates and times:
Students are required to have all eligibility forms completed, physical on file and participation fees paid before attending a practice. Students are required to have a physical every three years starting in seventh grade. The physical must be on MSHSL Form (No Well Child Physicals).
Participation fees for sports are $130 per sport for students in grades 9-12 and $100 per sport for students in grades 7-8. Activity forms and fall schedules can also be accessed on the school Web site at www.isd318.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:55.83
3. Duluth East, 2:00.65
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:02.57
5. Cloquet, 2:03.84
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:03.55
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:05.27
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:05.97
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:06.05
5. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor, 2:06.16
7. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
10. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.42
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:24.30
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:24.58
5. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:25.26
7. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.06
5. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 26.10
7. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 196.15
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elsie Zimple, Duluth East, 311.96
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.02
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.13
5. Emma Williams, Mesabi East,1:06.61
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 55.96
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 56.60
3. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.66
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 57.43
5. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
9. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:48.62
3. Allison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
5. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:55.51
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:46.73
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Proctor-Hermantown, 1:50.62
5. Duluth East, 1:51.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.72
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.69
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:04.84
4. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:04.88
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.41
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:11.56
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:15.14
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.09
2. Hibbing, 3.55.54
3. Mesabi East, 3:56.02
4. Cloquet, 4:01.21
5. Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.63
State Tennis
MINNEAPOLIS — Eveleth-Gilbert junior Lydia Delich saw her tennis season come to an end on the final day of play, finishing in fourth place at the Class A Individual State Tournament.
After going 2-0 on Thursday, Delich had a tall task in front of her taking on the No. 1 overall seed in Isabelle Einess from Minnehaha Academy. Einess lived up to her reputation, defeating Delich in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
In the third place match, the Golden Bear standout faced off with the No. 3 seed Ryann Witter of Rochester Lourdes. Another tough opponent, Delich couldn’t find a way past Witter as she fell in straight sets again 6-1, 6-3.
The two losses meant Delich finished fourth at state, living up to the seed given to her before the tournament. The state championship came down to Einess and her Minnehaha teammate and No. 2 seed Ancele Dolensek. Dolensek ended up pulling off the upset, winning in a three-set thriller 6-0, 3-6, 7-6.
org>Schools>GRHS>Activities>
Online sports registration: Coaches will provide calendars for the season at the first practice.
All paperwork, fees and physical must be completed before the first day of practice. Following is information:
Girls Hockey (9-12): Monday, Nov. 1, 3:30-5:30 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Boys Hockey (9-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3:30-6 p.m., IRA Civic Center
Nordic Ski (7-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3-6 p.m., GRHS Lobby
Girls Basketball (9-12): Monday, Nov. 15, 3:30-6:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Boys Basketball (9-12): Monday, Nov. 22, 5:30-8:30 p.m., GRHS Gyms
Wrestling (9-12): Monday, Nov. 22, 3:30-6 p.m., GRHS Wrestling Room
Boys Swim/Dive (9-12): Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
Middle School
Boys and Girls Basketball (7-8): Monday, Nov. 29, 3:30-5 p.m., RJEMS Gyms
Wrestling (7-8): Monday, Nov. 22, 3:30-6 p.m., RJEMS Multi-Purpose
Boys Swim/Dive (7-8): Monday, Nov. 29, 4:30-6 p.m., Middle School Pool
Online registration is open. Go to the GRHS Activities Homepage, Sports Online Registration. If you pay with cash/check or request a waiver, come to the Activities Office located inside GRHS.
Swim Honor Roll
Girls
200-yard medley relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:52.99
2. Mesabi East, 1:55.83
3. Duluth East, 2:00.65
4. Duluth Denfeld, 2:02.57
5. Cloquet, 2:03.84
200-yard freestyle
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:03.55
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:05.27
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:05.97
4. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 2:06.05
5. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor, 2:06.16
7. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:07.37
10. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 2:08.94
200 Individual Medley
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 2:19.42
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 2:21.78
3. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 2:24.30
4. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 2:24.58
5. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 2:25.26
7. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 2:27.55
8. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 2:29.62
50-yard freestyle
1. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 25.72
2. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 25.79
3. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 26.05
4. Adriana Sheets, Mesabi East, 26.06
5. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 26.10
7. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 26.31
Diving (6 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 311.55
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 245.45
3. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 223.10
4. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 219.35
5. Elsie Zimpel, Duluth East, 196.15
6. Ella Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 186.80
Diving (11 dives)
1. Addie Albrecht, Grand Rapids, 501.30
2. Jaci Fothergill, Grand Rapids, 391.45
3. Mackenzie Hebeisen, Grand Rapids, 359.20
4. Makenzie Mustar, Grand Rapids, 351.60
5. Elsie Zimple, Duluth East, 311.96
100-yard butterfly
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:03.55
2. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 1:04.53
3. Havyn Pelland, Intl. Falls, 1:06.02
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.13
5. Emma Williams, Mesabi East,1:06.61
100-yard freestyle
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 55.96
2. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 56.60
3. Adrianna Sheets, Mesabi East, 56.66
4. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 57.43
5. Teagan Rudstrom, Duluth East, 58.04
9. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 58.39
500-yard freestyle
1. Elizabeth Nicolai, Proctor-Hermantown, 5:36.83
2. Geli Stenson, Hibbing, 5:48.62
3. Allison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 5:49.39
4. Nevaeh Hoard, Grand Rapids, 5:51.91
5. Amelia Berry, Duluth East, 5:55.51
8. Rowan Krueger-Barth, Grand Rapids, 5:58.93
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 1:42.38
2. Hibbing, 1:46.73
3. Mesabi East, 1:48.06
4. Proctor-Hermantown, 1:50.62
5. Duluth East, 1:51.70
100-yard backstroke
1. Sophia Verke, Grand Rapids, 1:01.72
2. Emma Williams, Mesabi East, 1:02.69
3. Addison Bartling, Duluth Denfeld, 1:04.84
4. Siiri Hakala, Mesabi East, 1:04.88
5. Alyssa Jackson, Grand Rapids, 1:06.17
6. Allison Fox, Grand Rapids, 1:06.41
8. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:07.37
9. Emily Ericson, Grand Rapids, 1:08.65
100-yard breaststroke
1. Hannah Rauzi, Grand Rapids, 1:11.26
2. Julia Zimpel, Duluth East, 1:11.41
3. Kylie Meyer, Mesabi East, 1:11.56
4. Norah Gunderson, Proctor, 1:13.89
5. Elly Rectenwald, Duluth East, 1:15.14
6. Chloe Petersen, Grand Rapids, 1:16.07
9. Chloe Lee, Grand Rapids, 1:19.19
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Grand Rapids, 3:51.09
2. Hibbing, 3.55.54
3. Mesabi East, 3:56.02
4. Cloquet, 4:01.21
5. Proctor-Hermantown, 4:01.63
State Tennis
MINNEAPOLIS — Eveleth-Gilbert junior Lydia Delich saw her tennis season come to an end on the final day of play, finishing in fourth place at the Class A Individual State Tournament.
After going 2-0 on Thursday, Delich had a tall task in front of her taking on the No. 1 overall seed in Isabelle Einess from Minnehaha Academy. Einess lived up to her reputation, defeating Delich in straight sets, 6-0, 6-1.
In the third place match, the Golden Bear standout faced off with the No. 3 seed Ryann Witter of Rochester Lourdes. Another tough opponent, Delich couldn’t find a way past Witter as she fell in straight sets again 6-1, 6-3.
The two losses meant Delich finished fourth at state, living up to the seed given to her before the tournament. The state championship came down to Einess and her Minnehaha teammate and No. 2 seed Ancele Dolensek. Dolensek ended up pulling off the upset, winning in a three-set thriller 6-0, 3-6, 7-6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.