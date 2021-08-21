Deer River team wins summer title

DEER RIVER — The 1991 Minnesota Twins have nothing over a youth baseball team from Deer River.
In 1991, the Twins went from “worst to first” in winning the World Series after experiencing a terrible 1990 season. That’s exactly what a team from Deer River did this season, coming from the team with the worst record in 2020 to becoming champions in 2021.
The team – made up mostly of players in the seventh and eighth grades – played in the Iron Range Baseball League this summer. It is a league for players who are in the age gap between Little League and Veterans of Foreign Wars baseball. There were 14 teams in the league this year; in addition to Deer River, there was a team from Grand Rapids, three teams from Hibbing, two teams from Virginia, and teams from Chisholm, Eveleth, Ely, Greenway and International Falls.
“To me, it is a really competitive league, and a really good league,” said Craig Storlie, who along with Jon Bakkedahl served as coaches of the team.
The performance of the young team was not surprising as the same members also made up the Deer River junior high baseball team which compiled a fine 19-2 record this past season. The Deer River team played 13 regular season games and finished with a 10-3 record to earn the No. 3 seed in the postseason tournament for the league. The Grand Rapids team plus one of the Virginia teams finished 11-2 for the season to earn the top two seeds.
“Last year we finished dead last and it was pretty hard because we had a lot of seventh graders and without junior high baseball last year (because of the pandemic), this was the first time these kids have played on the big field. There were a lot of new steps to baseball for them,” said Storlie. “We kept telling them every week that they were getting better, that even though they weren’t winning they were getting better and they just won’t see it. Well, it showed this year.”
In the first game of the tournament for Deer River, it beat Eveleth 11-1.
Then came the key point in the tournament for Deer River in a game against International Falls. Deer River played poorly early in this game and fell behind by what seemed to be an insurmountable 10-0 score.
“As a coach, I was so proud of those kids,” said Storlie. “We had a really bad top of the third inning and we ended up down 10-0. But the boys never gave up and we came back and won that game 11-10. We ended up walking off it off in the seventh when Preston Reed had the walk-off hit. It was really run.
“The boys really battled all the way to the end. Especially at this age it is easy to get down on themselves and essentially give up when they are down by 10 runs.”
Next was the semifinal game against Grand Rapids and Deer River came away with a 11-6 score to earn a berth in the championship game. Storlie said the team’s hitting and defense paved the way in this contest.
Then, in the championship game against a team from Virginia, the Deer River squad clinched the title with a well-played game in a 7-2 victory. Storlie said his team had played the Virginia team a number of times this season so each team was familiar with the other. In the championship game, Deer River jumped out to a 2-0 advantage, but Virginia scored two runs of its own to tie the game at 2-2. However, from that point on it was all Deer River.
“We played Virginia five or six times during the season and it usually was a one-run game,” Storlie said. “Our boys’ attitudes were top-notch. They were just riding the high after that win over International Falls. As a coach, I was so proud of those boys because we knew they could do it; they just had to do it themselves. When they won that game against International Falls, I think they knew themselves that they could do pretty much what they want.”
Storlie said the members of the team are very proud of their performance during the season.
“They had community pride and they had lots of fans,” Storlie said. “They are very proud our community and they are very happy to win. We grew as a team big time this year. They had each others’ backs and worked well together. These boys have been really good buddies; they play football and baseball together and they are just about like family to each other.
“The good chemistry we have as a team is part of the reason we do so good.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.