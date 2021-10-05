GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Volleyball
Grand Rapids 3
Marshall 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School volleyball team defeated Duluth Marshall in three straight games on Sept. 30, in Grand Rapids.
The Thunderhawks won the match 3-0, 25-8,25-9, 25-7.
Kyra Giffen had nine kills, four ace serves and nine digs for Grand Rapids while Josie Hanttula recorded eight kills. Braya LaPlant finished with seven kills, nine digs and 26 set assists and Olivia Mustar had three ace serves. Lindsey Racine recorded two ace serves, seven digs and four set assists while Peyton Skelly had two kills and two blocks. Kamryn Klinefelter finished with six kills and three digs, Kate Jamtgaard had four kills and two blocks and Camdyn Keagle had three digs.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 11-6 for the season.
Football
Deer River 49
East Central 0
EAST CENTRAL — The Deer River High School football team recorded its third shutout on five games on Friday as it pounded East Central 49-0 in action at East Central.
No information about the game was submitted.
With the win, Deer River improves to 5-0 for the season. It will be at home on Friday, Oct. 8, for a 7 p.m. contest against Barnum (3-2).
With the loss, East Central falls to 0-5 on the season.
Football
Rush City 58
GNK 30
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin (GNK) football team lost to unbeaten Rush City 58-30 in play Friday at Nashwauk.
No information for the game was submitted.
GNK is now 1-4 for the season and is next in action on Friday, Oct. 8, at International Falls (0-5).
With the win, Rush City improves to 5-0 for the season.
Football
HCN 57
McGregor 6
REMER — The Hill City/Northland football team ripped McGregor 57-6 in action Friday at Remer.
No information was submitted for the game.
With the win, HCN is now 4-1 on the season. It is next in action Friday, Oct. 8, against Bigfork.
With the loss, McGregor falls to 1-4 on the season.
College Football
ICC 69
Mesabi Range 21
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College football team completely dominated Mesabi Range CTC in taking a 69-21 victory in action Saturday, Oct. 2, in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings led 13-0 after one quarter and enjoyed a 43-7 advantage at the half. ICC outscored Mesabi Range 26-14 in the second half for the big win.
Teo Gardner completed 15 of 30 passing attempts for 242 yards and two touchdowns for Itasca. But it was the running game that was unstoppable for Itasca as four players rushed for more than 50 yards in the game. Mike Bond picked up 68 yards on just nine carries and scored three touchdowns to lead the way. Chris Beard finished with 68 yards on six carries with a pair of touchdowns while Gardner had 62 yards on six carries and scored one touchdown. Kevin Sawyer picked up 53 yards and scored a touchdown.
William Carswell led the Itasca receiving corps with five catches for 72 yards and a score. Antwan Downs had five catches for 60 yards and Jalen Brown had one catch for 40 yards and a touchdown.
Isaiah Malone was 7-of-17 for 175 yards and two touchdowns for Mesabi Range. Tareq Shaw was 5-for-10 for 58 yards and one touchdown while Charles Fiuza Jr. was 3-of-12 for 34 yards.
Tacquarious Wair led a non-existent Mesabi Range rushing attack with 24 yards. In the receiving department, Aundreus Griffin had five catches for 101 yards and a touchdown while Jabe Kieso had three catches for 98 yards and a score. Montrellis Wilson hauled in four passes for 41 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for the Vikings, Camerson Tibbetts recorded eight solo tackles and an assist while Durand Douglas had five solo tackles. Mike Fleming had an interception.
Itasca is now 5-1 overall on the season and 3-1 in division play, good for second place. It will be at home on Saturday, Oct. 9, for a noon game against Minnesota West who is 2-4 overall and 2-3 in division play.
College Volleyball
Century College 3
ICC 0
WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Itasca Community College volleyball team lost in three games to Century College in action Friday at White Bear Lake.
Century College won by the score of 3-0,25-12,26-24, 25-19.
Lucie Kennedy finished with nine kills and nine digs for the Vikings while Kaisa Reed had six kills and nine digs. Tiora Ferguson finished with 16 set assists and seven digs and Claudia Burns had four digs. Sammi Palmer had 11 digs and Abby Gustason recorded three kills and three digs.
With the loss, ICC is next in action Wednesday, Oct. 6, at home for a 6:30 p.m. match against Rainy River Community College.
Itasca is now 2-8 overall and it is 0-7 in conference play.
Football
Hancock 34
MIB 32
NEVIS – A pair of top five ranked 9-man teams pulled some strings and met up for a game that was a last-minute add for both teams.
No. 2 Mountain Iron-Buhl and No. 5 Hancock battled it out Friday night at neutral site Nevis for a rematch of the 2019 state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. With both teams coming in with perfect 4-0 records, an exciting matchup between two of the state’s best was guaranteed
A tight battle from beginning to end, it was the Owls that got the best of the Rangers in the end, winning 34-32 to hand MI-B their first loss of the season.
.
MIB 0 14 6 12 – 32
HHS 12 8 8 6 – 34
First Quarter
H: Matt Thompson 31 pass from Davin Rose (run failed)
H: Jackson Koehl 22 pass from Rose (run failed)
Second Quarter
M: Damian Tapio 18 pass from Asher Zubich (Zubich run)
M: Zubich 24 run (pass failed)
H: Thompson 17 pass from Rose (Thompson pass from Rose)
Third Quarter
M: Tapio 55 run (run failed)
H: Rose 17 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M: Tapio 20 run (run failed)
H: Rose 5 run (pass failed)
M: Braylen Keith 50 pass from Zubich (run failed)
