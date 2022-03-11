GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball Playoffs
Following are results of girls basketball playoffs in the area:
Section 7AAA
The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team clinched the section championship for the second consecutive year on March 10, with a 51-39 victory over Cloquet.
Section 7AA
In semifinal action, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes topped No. 4 seed Proctor 57-45, and No. 3 seed Pierz tipped No. 2 seed Esko 48-42.
Pequot Lakes and Pierz played for the section championship on March 11.
Section 7A
In semifinal action on March 9, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ripped Chisholm 90-28 while No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright downed No. 6 seed Ely 52-45.
MIB and Cromwell-Wright played for the championship on March 11.
Boys Basketball Playoffs
Section 7AAA
The tournament started on March 11, with No. 3 seed Hermantown playing host to No. 6 seed Duluth Denfeld and No. 4 seed Cloquet meeting No. 5 seed Grand Rapids.
Semifinals are set for Tuesday, March 15, at the site of the high seed with games at 7 p.m. The championship game is Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at Duluth East High School.
Section 7AA
Play started on March 10, with No. 1 seed Esko downing No. 16 seed International Falls 87-38, No. 2 seed Pequot Lakes beating No. 15 seed Staples-Motley 63-46, No. 3 seed Moose Lake-Willow River stopping Mesabi East 109-55, No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton topped No. 13 seed Pillager 76-54, No. 5 seed Two Harbors defeated No. 12 seed Hinckley-Finlayson 66-46, No. 6 seed Aitkin lost to No. 11 seed Virginia, No. 7 seed Greenway ran past No. 10 seed Proctor 72-52, and No. 8 seed Eveleth-Gilbert losing to No. 9 seed Pierz 56-37.
In quarterfinal games on Saturday, March 12, with all games in Hermantown, Esko plays Pierz at 11 a.m., Crosby-Ironton takes on Two Harbors at 12:30 p.m., Greenway will meet Pequot Lakes at 4 p.m., and Moose Lake-Willow River plays Virginia at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal action is Tuesday, March 15, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with the championship game set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, at UMD.
Class A
In play on March 10, No. 1 seed Cherry defeated No. 16 seed Carlton 92-54, No. 2 seed North Woods beat No. 18 seed Cook County 85-28, No. 3 seed Deer River downed No. 14 seed Hill City 84-32, No. 4 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl ran past No. 13 seed Lakeview Christian Academy 84-38, No. 5 seed Duluth Marshall stopped No. 12 seed Fond du Lac 65-46, No. 6 seed Chisholm beat No. 11 seed Wrenshall 88-57, No. 7 seed Northland-Remer beat Ely 87-33, and No. 8 seed South Ridge topped No. 9 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin 58-45.
In quarterfinal action on Saturday, March 12, with all games at UMD, Cherry plays South Ridge at 11 a.m., MIB tangles with Duluth Marshall at 12:30 p.m., North Woods takes on Northland-Remer at 4 p.m., and Deer River meets Chisholm at 5:30 p.m.
Semifinal games will be on Wednesday, March 16, at UMD with the championship game slated for Friday, March 18, at 7 p.m. at UMD.
Boys Basketball
Section 7AA
Greenway 72
Proctor 52
COLERAINE — The Greenway High School boys basketball team opened Section 7AA Tournament play on March 10, with a 72-52 home victory over Proctor.
Greenway led 37-24 at the half and then outscored the Rails by seven points in the second half to win handily.
Westin Smith drained four 3-pointers and scored 24 points to lead Greenway. Grant Hansen scored 19, Mathias MacKnight, 12, Kolin Waterhouse, eight, and Grant Rychart added seven.
Kolbin Carter had 24 points to pace Proctor. Collin Aho scored 11, Ty Nyberg, nine, and Josh Synott, seven.
With the win, Greenway is 13-13 for the season. It will play Pequot Lakes, 21-6 on the season, at 4 p.m. in Hermantown on Saturday, March 12, in quarterfinal action.
P 24 28 — 52
GWY 37 35 — 72
Proctor: Kolbin Carter 24, Collin Aho 11, Ty Nyberg 9, Josh Synott 7, Carter St. Germaine 1.
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 19, Mathias MacKnight 12, Kolin Waterhouse 8, Grant Rychart 7, Israel Hartman 2
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 14-of-21; 3-pointers: P, Carter 2, Aho; G, Smith 4, Hansen, Waterhouse 2, Rychart.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
SOUTH RIDGE — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School boys basketball team’s season came to an end with a 58-45 loss to South Ridge on March 10.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin ends the season with a 13-14 record. South Ridge improves to 15-9.
Boys Basketball
Section 7A
Deer River 84
Hill City 32
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team advanced in the section tournament with an 84-32 victory over Hill City.
Sam Rahier moved over the 1,000-point mark for his career for Deer River as he nailed four 3-pointers and scored 20 points while pulling down five rebounds. Ethan Williams had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Ty Morrison finished with 15 points and eight rebounds, Cale Jackson scored seven points and recorded three steals, Mason Olson had five points and seen rebounds while Caiden Schjenken also scored five points.
Scoring for Hill City was not available.
With the win, the Warriors are now 21-6 on the season. Hill City finishes with a 10-18 record.
IRC Stats
Boys Basketball
Final
2-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Colton Hemphill, Deer River, 76.92
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 75.14
3. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 73.91
4. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 68.09
5. Will Bittmann, E-G, 63.64
6. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 62.86
7. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 57.87
8. Grant Rychart, Greenway, 56.25
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 56.12
3-pt. FG Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 44.00
2. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 38.64
3. Ethan Hanover, Virginia, 38.10
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 37.82
5. Carter Mavec. E-G, 37.78
6. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 34.07
10. Westin Smith, Greenway, 33.33
Free Throw Percentage
25 or More Attempts
1. Westin Smith, Greenway, 79.07
2. Brayden Leffel, Mesabi East, 74.47
3. Cale Jackson, Deer River, 74.36
4. Kolin Waterhouse, Greenway, 74.07
5. Carter Mavec, E-G, 72.22
Points per Game
1. Jett Tomczak, Intl. Falls, 22.35
2. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 21.14
3. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 20.521
4. Will Bittmann, E-G, 20.48
5. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 20.27
7. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 16.44
8. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 15.82
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 15.08
10. Westin Smith, Greenway, 14.20
Rebounds
1. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 16.26
2. Will Bittmann, E-G, 14.84
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 10.88
4. Mathias MacKnight, Greenway, 10.45
5. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 9.95
8. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 7.94
Assists
1. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 7.73
2. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 7.52
3. Noah Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.71
4. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 4.43
5. Kaid Kutar, Mesabi East, 3.70
7. Sam Rahier, Deer River, 3.35
9. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.80
Steals
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 5.27
2. Noah Sundquist, 4.27
3. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 4.00
4. July Abernathy, Chisholm, 2.73
5. Sean Fleming, Chisholm, 2.55
6. Ethan Williams, Deer River, 2.45
8. Mikhail Wakonabo, Deer River, 2.11
10. Grant Hansen, Greenway, 1.85
Blocks
1. Jude Sundquist, Chisholm, 2.95
2. Cody Fallstrom, Mesabi East, 2.78
3. Owen Wherley, Intl. Falls, 1.42
4. Ty Morrison, Deer River, 1.35
5. Hayden Sampson, Mesabi East, 1.33
8. Mathias McKnight, Greenway, 0.95
9. Tait Kongsjord, Deer River, 0.83
10. Rhett Mundt, Deer River, 0.46
