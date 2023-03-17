GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Section Tourneys
Section 7AAA
In championship game action in Section 7AAA in Duluth on March 16, Hermantown won the championship with a 70-59 win over Duluth Denfeld.
Section 7AA
In semifinal action in Section 7AA, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes defeated No. 5 seed Two Harbors 53-35 while in the other semifinal game, Esko beat Rock Ridge 73-60.
Pequot Lakes and Esko played for the championship at Hermantown on March 17.
Section 7A
In semifinal action at Duluth on March 15, No. 1 seed Deer River tipped No. 4 seed Mountain Iron-Buhl 85-73 in overtime while No. 2 seed Cherry ran past No. 3 seed Northland-Remer 86-53.
Deer River and Cherry played for the section championship on March 17, in Duluth.
Section 7A
Semifinals
Deer River 86
MIB 73 OT
DULUTH — The Deer River High School boys basketball team needed an extra session to do it, but the Warriors advanced to the Section 7A championship game with an 86-73 overtime victory over Mt. Iron-Buhl.
The Warriors enjoyed a nice 45-34 lead at the half but MIB battled back in the second half to tie the game at 71-71 following regulation time.
However, Deer River owned the overtime as it outscored the Rangers 15-2 in the extra session to take the win and earn a berth in the section finals.
Deer River was hot from 3-point land as it made 12 in the game led by Cale Jackson who connected on five of them and finished with 26 points. Ethan Williams had a huge game for the Warriors as he scored 29 points to lead all scorers while Caiden Schjenken scored 14 and Sam Rahier nailed three 3-pointers and finished with 12 points.
Asher Zubich finished with 17 points to lead MIB. Nik Jesch hit three 3-pointers and scored 15, Josh Holmes scored 12, Mason Clines, nine, Chris King, seven, and Micaden Clines, five.
With the win, Deer River’s 14th in a row, the Warriors are now 24-5 on the season. The Warriors played Cherry for the section championship on March 17.
MIB 34 37 2—73
DR 45 26 15—86
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Braylen Keith 4, Asher Zubich 17, Mason Clines 9, Kyler Niska 3, Josh Holmes 12, Nik Jesch 15, Chris King 7, Micaden Clines 5.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 26, Caiden Schjenken 14, Ethan Williams 29, Kayden Gotchie 1, Rhett Mundt 4, Sam Rahier 12.
Total fouls: DR 16; ME 17; Fouled out: Mason Clines; Three pointers: MIB, Niska, Holmes,Jesch 3, Micaden Clines; DR, Jackson 5, Schjenken 2, Williams 2, Rahier 3; Free throws: MIB 11-of-16; DR 18-of-22.
Section 7A
Cherry 86
Northland 53
DULUTH — The No. 2 seeded Cherry Tigers ran past No. 3 seed Northland-Remer 86-53 in Section 7A semifinal action on March 15, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Cherry built up a 40-27 lead at the half and then outscored the Eagles by 20 points in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Isaac Asuma scored 24 points to pace Cherry in scoring while Noah Sundquist scored 22, Noah Asuma had three 3-pointers and 11 points, Isaiah Asuma scored 10, Carson Brown, nine, and Landon Ruotsalainen added six.
Nolan Carlson scored 20 points to lead Northland-Remer. Alec Wake scored 17, Liam Wake, nine, and Aiden Carlson added seven.
With the loss, Northland-Remer finishes with a 25-3 record. Cherry is now 25-4 on the season.
N 27 26—53
C 40 46—86
Northland-Remer: Nolan Carlson 20, Aiden Carlson 7, Alec Wake 17, Liam Wake 9.
Cherry: Andrew Staples 4, Noah Sundquist 22, Isaac Asuma 24, Noah Asuma 11, Isaiah Asuma 10, Landon Ruotsalainen 6, Carson Brown 9.
Total fouls: N 4; C 14; Fouled out: None; Three pointers: N, N. Carlson, A. Carlson, A. Wake; Isaac Asuma 2, N. Asuma 3, Ruotsalainen 2; Free throws: N 12-of-17; C 3-of-3.
All-Conference Boys Basketball Team
GRAND RAPIDS — The Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team has been named.
Named to the First Team are senior Blake Schmitz of Hermantown, junior Tre Saniger of Superior, Wis., sophomore Marnaries Ferguson of Duluth Denfeld, junior Abe Soumis of Hermantown, and senior Marco Mayorga of Cloquet.
Junior Wylee Dauenbaugh of Grand Rapids headlines the Second Team. He is joined by sophomore Brooks Johnson of Duluth Marshall, junior Aidan Altona of Duluth Denfeld, freshman Calvin Anderson of Superior, and sophomore Jack Battaglia of Cloquet.
Receiving honorable mention were Daynen Lull of Superior, Josh Synott of Proctor, Broc Sundland of Hermantown, Finley Cary of Hibbing, and DaShawn Moore of Duluth Denfeld.
All Conference Girls Basketball Team
GRAND RAPIDS — Two members of the Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team have been named to the Lake Superior Conference All-Conference Boys Basketball Team.
The two Thunderhawks honored are junior Jessika Lofstrom and junior Braya LaPlant.
Also named to the First Team are senior Emma Raye of Superior, senior Alexa Snesrud of Cloquet, and senior Hope Carlson of Proctor.
Making up the Second Team are senior Liv Birkeland of Hermantown, senior Savannah Leopold of Superior, sophomore Regan Juenemann of Duluth Marshall, seventh grader Chloe Johnson of Duluth Marshall, and junior Ava Carlson of Cloquet.
Receiving honorable mention are Kloe Zentowski of Superior, Selah Reinertsen of Duluth Denfeld, Lily Smith of Proctor, Reese Aune of Hibbing, and Chloe Carlson of Proctor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.