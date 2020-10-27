GRAND RAPIDS — I can always tell when the Minnesota deer hunting firearms opener is close.
That’s because there are people already walking around the community in their blaze orange, excited about the opener.
You also see more people in the woods as they work in their hunting area cleaning shooting lanes and scouting to see what the signs are for deer numbers and where they can be found for opening weekend.
When I was hunting – and I use the word hunting loosely because I never shot a deer – I neglected to prepare most years and my hunting success reflected that.
I can remember scouting and preparing just one year and my goodness, I should have had success that year.
Standing in my blind that year – I detest deer stands in trees because of my uneasiness with heights – I had what should have been my first deer.
It didn’t happen because of my lack of preparation.
During most openers I would sight in my rifle but I neglected that task that year and it burned me.
I was astonished to see two does run quietly into my hunting area, and both stopped about 50 yards from me, standing broadside to me.
People always tell me I am a lousy shot and that is why I was deerless in my hunting career. But that is not true; while I am no Annie Oakley, I did do well in my weapons accuracy while in the U.S. Army, so that was not the real problem.
Those two does were standing broadside to me and I was salivating as I aimed my scopeless .30-30 rifle at one of the does. Using my military training, I controlled my breathing and slowly squeezed off a shot.
The shot startled the two deer, but soon they were back grazing. Meanwhile, having missed, I found that my ejector gizmo on my rifle was not working. Thus, I had to take the rifle and bang the butt end on the ground to eject my spent shell cartridge. Finally, it came out and I desperately put in another shell as the two does remained broadside to me.
This time I took extra aim and slowly squeezed off another round with the same results – I missed.
I don’t know if it was that missed second shot or my cursing that brought the deer to their senses as they ran off before I could get another round ready.
That definitely was a downer in a fruitless hunting career. But as the years went by I learned to live with my many futile brushes with the elusive white-tail.
Good luck in preparing for the coming season and be careful.
Hope you get your deer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.