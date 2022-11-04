GRAND RAPIDS—The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is conducting CWD sampling in the CWD surveillance zone that includes deer permit areas 110, 184, 197 and the portion of DPA 169 west of Minnesota Highway 6.

CWD sampling is mandatory in the surveillance zone on opening weekend of firearms season A (Nov. 5-6) for all hunter-harvested deer one year of age or older.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments