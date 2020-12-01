GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Curling Association has cancelled the remainder of the 2020/2021 season due to the COVID situation in Itasca County.
“It was not a decision made lightly and we are all saddened by this; however, it is important that we are acting responsibly to keep our members, families and community healthy and safe,” said Amber Heinle, board president.
The club plans to open again in Fall 2021 with new opportunities for curlers at all skill levels.
The Itasca Curling Association is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the pursuit of curling in the Itasca County area. For information about the association, sponsorship/advertising/donation opportunities, or information on curling, please email itascacurling gmail.com.
