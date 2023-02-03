GRAND RAPIDS — With the emergence of the Iron Range’s own Gold Medal-winning John Shuster atop the curling world, curling is going great guns across the country.

That also goes for the Itasca Curling Association (ICA), which was formerly known as the Itasca Curling Club. The ICA currently has 160 members and, according to Chris Carlson of the ICA, the ICA is encouraging others to try the sport of curling.


