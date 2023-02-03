Grand Rapids curlers participated in the OPEn Bonspiel the weekend of Jan. 27 and 28, in Grand Forks, N.D., with Team Kaczor taking first in the Fourth Event. Members of Team Kaczor are, from left, Joe Kaczor, Erik Scott, Jarid Arendt, and Chris Carlson.
Grand Rapids curlers participated in the OPEn Bonspiel the weekend of Jan. 27 and 28, in Grand Forks, N.D., with Team Hauser winning the Second Event. Pictured from left are Team Hauser members Gregg Hauser, Stump Sura, Nancy Sura and Cathy Kilpatrick.
In recent action, John Latimer and Stump Sura hold down the house at Itasca Curling Association.
Photo submitted
GRAND RAPIDS — With the emergence of the Iron Range’s own Gold Medal-winning John Shuster atop the curling world, curling is going great guns across the country.
That also goes for the Itasca Curling Association (ICA), which was formerly known as the Itasca Curling Club. The ICA currently has 160 members and, according to Chris Carlson of the ICA, the ICA is encouraging others to try the sport of curling.
“We are looking for new curlers to join us and to learn how to curl, participate in our leagues and just all-around have a good time at the club,” Carlson said.
Those interested in the sport of curling can go to the ICA’s web site and sign up, or they can visit the club on league nights to obtain more information.
“For us, it more about community outreach,” said Carlson about the ICA’s push for more membership. “We are always looking to introduce the sport of curling and we do it because we love it. Getting new members mean that we get to share this wonderful sport with other people.
“We have a curling club in town and we want to get people curling. It is just a great all-around fun sport with great cardio. We accept people of all ages, from six years old to 96 years old.”
One project the ICA is working on is to acquire new chilling mats which are located under the ice. Carlson said the club is in desperate need of getting the equipment.
“We are working really hard with area businesses, the IRRRB and the Blandin Foundation getting grants and help purchasing that,” Carlson explained. “That is one of our big projects for this summer and possibly the following year. The current mats are around 60 years old and have definitely outlived their life span. We are working hard to get that so we can provide curling for future generations in the area.”
The club has about 20 Junior curlers among its 160 members. There is a Beginners League on Monday night where there is much training and drills which Carlson said advances curlers from zero knowledge to playing in leagues without any intimidation.
On Tuesdays, there are two leagues with four-person teams, followed by two doubles leagues on Wednesdays. On Thursdays, an early league and a late competitive league are conducted where the best of the best battle each other. On Fridays, members of the community are invited to visit the curling facility and just have fun.
“It gives people a chance to get a feel for the sport to determine if they are interested in pursuing the sport,” said Carlson.
Carlson said those interested in learning more about curling should arrive at the ICA facility with clean shoes and comfortable, warm clothes. For new people, the ICA will supply other tools to get started in the sport.
“It is not an expensive sport to get into, and the club will do what it can in order to get people curling and then have a good time,” Carlson said. “We have U.S. Curling Association certified instructors that are willing and able to provide instruction to people who want a more rigorous training. But we also have club members who are willing to teach people the basics. Our goal is to get people throwing rocks and having a good time.
“Then, people can take it as far or as short as they want. They can go deep in to it or just throw rocks and have a good time. We are not a super-competitive club; we are a very social club and we have very good people curling with us. We want people to have a good time in a non-stressful, non-intimidating environment.”
