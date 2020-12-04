EVELETH — COVID-19 continued to take its toll on the sporting world in 2020 — with curling again feeling the impact.
Due to increasing coronavirus cases throughout the country, USA Curling decided Thursday to postpone the 2021 Men’s and Women’s National Championships, the 2021 Mixed Doubles National Championship, and their corresponding challenge rounds until May.
“It was certainly a difficult decision. We have to put the athletes’ and coaches’ safety first,’’ said Phill Drobnick, Director of Men’s & Mixed Doubles Programs for USA Curling. With the rising virus numbers, there is no way to host a championship at this time, he added.
“The hardest thing right now will be getting our teams prepared to play in a world championship,’’ which will include 14 teams. The teams will have to finish in the top six to qualify for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games.
It’s quite a turn of events, Drobnick said, because the Olympic qualifying process usually takes two years. Now “it all comes down to one world championship’’ in April.
Normally, teams have between 80 and 100 games to prepare for Worlds, but there won’t be any this time around.
Drobnick said USA Curling is still working on that, as well.
“We’re going to do everything we can do to help prepare them.’’ That will hopefully include getting them meaningful games with other U.S. teams, if possible, as the World Championships near..
“They can’t just go in cold to a world championship. It’s a bizarre circumstance,’’ Drobnick stated. “We’re just trying to make the best of it.’’
The curlers will have to make another big adjustment, as well.
With these postponements, the 2021 World Championships are now scheduled to precede USA Curling’s Men’s, Women’s, and Mixed Doubles National Cham pionships.
USA Curling has determined that the 2020 National Champions in men’s, women’s, and mixed doubles will represent the United States at the 2021 World Championships.
Team Peterson (Tabitha Peterson, Nina Roth, Tara Peterson, Becca Hamilton, and Aileen Geving), Team Shuster (John Shuster, Chris Plys, Matt Hamilton, John Landsteiner), and Team Peterson/Polo (Tabitha Peterson and Joe Polo), the 2020 national champions that were unable to represent the United States at the 2020 World Championships due to COVID-19, have accepted their berths to represent the United States at the 2021 World Championships.
Drobnick felt that was the right decision because the 2020 national champions never got the chance to represent Team USA last year at Worlds because it was canceled by the coronavirus in 2020.
That could be to USA Curling’s advantage at Worlds, according to Drobnick, because all three teams have a lot of experience playing at a high level.
----
As far as the National Championships are concerned, USA Curling is still working on finding a site in late spring.
Just like the World Championships, the U.S. event will be played in a “bubble’’ environment, Drobnick said. Athletes will be required to come to the site early, quarantine for a period and only go from the hotel to the rink, he added.
“We have to prepare for that,’’ while also keeping an eye on where the pandemic is at in April and May.
The bubble environment would also mean fans would not be at the events.
“It’s just going to be different for athletes’’ with no family members in attendance and only being allowed to go from the rink to the hotel and back. “You’re there to compete and that’s it.’’
----
A news release from USA Curling Thursday stated “that any remaining United States Curling Association sanctioned events for the 2020-21 season will either be canceled or postponed until the second half of 2021.
“We are committed to navigating through this competition season in the safest and fairest way possible,” said Jeff Plush, USA Curling CEO. “However, based on consultations with medical professionals and updates from the CDC, it is not prudent to host competitions right now.”
The decision-making process for the 2020-21 competition season has not been taken lightly.
“While we are eager to return to competition, the safety of our athletes, volunteers, and host communities remains top priority,” said Plush. “We encourage all of our members to operate under these same guidelines.”
To prepare for the events this spring, USA Curling staff is working diligently on the bubble environment and contingency plans for the 2021 National Championships in May, as all three championships will serve as qualifying events for the 2022 U.S. Olympic Trials for Curling.
----
Seniors
USA Curling has also made the “difficult decision to cancel the 2021 Senior National Championships, following a release from the World Curling Federation (WCF) announcing the cancellation of the World Senior Curling Championships that were scheduled to take place in April 2021.’’
----
U18 & U21
USA Curling has decided to postpone the U18 National Championships with a date and location to be determined. Additionally, the organization is continuing to work with medical professionals to evaluate the state of COVID-19 and if/how it will impact the U21 National Championships and qualification procedures.
----
Clubs
The 2021 Club National Championships have been postponed, with a date and location to be determined.
