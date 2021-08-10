HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club will be hosting the 27th annual Couples Four-Person Scramble Tourney on Saturday, Aug. 28.
The public is invited to participate in this fun event. The format will be a four-person scramble on the front nine and a scramble shamble on the back nine. The tourney will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start.
The entry fee is $40 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, prizes and dinner following the round.
Teams may register by calling the pro shop at 263-4826.
