HIBBING — Mesaba Country Club will be hosting the 27th annual Couples Four-Person Scramble Tourney on Saturday, Aug. 28.

The public is invited to participate in this fun event. The format will be a four-person scramble on the front nine and a scramble shamble on the back nine. The tourney will feature a 1 p.m. shotgun start.

The entry fee is $40 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, prizes and dinner following the round.

Teams may register by calling the pro shop at 263-4826.

