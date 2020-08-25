GRAND RAPIDS — Grand Rapids Speedway had some very competitive racing Thursday.
Mother Nature sprinkled just a little rain, but it wasn’t enough to ruin the race night.
Alan Olafson started on poll in his WISSOTA Midwest Modified and stuck out front to take home a win. Tristan LaBarge also started out front in his WISSOTA Super Stock and did the same thing, took the win home. Chaston Finkbone just snuck by Justin Barsness at the checkered flags and was able to win in his WISSOTA Hornet. Johnny Broking won in his WISSOTA Modified, Zach Wohlers won in his WISSOTA Late Model, and Chad Finkbone won in the WISSOTA Pure Stock class.
In the WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds. Alan Olafson and Mervin Castle III were on the poll positions to start. Leo Schweiss kept very close high behind Olafson. Another yellow flag was thrown for a spun car with only 2 full laps complete. Olafson still kept out front even with all the racers spinning out. Another caution flag was quickly thrown for another spun car, and the racers lined up single file and were only fourlaps in and got their race shortened by five laps. Olafson sped out front,
WISSOTA Super Stocks rolled onto the race track with Tristan LaBarge and Don Smith in the pole positions. On green, LaBarge instantly took the lead, Robert Lore and Kevin Salin raced out for second side by side, Kevin Burdick raced up in fifth and inched up to challenge Don Smith as he raced in fourth. Another caution flag was thrown, so the racers grouped back together. LaBarge still held onto the lead, Salin kept his second spot, LaBarge stuck out front the whole race and was able to keep out front the whole way and took the checkered flags.
Jordan Thayer and Austin Herr led the WISSOTA Hornets out onto the track next. When the green flag dropped, Herr took the lead but Justin Barsness raced up and quickly stole the lead. Travis Olafson and Andy Leino battled for second. Barsness held onto the lead when they got racing again, while Finkbone challenged him low. Olafson and Leino raced out for third, Leino was able to get around and secure third quickly. Right at the checkered flags Finkbone and Barsness went neck and neck, and Finkbone was just able to sneak by Barsness for another Dondelinger Ford Feature Win.
Ryan Jensen and Bob Broking got to be on the poll positions for the WISSOTA Modifieds. When the green flag dropped, they battled for half a lap until B. Broking inched forward for the lead. Jensen and Johnny Broking then raced for second, J. Broking raced low on him and looked for a pass and was quickly successful. B. Broking and J. Broking ended up racing side by side for the lead and J. Broking was able to pull around him and take the lead. The drivers had a very good race, J. Broking took the win, Bob Broking right behind him, he ended up having some motor troubles right after the checkered flags which was slowing him down during the race. Then Jensen, Estey, and Hron were the top five finishers.
Twelve WISSOTA Late Models rolled onto the track, Cole Provinzino and Ben Heinle started out front of the pack. On green, C. Provinzino took the lead while Zach Wohlers and Heinle battled for second. Wohlers was able to look for a pass on C. Provinzino and challenged him on his high side and was able to move around after a lap. Wohlers then raced out front and was able to take the checkered flags,
The WISSOTA Pure Stocks had a nice race again this week, they ended up going caution-less. Finkbone was able to take another Feature Win at Grand Rapids, Blevins,
WISSOTA Late Model
A Feature 1: 1. 71-Zach Wohlers[3]; 2. 23-Kyle Peterlin[5]; 3. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[6]; 4. 24J-Jay Kintner[7]; 5. 28-Jeff Provinzino[4]; 6. 16-Derek Vesel[8]; 7. 28C-Cole Provinzino[1]; 8. 12X-Ben Heinle[2]; 9. 79-Kevin Carlson[9]; 10. 35-George Ledin Jr[11]; 11. (DNF) 12-Mark Heinle[10]; 12. (DNF) 292-Kevin Bahr[12]
Heat 1: 1. 23-Kyle Peterlin[1]; 2. 24J-Jay Kintner[2]; 3. 28-Jeff Provinzino[3]; 4. 12X-Ben Heinle[6]; 5. 79-Kevin Carlson[5]; 6. 35-George Ledin Jr[4]
Heat 2: 1. 6M-Jeffrey Massingill[1]; 2. 71-Zach Wohlers[2]; 3. 28C-Cole Provinzino[3]; 4. 16-Derek Vesel[5]; 5. 12-Mark Heinle[4]; 6. 292-Kevin Bahr[6]
WISSOTA Midwest Mods
A Feature 1: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[1]; 2. 18-Justin Feltus[4]; 3. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[8]; 4. 2-Charlie Castle[7]; 5. 14-Travis Krumrei[11]; 6. 29-Leo Schweiss[3]; 7. 10-Mervin Castle III[2]; 8. 23-Rick Siiter[12]; 9. 8E8-Jessy Krause[10]; 10. (DNF) F7-Jeff Forseen[6]; 11. (DNF) 09-Jeremy Theisen[9]; 12. (DNF) 19-Darrin Lawler[5]
Heat 1: 1. 10-Mervin Castle III[2]; 2. 18-Justin Feltus[1]; 3. 19-Darrin Lawler[3]; 4. 2-Charlie Castle[5]; 5. 09-Jeremy Theisen[4]; 6. 14-Travis Krumrei[6]
Heat 2: 1. 77-Alan Olafson[1]; 2. 10X-Michael Blevins Sr[2]; 3. 29-Leo Schweiss[4]; 4. F7-Jeff Forseen[5]; 5. 8E8-Jessy Krause[6]; 6. 23-Rick Siiter[3]
WISSOTA Modifieds
A Feature 1: 1. 45J-Johnny Broking[3]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[2]; 3. 23-Ryan Jensen[1]; 4. 37-Kelly Estey[5]; 5. 46H-Ken Hron[6]; 6. 18M-Ryan Aho[4]; 7. 17-Michael Procopio[7]; 8. 1-Scott Heikkinen[8]
Heat 1: 1. 37-Kelly Estey[2]; 2. 45-Bob Broking[3]; 3. 45J-Johnny Broking[6]; 4. 23-Ryan Jensen[5]; 5. 18M-Ryan Aho[1]; 6. 46H-Ken Hron[4]; 7. 17-Michael Procopio[7]; 8. 1-Scott Heikkinen[8]
WISSOTA Super Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 19-Tristan LaBarge[1]; 2. 11-Kevin Salin[4]; 3. 86-Don Smith[2]; 4. 24R-Robert Lore[3]; 5. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[6]; 6. 3G-Jordan Grimm[9]; 7. 63RX-Gene Roth[5]; 8. (DNF) 30-Kevin Burdick[10]; 9. (DNS) 69-Michael Roth; 10. (DQ) 9-Dylan Kromschroeder[7]
Heat 1: 1. 9-Dylan Kromschroeder[2]; 2. 19-Tristan LaBarge[3]; 3. 86-Don Smith[5]; 4. 32H-Matthew Hammitt[1]; 5. (DNF) 3G-Jordan Grimm[4]
Heat 2: 1. 24R-Robert Lore[2]; 2. 11-Kevin Salin[3]; 3. 63RX-Gene Roth[5]; 4. (DNF) 69-Michael Roth[4]; 5. (DNS) 30-Kevin Burdick
WISSOTA Pure Stock
A Feature 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[8]; 2. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[1]; 3. 35B-Josh Berg[3]; 4. 31-Jon Burt[4]; 5. 32-Margo Butcher[5]; 6. 25M-Chris Miller[7]; 7. 57-Austin Carlson[10]; 8. 10-Samuel Blevins[9]; 9. 21-Mark Gangl[2]; 10. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[11]; 11. (DNF) 66-Michael Roth[6]
Heat 1: 1. 40-Chad Finckbone[1]; 2. 32-Margo Butcher[4]; 3. 25M-Chris Miller[2]; 4. 10JR-Mikey Blevins[6]; 5. 10-Samuel Blevins[3]; 6. 8E8J-Jennie Krause[5]
Heat 2: 1. 35B-Josh Berg[2]; 2. 66-Michael Roth[4]; 3. 31-Jon Burt[1]; 4. 21-Mark Gangl[3]; 5. 57-Austin Carlson[5]
WISSOTA Hornet
A Feature 1: 1. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[7]; 2. 47J-Justin Barsness[3]; 3. 06-Andy Leino[4]; 4. 00X-Travis Olafson[8]; 5. 00-Derek Ament[5]; 6. 25-Jordan Thayer[1]; 7. 7H-Ryder Gangl[10]; 8. #13-Brady Fosso[12]; 9. 23-Michael Finckbone[13]; 10. (DNF) 15H-Austin Herr[2]; 11. (DNF) 13M-Reece Mostad[11]; 12. (DNF) 9E-Eathan Newman[6]; 13. (DNS) 21-Tiffani Hauta Sanders
Heat 1: 1. 00X-Travis Olafson[1]; 2. 40C-Chaston Finckbone[4]; 3. 00-Derek Ament[5]; 4. 47J-Justin Barsness[2]; 5. 21-Tiffani Hauta Sanders[6]; 6. (DNF) #13-Brady Fosso[3]; 7. (DNS) 23-Michael Finckbone
Heat 2: 1. 06-Andy Leino[2]; 2. 9E-Eathan Newman[6]; 3. 15H-Austin Herr[4]; 4. 25-Jordan Thayer[5]; 5. 7H-Ryder Gangl[1]; 6. 13M-Reece Mostad[3]
