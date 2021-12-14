Women’s Basketball
Ridgewater 70
Itasca 58
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell at home to Ridgewater Community College 70-58 on Dec. 10.
Ridgewater led 36-22 at the half but Itasca outscored Ridgewater by two points in the second half to make it a game.
Abby Berskow had 21 points and eight rebounds for Ridgewater while Ashley Prahl had 21 points and nine rebounds. Josie Knutson scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds and Coral Mattison had nine points and nine rebounds. Caitlynn Hanson added five points and five rebounds.
Mya Roberts had a big game for the Vikings as she connected on five 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and six assists. Haley Murray had 14 points and 11 rebounds while Caroline Cheney had seven points and six rebounds.
R 36 34 — 70
I 22 36 — 58
Ridgewater: Coral Mattison 9, Ashley Prahl 21, Abby Berskow 21, Caitlynn Hanson 5, Josie Knutson 14.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 2, Haley Murray 14, Mya Roberts 29, Caroline Cheney 7, Hailey Giacomini 4, Alainia Eiden 2.
Total Fouls: R 11; I 17; Fouled Out: Taylor, Roberts; Free Throws: R 12-of-16; I 5-of-10; 3-pointers: R, Mattison, Prahl 2, Berskow 3, Knutson 2; I, Murray 2, Roberts 5.
Women’s Basketball
MN West 81
Itasca 34
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team fell to Minnesota West 81-34 at home on Dec. 11.
Minnesota West led 49-18 at the half and outscored the Vikings 32-16 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Mackensie Post had 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for Minnesota West while Jadyn Lessman and Macie Werdel both scored 11. Dannyn Peterson scored 10 points and pulled down 11 rebounds while Madisyn Huisman had 10 points and 10 rebounds. Emily Breske had eight points and seven rebounds, Hunter Garcia scored seven and Kassidy Weeldreyer had six points and 10 rebounds.
Haley Murray had 12 points and seven rebounds for Itasca while Mya Roberts scored nine points. Maddi Taylor had six points and six rebounds.
Itasca is 0-6 on the season and is next in action Friday, Dec. 17, for a 6 p.m. game against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at Brainerd. The Vikings will play Riverland on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 4 p.m. in Brainerd.
MW 49 32 — 81
I 18 16 — 34
Minnesota West: Mackensie Post 16, Madisyn Huisman 10, Jadyn Lessman 11, Emily Breske 8, Dannyn Peterson 10, Hunter Garcia 7, Macie Werdel 11, Kassidy Weeldreyer 6, Chasity Harris 2.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 6, Haley Murray 12, Mya Roberts 9, Caroline Cheney 3, Hailey Giacomini 1, Alainia Eiden 3.
Total Fouls: MW 14; I 15; Fouled Out: Roberts; Free Throws: MW 11-of-16; I 9-of-16; 3-pointers: MW, Huisman, Lessman, Breske, Garcia; I, Murray, Roberts, Eiden.
