Freshman Claire Vekich, a Greenway High School graduate, has been named Freshman of the Week in the WCHA.

 BSU Photo

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bemidji State University women’s hockey freshman Claire Vekich earned her first career Western Collegiate Hockey Association accolade after being named the WCHA Rookie of the Week, Monday.

Vekich helped the Beavers earn their first sweep of the season at Lindenwood University this past weekend by recording three points off of one goal and two assists. She began her weekend by scoring the third goal in Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Lions and then posted the first multi-point game of her career by recording two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win.

The Greenway High School graduate finished the weekend with a plus two rating on the ice and posted five shots on goal.

St. Cloud State University’s Jenniina Nylund was named the WCHA Forward of the Week while Ohio State University’s Sophie Jaques was tabbed the defender of the week and OSU goaltender Andrea Braendli was named the goaltender of the week.

Vekich is the second Beavers to earn a WCHA weekly accolade following sophomore goaltender Hannah Hogenson who was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week twice in November.

Vekich and the rest of the Beaver women’s hockey squad resumes WCHA play this weekend and will travel to St. Cloud State for a two-game series, Dec. 3-4.

