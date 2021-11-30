BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – Bemidji State University women’s hockey freshman Claire Vekich earned her first career Western Collegiate Hockey Association accolade after being named the WCHA Rookie of the Week, Monday.
Vekich helped the Beavers earn their first sweep of the season at Lindenwood University this past weekend by recording three points off of one goal and two assists. She began her weekend by scoring the third goal in Friday’s 4-1 victory over the Lions and then posted the first multi-point game of her career by recording two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win.
The Greenway High School graduate finished the weekend with a plus two rating on the ice and posted five shots on goal.
St. Cloud State University’s Jenniina Nylund was named the WCHA Forward of the Week while Ohio State University’s Sophie Jaques was tabbed the defender of the week and OSU goaltender Andrea Braendli was named the goaltender of the week.
Vekich is the second Beavers to earn a WCHA weekly accolade following sophomore goaltender Hannah Hogenson who was named the WCHA Goaltender of the Week twice in November.
Vekich and the rest of the Beaver women’s hockey squad resumes WCHA play this weekend and will travel to St. Cloud State for a two-game series, Dec. 3-4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.