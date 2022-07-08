MINNEAPOLIS — About two weeks ago, Mesabi Range head men’s basketball coach Tamara Moore received an email from a senior producer at ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
The daily morning show was on the lookout for stories on Title IX, the landmark legislation from 1972 that prohibits sex-based discrimination in any school or any other education program that receives funding from the federal government.
After a follow-up interview with another producer, Moore was flown out to New York to be a part of a panel on Title IX this past Thursday.
What she didn’t know, however, was that the segment she was to be involved in was to honor her and all she’s done in the basketball world. From being the first Black head coach of a men’s college basketball team, to guiding the next generation of young girls hooping in the summer, GMA named Moore a Title IX trailblazer.
Brought on stage by GMA host Robin Roberts, Moore said her initial reaction was genuine surprise.
“I was shocked,” Moore said Monday. “It was supposed to be a panel and they had two young ladies in a room with me that I thought were a part of this panel as well. Come to find out, they were interns on the show and they tricked me . Seeing Robin come in and introduce herself, I introduced myself back but I didn’t know we were already live on air. It was genuine surprise being brought on stage by her.”
Moore sat down with Roberts and cohost Michael Strahan where the pair revealed the segment was about honoring her and played a prepared package on Moore’s life thus far as a collegiate and WNBA player as well as her time now as a coach.
In the package, Moore saw current players, family, former teammates and colleagues lift her up. It was there that Moore realized the impact she’s had.
“Seeing all these people pop in, it made it so special. It made me feel like I’ve made an impact on their lives. It was really nice to see. My high school coach was on there, former teammates like Becky Hammon [now head coach of the WNBA’s Las Vegas Aces], my mom was there and some of my players at Mesabi too. It was awesome and I’m happy they all got to be a part of this.”
Having her heyday as a player from the 90s to the mid 2000s, Moore said the history of Title IX was very important to her growing up, even if she wasn’t around when it first became law.
“Title IX means a lot to me. I kind of felt like I was in the middle of it. Not there right at the beginning but one step right in front of it. Getting to know the history of it and seeing that the people before me didn’t have these opportunities that I had, I’m so honored that they paved the way for me and now I get to pay it forward as a coach to both girls and boys. There’s more work to be done with gender equality in sports but I think I’m on the right path right now.”
Near the end of the segment, “Good Morning America” presented Moore with a $10,000 check in her name. Moore says that money will go right back into the men’s basketball program at Mesabi Range.
“We’re not a big budgeted school so it’s going to help me continue what I’ve been doing since I got here. We want to keep the presentation up with uniforms and travel a little bit further to get our guys more exposure. We would like a shooting machine for our gym and I’ve been in contact with Dr. Dish [a company that produces shooting machines] through Twitter.
“The money is really just going to give our players more opportunities and when you have those opportunities, that’s when the winning happens and hopefully it’ll help us make a run at a national championship.”
After leaving GMA, Moore didn’t go straight back home. She made a trip to Madison, Wis. to be a part of a golf event at her alma mater, the University of Wisconsin. Surrounded by other former Badgers, Moore quickly realized the exposure brought on by GMA.
“It was so overwhelming knowing how many people saw that segment and came up to me to talk about it. It’s all former Badgers, including other pro athletes, that had seen it. I spent a day at the Wisconsin women’s basketball camp as well and it was brought up there. It’s so amazing to know how many people were drawn to that.”
Making it back home after her trip to Madison, Moore said she finally had time to relax and process it all.
“It was probably three whole days before I could just take a moment to sit and relax and decompress. I could finally reflect on it. Now that I know that people are watching, I want to be more successful.”
During the segment, Moore invited Roberts and Strahan to a men’s game at Mesabi Range College. Now, Moore is taking it a step further.
“I want to look back and say, ‘Hey Robin. Hey Michael. How about you catch us at a national championship game?’”
Moore says she wants to continue to make her own path, no matter where her future takes her. Like her former teammate Hammon, Moore says there’s no reason she couldn’t coach at the pro level, men’s or women’s.
“My ultimate goal would be to get there. The G League, the NBA and the WNBA would all be awesome. I think knowing some of these trailblazing women like Becky Hammon, Teresa Witherspoon and Allison Feaster show that women can coach men at the professional levels and they’ve helped carve out a lane for me. It’s awesome. Mesabi Range has given me that opportunity to fulfill a dream and I think it’ll help me be the next link in that chain for more girls and women after me.”
The work continues for Moore, as she plans to meet with the Boys and Girls Club of the Twin Cities today where they’ll discuss the new program in her name: The Tamara Moore No Limits Program. On Aug. 15, Moore and her returning sophomores and nine incoming freshmen will begin camp at Mesabi Range. Hoping to make an even bigger mark on the program, Moore says the support has been wonderful so far on the Iron Range, but the team is always looking for new supporters.
“We want people to come out and support Mesabi Range men’s basketball. We’d love to get some more people in the stands and continue doing what we’re doing and help us achieve our goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.