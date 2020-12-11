BEMIDJI — A student from Greenway High School will participate in NCAA Division II football for Bemidji State University during the 2020-21 season.

Spencer Potter, a junior majoring in science education, is a linebacker for Bemidji State’s football program this year.

The football program is guided by Brent Bolte, head coach, who is entering his 21st season on the BSU’s coaching staff.

Bemidji State University, located in Bemidji, Minn., is an NCAA Division II institution and a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

