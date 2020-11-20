ST. CLOUD — St. Cloud State University men’s hockey coach Brett Larson has announced that defenseman Jack Peart (Grand Rapids, Minn.), defenseman Joshua Luedtke (Minnetonka, Minn.) and forward Mason Salquist (Grand Forks, N.D.) have all signed National Letters of Intent to attend the University and play hockey for the Huskies.
“We are extremely excited to welcome these three outstanding student-athletes to our program here at St. Cloud State,” Larson said. “They will bring great talent and hockey experience to our roster. All three have been recognized as top players at the high school and junior hockey levels, and I really look forward to having them continue their hockey careers as Huskies.”
Peart (5-11, 174 pounds) is currently on the roster for the Fargo Force of the USHL in 2020-21. A standout prep player, Peart posted 13 goals and 18 assists at Grand Rapids High School in 2019-20. He also finished the USHL season with Fargo in 2019-20 with two assists in five games played for the Force. In two seasons at Grand Rapids High School.
Peart tallied 21 goals, 22 assists. He was recently recognized as a top 40 player to watch in the USHL by the Hockey News and was listed on the NHL’s Central Scouting 2020-21 Preliminary Players To Watch List. Peart will join former Grand Rapids High School grad Micah Miller, who is a junior forward for the Huskies in 2020-21.
A resident of Minnetonka, Minn., Luedtke (5-9, 176 pounds, Right) played high school hockey at Minnetonka High School from 2016 to 2019. As a senior, Luedtke scored 11 goals and 25 assists at Minnetonka. As a junior at Minnetonka, Luedtke was named All-State and helped the Skippers win their first state title. He had 72 points combined during his final two seasons at Minnetonka. In addition, Luedtke played lacrosse as a prep athlete.
He currently is playing junior hockey in the USHL with the Des Moines Buccaneers. In 2019-20, Luedtke played in 45 games at Des Moines with 20 assists to his credit. He will join former Minnetonka teammate Joe Molenaar on the roster at SCSU, and follows in the footsteps of former Minnetonka notables Andrew Prochno and Jimmy Schuldt, who played collegiate hockey for the Huskies.
The group of recruits is completed by Salquist, who is also on the roster of the Fargo Force in the USHL this winter. In 2019-20, Salquist played in 46 games for Fargo with 14 goals and 12 assists. A 5-8, 165-pound forward, Salquist also played at Fargo for 12 games in 2018-19, and started his season in 2018-19 with Janesville of the NAHL. In two seasons of junior hockey, Salquist compiled a total of 18 goals and 25 assists.
A graduate of Grand Forks Red River High School, Salquist scored 23 goals and 38 assists during his senior season in high school. A three year force on offense at Red River, Salquist completed his prep career with 59 goals and 81 assists. Salquist follows Red River H.S. alumni Jon Lizotte and Jacob Benson, who both went on to play college hockey at SCSU.
One of the nation’s elite NCAA Division I programs, St. Cloud State has captured the National Collegiate Hockey Conference regular season championship in 2014, 2018 and 2019. SCSU has also claimed 14 NCAA tournament bids since 1989 and a total of 36 former Huskies have gone on to play games in the NHL.
SCSU is scheduled to open its 2020-21 season on Dec. 1-20 with a series of games in Omaha, Neb., against NCHC teams. The Huskies will then complete the 2020-21 regular season with league games after the first of the year prior to the start of the 2021 NCHC postseason tournament, which will include the NCHC Frozen Face-off at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on March 19-20, 2021.
