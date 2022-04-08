Nashwauk-Keewatin senior Daniel Olson (middle) signs his letter of intent to run cross country and track at Southwest Minnesota State Wednesday in the Spartans gymnasium. Seated with Olson are his cross country coach Will Floersheim (left) and basketball coach Kyle Giorgi.
NASHWAUK — When Daniel Olson started running in the sixth-grade, he never thought it would lead to anything significant.
He couldn’t have been more wrong.
The Nashwauk-Keewatin senior put in a lot of blood, sweat and tears, and he’s reaping the benefits as he signed his National Letter of Intent to attend Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall to compete in both cross country and track during the 2022-23 seasons.
Getting to do something like this never crossed Olson’s mind when he was a novice runner.
“Not at first,” Olson said. “When I first started running, I had some friends that were in it. They said I should try it because I did summer 5K’s with my dad and did OK. They convinced me to run track, then I joined cross country in the seventh-grade.
“Not until a lot further into my career did I think this was a possibility.”
Only the letters of interest didn’t start coming in until last fall.
“That’s when I got my first message,” Olson said. “I didn’t start getting a ton until last winter, closer to the spring, but last year in general. It was an interesting process to go through everybody and talk to different coaches. It was surprising at first, but it was exciting, for sure.”
Once the offers started pouring in, Olson had a tough decision to make.
Who would be the best fit for his talents?
“I had it narrowed down for awhile,” Olson said. “This winter, I put a lot of thought into it. It took me a while to decide, but when I finally did, it did feel like a little bit of a weight was lifted off of my shoulders.”
Southwest Minnesota State was his top choice.
“I had visited the campus,” Olson said. “They were actually one of the later ones to contact me, but I visited the campus in late December or early January, and I liked the campus right away.
“I went home and thought about it for probably another month, and there was something about it. I’m not 100-percent sure what it was, but I decided on Southwest.”
Southwest Minnesota State’s curriculum fit into Olson’s educational priorities.
“I’m going into the education field, and education, I want to say, is their second leading program,” Olson said. “That helped as well.”
With this decision in the rearview mirror, Olson can now get back to business on the Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin track team.
“It was exciting to get this out of the way,” Olson said. “Now, I can focus on the last couple of months of track season during my senior year here.”
