VIRGINIA — Fifty years ago, the 30 players that suited up for the Mesabi State football team had themselves quite a season.
The 1972 Norsemen captured their third Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association Northern Division title in four years with a 28-15 victory over rival Hibbing. A week later, Mesabi faced off with sixth-ranked Rochester for the state crown at Minneapolis’ Memorial Stadium and earned their second MJCAA title in three years, 13-8.
Less than three weeks later, the Norse flew out to Roswell, N.M. for the Wool Bowl against Blinn College in a clash of two teams ranked within the top five by season’s end.
Considered the slight underdogs in the MJCAA Championship, (the Norsemen were ranked No. 9 in the country at the time), Mesabi downed Rochester 13-8 on Nov. 4 to move to 9-0 on the season. Then Norsemen head coach Pepper Lysaker was worried that Rochester would be able to down Mesabi with the numbers advantage they possessed. The Norse dressed 30 players while Rochester had over 60.
“Rochester had more bodies on the side-lines than a Big Ten school,” Lysaker was quoted as saying after the game.
Quarterback Paul Walczak was 10-19 in the game for 204 yards and two touchdown passes as Mesabi racked up 358 total yards of offense to just 240 for Rochester. The Norse scored the only touchdown of the first three quarters in the first when Walczak connected with Ed Bakke on an 11-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Pat Haley kicked the extra point.
The margin of victory could have been wider as well with Norse receivers dropping two clear touchdowns that would have helped seal the game.
“We really blew them out of there,” Lysaker said. “It would have been a disgrace if we wouldn’t have won.”
While Steve Smith was one of the receivers that dropped a potential game-clinching touchdown, Smith got his redemption later in the game when he hauled in a 54-yard touchdown pass from Walczak to put Mesabi Range up 13-8. He got further redemption at the end of the game as a key part in the Norse’s final trick play: A fake punt on fourth-and-long.
“‘Sneaky Pete’ is what we call it and it’s our fake punt play,” Lysaker said. “The ball is centered to the blocking back, who is lined up in front of the punter and he hands the ball to Smith between his legs. We didn’t use it all year, but that was undoubtedly the right time.”
Taking Rochester and the crowd at the Brick House by surprise, Smith ran for 16 yards, securing the first down that allowed Mesabi State to run out the clock and hold on to their 13-8 win.
The Norse team was also led by Don Michaelson who was the nation’s leading rusher among all junior colleges that year. Hailing from L’Anse, Mich., Michaelson had over 1,000 yards on the ground over the first eight games of the season.
Michaelson was named an All-American honorable mention that year while defensive tackle Jerry Lawrence was a second-team All-American on defense. If you were looking for talent, the Norse had it in spades.
Looking at his team, Lysaker compared the 1972 squad to the 1970 squad that had won the MJCAA just two years prior.
“I think this team (1972) has more scoring potential and it has two tremendous backs — Don Michaelson and Paul Walczak — and it has a much more versatile attack. It can score from any point on the field. But defensively, the team I had two years ago is just as good or better than this year’s. It’s hard to compare them, however, since they are both outstanding teams.”
Perfect so far, the Norse knew they had a chance to be selected for a national bowl game, with the two most likely opportunities coming from the Wool Bowl (Roswell, N.M.) and the National Championship Bowl (Hutchinson, Kan.).
Ultimately selected to the Wool Bowl, the Norse capped off their season taking on Blinn Junior College out of Brenham, Texas. Mesabi State saw their national ranking jump from nine to five while the Blinn Buccaneers were ranked third in the nation. Both teams owned 9-0 records.
The Wool Bowl itself was a spectacle in Roswell. Then in its seventh iteration, the Wool Bowl and Pageant was the oldest NJCAA-sanctioned bowl game. It got its name from the booming wool industry in Roswell and was a key part, along with the pageant, in Roswell’s yearly Wool Festival.
Both rosters sported a similar number of players — 30 for Mesabi State and 33 for Blinn, but the two campuses were expectedly different.
Blinn saw massive growth in the ‘60s and went from a student enrollment of 657 in 1962 to 1848 in 1972. Mesabi State was a relatively new school by comparison, forming in 1966 after Virginia Junior College and Eveleth Junior College were combined into a single institution. Mesabi State had a regular student body at the time of 760 students with an additional 650 served through adult continuing education.
A chilly evening in Roswell, the Norse enjoyed favorable conditions with on-field temps at around 26 degrees during game time. The two teams played to a 7-7 tie after one quarter with Don Treibwasser catching a 17-yard touchdown pass from Walczak for the Norse. Blinn, however, pulled away starting in the second quarter.
Mesabi State held their own, and dazzled the crowd in the fourth when Michaelson caught an 85-yard touchdown pass from Walczak for the Norse’s final score of the season. But by then they couldn’t catch up to Blinn and fell 38-21.
In spite of the loss, Walczak was named as the Wool Bowl’s top offensive player that year.
Failing to come away with the win, Lysaker had nothing but praise for the Norse in their only loss of that special season.
“The people in Minnesota will never realize what kind of a team our kids played,” Lysaker said to the Mesabi Daily News on Nov. 24 , 1972. “It would have been impossible for us to play better. We played out of our heads.”
That Norse team reunited recently to celebrate the 50th anniversary of that special year with a 7 p.m. mixer at the Sportspage Bar in Virginia. Former players, cheerleaders and friends and fans of the team were all invited to celebrate.
