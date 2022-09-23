m

The 1972 Mesabi State football team is pictured. The Norsemen, coached by Pepper Lysaker, enjoyed a 9-1 season that saw them capture their second MJCAA title in three years. Mesabi State ended their season with a top 5 ranking in the country and took on Blinn College in the Wool Bowl in Roswell, N.M.

 Photo submitted

VIRGINIA — Fifty years ago, the 30 players that suited up for the Mesabi State football team had themselves quite a season.

The 1972 Norsemen captured their third Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association Northern Division title in four years with a 28-15 victory over rival Hibbing. A week later, Mesabi faced off with sixth-ranked Rochester for the state crown at Minneapolis’ Memorial Stadium and earned their second MJCAA title in three years, 13-8.

