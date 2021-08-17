SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The waiting is over for Ayden McDonald.
The soon-to-be Hibbing High School senior has made a verbal commitment to play collegiately at Division II Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D., which is in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, along with Bemidji State and the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
McDonald made that decision Friday while visiting the campus with his family by his side.
It was a long, sometimes complicated process that started in June 2020, but in the end, McDonald thought it was the right fit for him.
“It was a little bit heavy, but not too much,” McDonald said. “With COVID and the uncertainty with everything, it’s nice to have this scholarship opportunity. The school fits. They have a great coaching staff, and people that believe in you.
“It was a fun process, but at the same point and time, I’m happy to have made a decision before the season started. Now, I can get back to where we were last year, having some fun.”
Augustana wasn’t the only school interested in McDonald’s talents, but he liked the way the coaching staff interacted with him.
He was also impressed with the way the school came out to watch him play in an AAU tournament in Wayzata last weekend.
“They were watching, in-person, every game,” McDonald said. “Augustana reached out when they could over the last 1 ½ years. It feels good that I have somewhere to go next year.
“It took a lot of hard work, along with all of my teammates, coaches and family supporting me by taking me to tournaments. It not only feels good for me, but for them, too.”
What sealed the deal?
“On our visit Friday, I talked to the coaches, and we walked around the campus,” McDonald said. “They’re great people, and they talked about the relationships within the community.
“It’s a big city, but there are only 2,200 kids at the school. It’s a small campus in a big city. The relationships they build together on that team is something that intrigued me.”
COVID-19 may have thrown a loop into everybody’s plans, but it actually made McDonald’s game better.
He never let up with his ball-handling skills, putting together videos on Facebook so he could share them with his teammates in their down time.
“That helped me with my work ethic,” McDonald said. “It also helped to have Mayson (Brown), Tre (Holmes) and Parker (Maki) be in some of the videos. That helped me get through it, too.”
McDonald played a lot of summer basketball, starting the season with the Sizzle, then moving to the Fury.
He and his family have traveled numerous miles this summer, playing in Atlanta, Indianapolis twice, Kansas City and Minneapolis to hone his skills.
“It was fun getting to know the guys on my team,” McDonald said. “It was fun getting to see those cities, and it was fun playing basketball, playing against guys from all over the country.
“Augustana has put out offers to two some of the other guys on that team. Hopefully, they can get all four of us here.”
Now that that weight of his college decision has been lifted off of his shoulders, will McDonald take some time off and relax?
That’s not in his DNA.
“This gives me something to keep working for,” McDonald said. “I’m not going to stop working because I chose a college. Since I know where I’m going, I’ll still be working to get better.
“I’ll put my focus on another section championship, and having fun with the guys this year.”
