GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College wrestling team had a historic season this winter.
At the national tournament, head wrestling coach Joe Umlauf was recognized as the National Coach of the Year for the program’s success and the turnaround the program has had since coach Umlauf took over as head coach.
The program had the highest retention/eligibility rate in the country from the first semester to the second going 20 for 20 with student-athletes on the wrestling team. It had the highest team GPA in program history. Additionally, it had the highest number of community service hours which is at 700 and counting.
Athletically, the Vikings had a program history high of eight national qualifiers of the 10 entrants into the national qualifying tournament. Coach Umlauf and the wrestling program have a unique coaching philosophy that is built on what he calls “Creating Champions of Life” by fostering the three pillars of success: academic, athletic, and social life. Coach Umlauf stresses the importance of the individuals’ development in all three of these areas by applying skills to each, such as work ethic, honesty, communication, having high morals and ethics, and more. At the end of the day, Coach Umlauf believes in athletics not being the be-all and end-all: “The athletic accolades are always fun and exciting, but the personal growth and development for a lifetime of success and happiness are the most important parts.” Umlauf was born and raised in Wausau, Wis., where he was a standout wrestler, winning national and state titles on his way to being a highly-sought-after Division I recruit. Umlauf went on to North Dakota State University where his athletic career was hindered by numerous injuries, teaching him early on that athletics will come to an end at some point.
Umlauf went on to get bachelor’s degrees in both physical education and health education while at North Dakota State University, alongside a minor in psychology and a coaching certification. He also got his personal training license in nutrition consulting and strength & conditioning training. This summer, Umlauf finish his master’s degree from the University of Florida in sport management with an emphasis on high-performance training and administration, which he will look to continue to propel his career.
Umlauf has been coaching all levels from youth through college for more than 10 years, has been a freelance personal trainer for three years, was a school teacher for three years, and worked as an at-risk adolescent trauma counselor for a year in college. Currently, Coach Umlauf works at the college full time as a STEM outreach coordinator, as well as his athletic duties.
To learn more about the Itasca wrestling program please visit the site below https://www.itascacc.edu/athletics/wrestling/
