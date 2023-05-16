BRAINERD — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team used outstanding pitching and defense and some timely hitting to win its first Minnesota Region 13B NJCAA championship since 2018, during recent action at Brainerd.
“We had a heck of a performance as a team,” said Itasca head coach Kyle Erickson. “Part of what got us here is we play a tough schedule. We want to play the best teams and go through the process of developing as a team. By doing that early it certainly gets you to that point where you can finish strong at the end of the year and that is what really matters.”
Itasca will enter the tournament with an 18-19 record after playing what Erickson termed as a tough early-season schedule. He said playing those games helps make the Vikings a better team, which showed during the weekend.
“Our overall record isn’t what we wanted it to be but a lot of it has to do with level of competition,” said Erickson. “Frankly, we weren’t clicking on all cylinders early. But this past weekend they showed up and performed and did a heck of a job. Taylor Shepard was the Regional MVP. She just battled and threw three great games and she threw an absolute gem in the championship game.”
Erickson also praised the play of sophomore catcher Abby Gustason who was Conference Player of the Year last year as a freshman, and freshman shortstop Lexie Tatro who he said had an amazing year both at the plate and with her defense. He added that the center field play of Courtney Bullie was outstanding.
“I think when you are looking at being strong up the middle at pitcher, catcher, shortstop and center field, we certainly had those strengths defensively this year,” said Erickson.
The Vikings will be making their first trip to the NJCAA Division III World Series National Tournament since 2018. The tournament will be conducted in Syracuse, N.Y. Itasca’s first game is slated for May 24, against a yet undetermined opponent. A total of eight teams will compete in the tournament.
“It never gets old; this will be my fourth time going and it will be enjoyable to sit back and watch the celebration and excitement unfold,” Erickson explained. “That’s what brings me the most enjoyment right now.”
Erickson said the Vikings need to play good defense and exhibit timely hitting to supplement what is hoped to be good pitching performances at the national tournament.
“The expectations are certainly to go and compete,” Erickson said. “You are playing the best of the best and it’s a big moment, but you want to go there with the mind set of you want to compete. At this level anything can happen.”
Erickson thanks assistant coaches Kayla Swanson, Mandi McNeil, and Maddy Shepard for their contributions to the season.
Following are results of the games played by the Vikings in the tournament:
Game No. 1
Itasca 9
Mesabi Range 5
In its first game of the tournament, Itasca dumped Mesabi Range by the score of 9-5 on May 13.
Mesabi jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Itasca tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the second. Mesabi Range regained the lead with a run in the top of the third but the Vikings responded with three runs of their own to lead 5-3 after three innings.
Itasca added four more runs in the bottom of the fourth to lead 9-3, and Mesabi Range added single runs in the sixth and seventh innings, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings took the win.
Taylor Shepard pitched the distance for Itasca, allowing five runs – just two of which were earned – while yielding eight hits, walking one and striking out four.
Jasmine Heikkila was the losing pitcher for Mesabi, pitching six innings and allowing nine runs on 10 hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
Lexie Tatro had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in three for Itasca while Haylie Webster had two hits with a home run, scored twice and drove in three. Shepard had two hits and a run scored, Abby Gustason finished with two hits with a double and scored a run, and Courtney Bullie had two hits, a run scored and a RBI.
Lauren Lautigar, Amelia Fritz and Lillian Archambeau all drove in runs for Mesabi Range.
In another first-round game, Central Lakes beat Rainy River 13-2.
Game No. 2
Itasca 6
Central Lakes 4
In the second game on May 13, Itasca tipped Central Lakes 6-4.
Itasca jumped out to an early lead by scoring three runs in the top of the first inning, and it added single runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings to take a 6-0 advantage into the bottom of the seventh inning.
Central Lakes made a run at the Vikings in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring four runs but it was not enough as Itasca took the victory.
Taylor Shepard hurled the distance on the mound for Itasca to get the victory, allowing four runs – none of which were earned – on five hits while walking four and fanning four.
Emma Tautges took the loss on the mound for Central Lakes. Marissa Callahan also saw mound duty.
Brooke Meyer had a hit and two RBIs for Itasca while Lexie Tatro had a pair of doubles, scored two runs and drove in another. Shepard had three hits and scored a run, Abby Gustason had two hits and a RBI, Mariah Graves had two hits and a RBI, and Hannah Reiplinger finished with two hits, a run scored and a RBI.
Tautges, Halle Zupan, Morgan Majerus and Isabelle Krawiecki all had RBIs for Central Lakes.
Championship Game
Itasca 2
Central Lakes 1
The Vikings claimed the championship with a well-played 2-1 victory on May 14.
The game was scoreless until Itasca scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. Central Lakes tied the game with a run in the top of the sixth inning, but the Vikings scored in the bottom of the sixth to take a one-run lead. Vikings pitcher Taylor Shepard held Central Lakes off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh to lock down the victory and a national tournament berth for Itasca.
Shepard allowed one run on four hits while walking three and striking out seven to get the win on the mound for the Vikings.
Marissa Callahan pitched well in taking the loss for Central Lakes, hurling six innings and giving up two runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five.
Maddi Taylor had a hit and the only RBI for Itasca. Haylie Webster had two hits with a double and scored two runs while Mariah Graves also had two hits.
Halle Zupan had two hits and a RBI for Central Lakes.
