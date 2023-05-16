s

A jubilant Itasca College North-Itasca fastpitch softball team is shown with its Region 13B championship trophy.

 photo submitted

BRAINERD — The Minnesota North College-Itasca fastpitch softball team used outstanding pitching and defense and some timely hitting to win its first Minnesota Region 13B NJCAA championship since 2018, during recent action at Brainerd.

“We had a heck of a performance as a team,” said Itasca head coach Kyle Erickson. “Part of what got us here is we play a tough schedule. We want to play the best teams and go through the process of developing as a team. By doing that early it certainly gets you to that point where you can finish strong at the end of the year and that is what really matters.”


