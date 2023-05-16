Rochester, MN — The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) has announced the 2023 MCAC Softball All-Division awards and the All-MCAC Team.

After winning a division high 16 games this season, Molly Gross, RHP from Anoka-Ramsey Community College, has earned the 2023 South Division Softball Player-of-the-Year honor. Gross made 22 appearances in the pitching circle, going 16-4 this season, with 185 strikeouts and only 30 walks. She held her batters to a lowly .186 batting average and allowed only 22 earned runs on the season. Besides her phenomenal pitching stats, the sophomore from Columbia Heights, Minn.,, was stellar at the plate as well. Hitting .408 on the season and .426 in division play, Gross hit five home runs, 16 doubles, and a triple in her 62 hits, while driving in 47 runs and scoring 42 times.


