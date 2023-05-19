ROCHESTER, Minn. — The Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC) office has announced the MCAC Baseball All-Division awards for the 2023 season.
Following the conclusion of the regular season, MCAC baseball coaches nominated and ranked the players for each division - North, Central, and South. The top players from each division, based on rankings at their position, were then named to the MCAC All-Division Team. Coaches in each division also selected their Player-of-the-Year and Coach-of-the-Year.
In the MCAC North Division, Jackson Bonneville, a sophomore third baseman from Minnesota North College - Itasca, was selected as the Player of the Year. His coach, Justin Lamppa, was named the Coach of the Year.
Bonneville hit .398 on the season with three home runs, 18 doubles, and two triples. He had a slugging percentage of .641 with 54 RBI and 44 runs scored. In the field, Bonneville had 20 put-outs and assisted on 42 outs, and he compiled a .886 fielding percentage.
Coach Lamppa led his Vikings squad to a 25-18 record and a 14-4 record in the North Division and the North Division title.
Christian Lessman, a sophomore right-handed pitcher from St. Cloud Technical and Community College, earned the MCAC Central Division Player-of-the-Year award, while Ridgewater College head coach, Tyler Hebrink, was chosen as the Central Division Coach-of-the-Year.
Lessman pitched in nine games during the season, going 6-1 and picking up an additional save. In his 49.2 innings pitched, Lessman gave up 11 earned runs, good enough for a 1.99 ERA, and allowed only 32 hits. He had 81 strikeouts and 13 walks and pitched one no-hitter during the season.
Coach Hebrink led his Warriors to a share of the Central Division title with a 12-14 overall record and an 8-5 record in Central Division play.
The MCAC South Division Player-of-the-Year honor went to Hunter Vikemyr, a sophomore pitcher and right fielder from Riverland Community College; and Riverland’s head coach, Derek Hahn, earned the South Division Coach-of-the-Year award.
Vikemyr appeared in 11 games this season, starting all 11, and going 9-0. He threw five complete games and had a season ERA of 1.82. In his 59.1 innings, Vikemyr gave up only 12 earned runs and 40 hits, while striking out 82 and walking 28. He also hit .418 on the season, scoring 54 runs and driving in 36. Vikemyr hit 18 doubles, four triples, and a home run, and had five stolen bases.
Coach Hahn led his Blue Devils team to a 35-11 overall record and 13-3 South Division record, while claiming the South Division championship.
Named to the North All-Division First Team from Itasca were sophomore third baseman Jackson Bonneville, freshman shortstop Geremy Mattis, sophomore outfielder Spencer Oxton, sophomore catcher Kodi Miller, freshman pitcher Kyle Rutherford, and sophomore pitcher Avery Liestman.
Picked for the Second Team from the Vikings were outfielder Joshua Grimmer
Selected to the Third Team from the Vikings were sophomore first baseman Avery Lietsman, sophomore second baseman Jake Eltiste and outfielder Layton Rivas, designated hitter Kole Paulsen, and pitcher Logan Jackson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.