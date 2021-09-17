GRAND RAPIDS — In its third year of existence, the Itasca Community College (ICC) trapshooting team is competing in the USA Clay Target College League this season which is administering the program for the Minnesota College Athletic Conference (MCAC).
The conference includes colleges from Minnesota in addition to colleges from North Dakota and Wisconsin.
Frank Redfield, coach of the ICC team and also at Grand Rapids High School, said scoring started this week for the college team. Competing virtually against other schools, each student from all conference teams shoots two scores and then submits them, and they are used to determine how teams perform for the week.
Redfield said there were 15 to 20 students competing for ICC in the first two years of the program, but the numbers are down to 13 this year.
“The numbers are down a little bit because of the COVID,” Redfield explained. “We should be able to do fine this year. This year we have a group of students who came from Roseau and they shot for a few years on the high school team there and they are doing pretty well.”
Redfield said the ICC team has finished in the middle of the pack in its first two years but he said there have been individuals on the team that have done very well.
When asked what he feels will be important in the success of the team this year, Redfield said, “As long as the kids are out there shooting and practicing they are going to get better and we will do better. The weather has been favorable this year; in past years we have had a lot of rain and wind which doesn’t help out on the trap fields.”
Redfield said high school students shoot on Tuesdays from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and on Wednesdays and Thursdays they practice from 1 to 5 p.m. He said the public is welcome to view the shooting.
Redfield said despite a decrease in numbers because of the pandemic, interest in trapshooting in the U.S. is growing rapidly.
“You see a lot of students shooting in the clay target leagues and they also are bird hunters and deer hunters so it is a practice for those types of hunting venues that keep a lot of the kids, and a lot of kids like to shoot guns,” the coach said.
Tom Clausen helps coach the college team while there are eight or nine individuals who assist with the high school program.
A thank you goes out from the Grand Rapids area youth that participate in the shooting sports at the Grand Rapids Gun Club to organizations that make everything possible. They include the Grand Rapids Chapter of the Friends of the NRA, Grand Rapids Gun Club, Delta Waterfowl 1,000 Lakes Chapter, the Grand Rapids Chapter of Pheasants Forever, L & M Supply, the Grand Rapids Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association, the Grand Rapids Amateur Hockey Association, and Itasca County.
