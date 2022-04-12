GRAND RAPIDS — Kyle Erickson is in his ninth season as head coach of the Itasca Community College (ICC) fastpitch softball team and he feels this year’s edition of the Vikings will be right in the thick of the conference race this season.
Erickson is returning after a one-year planned leave of absence, and with the absence of a 2020 season for ICC because of COVID restrictions, this season is the first full season for the Vikings since 2019.
“We have some gals who have some extra eligibility because of the COVID years and they are really hungry,” said Erickson. “We have a solid group of freshmen coming in and we are just hoping to everything together during the conference season. We have had the privilege and honor of making the national tournament numerous times over the years and every year that’s your goal. Right now we just want to position ourselves in conference play to put ourselves in a good spot to make the regional tournament and focus on that part when the time comes.”
Expected to provide big things for ICC this season are Taylor Shepard, Maddy Shepard, Haley Murray, Abby Gustason, Hannah Reiplinger, Emma Hurd, Izzy Clark, Lydia Rawson, Maddi Taylor, and Riley Gilge.
Pitching is the name of the game in fastpitch softball and Erickson said the Vikings have plenty of it this season. Taylor Shepard will lead the staff this season while Izzy Clark also will see mound action.
“Both pitchers have their unique strengths and we are going to have to ride those arms,” Erickson explained.”I am feeling really confident in our pitching ability. And with our two catchers, pitching and catching are the strengths of our team right now.”
ICC also is strong in the catching department as Emma Hurd – who the coach describes as a dynamic defensive catcher – and Abby Gustason, a Greenway product, are entrenched there.
Erickson said the Vikings need to improve defensively as the season continues. ICC currently is 5-11 on the season, having faced tough competition on a Florida trip and elsewhere.
“It has been up and down so far,” Erickson said. “We are trying to find a little more consistency. There are times when you are thinking this is what a good team needs to be doing, this is a team that wants to make a run at winning the regions.
“Then there are times where you scratch your head and think what the heck just happened here. I tell the gals not to worry about the overall record; we play tough teams. We want to play tough teams, Division II teams, Division I junior college teams, and the Division III teams that we have played are dynamite as well. So, this great competition gave us an idea of what we are doing well at, what we need to work on, and you want to have that laid out in front of you before your conference season starts.”
In the conference this season, Erickson feels the conference is healthy this year with Central Lakes, which has had a solid program throughout the years, being the favorite. He feels Rainy River also will be good.
“We will just take it game by game, and for us it is worrying about what we can do and do what we can control,” the coach explained. “I am not really too concerned about what other teams are doing. If we can play the way we can play, I know we will have a great year.”
When asked what he feels will be key to a successful season, Erickson said, “We need to improve our batting. We have been getting a lot of reps in and I think just getting a little more consistent with our approach to hitting will be important, and that is something I know we will be able to do. We challenge the girls to bring a level consistency day in and day out and they are up to the challenge. They are hungry, they want it and they are working their tails off. Realistically, we have some gals in positions that they might not necessarily be comfortable playing to start the year, and now they are getting a comfortability beneath their belts.
“Another key is tightening up our defense, not giving up free bases.”
Assisting Erickson in the coaching department this season are Mandi McNeil, Kayla Swanson and Emily Kessler.
“This is one of the most enjoyable teams that I have ever coached,” said Erickson. “They are fun-loving, they work hard, they know what they need to do and they take accountability when things aren’t going the way we want them to go. They know what they need to work on.”
