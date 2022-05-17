BRAINERD — The Itasca Community College fastpitch softball team reached the championship game of the Region 13 Tournament at Brainerd this past weekend, but came up just short of earning a berth in the national tournament.
The Vikings reached the title game against North Dakota State College of Science (NDSCS) – ranked No. 3 in the nation – but lost 5-0 to see their season come to an end.
Following are results of the games:
NDSCS 10
Itasca 8
Itasca lost its first game to NDSCS 10-8. Itasca led 5-3 entering the bottom of the fourth inning but NDSCS put up a five-spot in the bottom half of the inning to regain the lead for good.
The Vikings added two more runs in the top of the fifth to pull to within 8-7, but NDSCS added two more runs in the bottom half of the inning to lead 10-7. The Vikings added another run in the sixth inning but it wasn’t enough as NDSCS took the win.
Noelle Forestner drove in three runs for NDSCS while Josie Buhr and Maxine Ebel both had two RBIs. Amanda Hiner hit a home run.
Syd Schott started on the mound for NDSCS but Ashley Bisping came on in relief to get the win. Katelyn Strauss pitched the final 2 2/3 innings to earn the save.
Riley Gilge had a double and three RBIs for Itasca while Emma Hurd scored three runs. Haley Murray had a hit and two RBIs, Abby Gustason had two hits and scored a run, and Izzy Clark had a hit and two RBIs.
Clark pitched the distance on the mound for ICC to take the loss. In her six innings of work she allowed eight earned runs on 16 hits while not issuing a walk and fanning two.
Itasca 7
Northland 0
The Vikings advanced in the tournament as it won by forfeit over Northland by a 7-0 score.
Itasca 9
Central Lakes 1
In an elimination game against a team it had struggled to defeat all season, the Vikings put it all together to take a 9-1 win in five innings and advance to the championship game.
Abby Gustason and Maddy Shepard both had two hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in two for the Vikings. Emma Hurd had two hits, scored a run and stole a base, Haley Murray had a hit and scored twice, Izzy Clark had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in one, and Courtney Bullie had a hit and two RBIs.
Clark pitched the distance for ICC allowing just two hits and no earned runs in the victory. She walked two and struck out one.
Cassidy Zontelli had three hits and a RBI for Central Lakes while Victoria Wagner was saddled with the loss on the mound.
NDSCS 5
Itasca 0
NDSCS clinched the national berth by defeating Itasca 5-0.
A brutal fourth inning where NDSCS scored all of its runs proved to be the difference in the game. All five runs were unearned.
Katelynn Strauss was tough on the mound for NDSCS as she hurled a no-hitter while walking one and striking out 14.
Maxine Ebel, Ellie Miller, Mattea Binstock, Amanda Hiner and Noelle Forstner all drove in a run for NDSCS.
College Baseball
Region 13
Tournament
SCTCC 15
Itasca 4
ST. CLOUD — The Itasca Community College baseball team lost its first game of the Region 13 Tournament to a tough St. Cloud Technical College team 15-4 in five innings.
Drew Beier had three hits with two home runs, scored four runs and drove in four for St. Cloud. Brady Linn and Michael Solis both hit home runs and drove in two runs while Frank Fernandez also had two RBIs.
Beier also hurled a complete game, allowing four earned runs on eight hits while striking out four.
Jake Eltiste and Daniel Wensloff both hit home runs for Itasca.
Riley Resnick was saddled with the loss on the mound for the Vikings.
Itasca 11
Mesabi 1
Itasca rebounded with an 11-1 five-inning victory over Mesabi Range.
Alex McBride hurled a complete game, allowing one run and four hits in his six innings of work. He walked two and fanned six.
Cade Marquardt ripped out two home runs and drove in five runs for Itasca while Dawson Stevens had a home run and three RBIs. Jackson Bonneville had three hits with a double and a triple, scored three runs and drove in two.
Brandon Lind took the loss on the mound for Mesabi Range. Gage Kracht drove in its lone run.
Itasca 7
Northland 6
In an elimination game, Itasca advanced to the championship game with a 7-6 victory in nine innings.
Results for Itasca were not available.
STCCC 1
Itasca 0
In the championship game, STCCC defeated Itasca 1-0 for the right to enter the national tournament.
Results were not available.
