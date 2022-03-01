COON RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team saw its season come to an end in the first round of the Region XIII Tournament as it fell to a good Riverland Community College team 89-51.
Riverland led big at 42-14 at the half and then outscored the Vikings by 10 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Lajarrion Spinks had 16 points to lead Riverland in scoring. Joe Burgos nailed three 3-pointers and scored 13 while pulling down five rebounds, Trayvon Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds, Cleveland Bedgood had 10 points, Junior Stone scored eight and pulled down 10 rebounds, Ryan Burgess had seven points, Dominik Bangu, six points and three steals, Malik Cooper, six points, Jamari Magee, five points, and Boomer Jock, six rebounds.
Deidrich Kemp nailed three 3-pointers and along with Nick Grant led Itasca with 12 points each. Jerome Washington had 11 points, Zion Brown, seven, and Tyler Pederson had seven points and seven rebounds.
With the loss, Itasca concludes its season with a 13-15 overall record.
I 14 37 — 51
R 42 47 — 89
Itasca: Nick Grant 12, Deidrich Kemp 12, Jerome Washington 11, Tyler Pederson 7, Zion Brown 7, Emmanuel Obikwelu 2.
Riverland: Cleveland Bedgood 10, Ethan Clavero 3, Dominik Bangu 6, Lajarrion Spinks 16, Ryan Burgess 7, Junior Stone 8, Jamari Magee 5, Donavan Morris 3, Trayvon Smith 10, Malik Cooper 6, Joe Burgos 13, Jacob Lotz 2.
Total Fouls: I 12; R 14 Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 14-for-14; R 7-of-10; 3-pointers: I, Kemp 3, Washington, Pederson, Brown; R, Bedgood 2, Clavero, Spinks 2, Burgess, Magee, Morris, Burgos 3.
