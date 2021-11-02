GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College football team advanced to the championship game of the Minnesota College Athletic Conference with an exciting 16-12 victory over Minnesota West on Sunday at Noble Hall Field in Grand Rapids.
The Vikings led 7-0 after the first quarter and took a 16-0 advantage into halftime. However, ICC was unable to put any more points on the board as Minnesota West scored single touchdowns in both the third and fourth quarters. But the Vikings were able to hold on for the victory.
Teon Gardner completed 18-of-30 passes for 251 yards and two touchdowns for ICC. He also threw two interceptions.
Forced to throw a lot, Brack Starlley completed 17-of-57 attempts for just 129 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions for Minnesota West.
Gardner also was the leading rusher for Itasca as he had 43 yards. Mike Bond picked up 38 yards while Donovan Ling had 21.
Rashard Anderson had just 16 yards on 15 carries for Minnesota West as the ICC defense limited Minnesota West to just 25 yards rushing.
Antwan Downs caught four passes for 93 yards for the Vikings while William Carswell had five catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Martravious Crook had two catches for 37 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively for Itasca, Greg Washington was in on 10 tackles which included one sack and two tackles for losses. Ginvanni Eusebei had seven solo tackles while Freddi Simmons was in on six tackles while causing two fumbles and recording an interception. Ja’Sion Greathouse had two sacks and a tackle for a loss and Keith Davis recorded two sacks. Darion Henry had two interceptions while Teddarius Adkins had one.
Itasca will now play in the MCAC championship game which is set for Sunday, Nov. 7, at 1:30 p.m. at Concordia University in St. Paul. The Vikings will face Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, a 19-16 victor over previously unbeaten and No. 1 seed North Dakota State College of Science.
