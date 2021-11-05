Rochester, Minn. — The MCAC has announced that its MCAC Championship Football Game scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 7, at Concordia University in St. Paul, has been cancelled due to COVID-19 positive cases with one of the participating teams.

At the time of this release, no decision has been made regarding a potential rescheduling of the game.

Minnesota State Community and Technical College, with their 6-4 record on the season, were scheduled to take on Itasca Community College (9-1) who currently is the No. 2 ranked team in the nation.

Please continue to visit the MCAC website at https://mcacsports.org/landing/index for the latest MCAC Football news and developments regarding a rescheduled championship game.

