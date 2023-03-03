h

Heaven Hamling, a Grand Rapids High School graduate,has enjoyed a marvelous collegiate career for the Bison.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Senior guard Heaven Hamling of North Dakota State Univerity has been named to the All-Summit League First Team, while freshman guard Elle Evans has been tabbed the Freshman of the Year to go along with earning a spot on the All-Defensive Team, All-Newcomer Team and picking up Honorable Mention All-Summit League honors, the league office announced on Thursday afternoon.

The duo helped power NDSU to win its most games in a single-season since 2004-05 with a 18-10 (12-6 Summit) overall record and total its most Summit League victories since 2008-09. The Bison completed regular season play earning the second seed in the Summit League Tournament, which is the highest seed since joining the league in 2007-08.


