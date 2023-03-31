c

The winning car and team are shown after winning in Arizona.

 photo submitted

PHOENIX — The 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals was to be the final race to take place at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix.

According to Chris Bishop of Grand Rapids, “We traveled a long way from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to be there, but this was one we didn’t want to miss. For us, it all started 35 years ago at that very track – back when it was known as Firebird Raceway – so to say that winning there was special would be an understatement.


1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments