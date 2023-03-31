PHOENIX — The 38th annual NHRA Arizona Nationals was to be the final race to take place at Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park in Phoenix.
According to Chris Bishop of Grand Rapids, “We traveled a long way from Grand Rapids, Minnesota, to be there, but this was one we didn’t want to miss. For us, it all started 35 years ago at that very track – back when it was known as Firebird Raceway – so to say that winning there was special would be an understatement.
“Last year, we finished No. 10 in the nation racing in NHRA’s Super Gas category, where the object is to make passes down the quarter-mile dragstrip that are closer than your opponent to the 9.90-second class index without going quicker. Our goal this year was to stay focused and finish even better than we did in 2022.
“Racing in this category isn’t easy, and it’s very competitive, but that’s what makes it even more rewarding when you do well. To claim our first win in our first final round last weekend in Phoenix, and to get that win by just two-thousandths of a second, is something we’ll never forget. Parking the Sea Foam Corvette roadster in the winner’s circle is something we very much look forward to doing again.
“We couldn’t do this without the team of great people we’ve assembled!”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.