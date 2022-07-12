Editor’s note: Blake Mortenson is an intern with the Grand Rapids Herald-Review for the summer of 2022. He studies Mass Communications at the University of Minnesota - Twin Cities.
GRAND RAPIDS — Many Minnesota Twins fans have had a love/hate relationship with this team in the 2022 season.
There have been some great moments and also some major disappointments. Especially as of late, Minnesota just hasn’t figured out how to hold a lead like they were doing so well to start the season. Emilio Pagan had a respectable start with Minnesota, but now his ERA has skyrocketed to over 5. This poor stretch for the right-handed pitcher included three blown saves vs. Al Central opponent, the Cleveland Guardians. The Twins had an opportunity to win all eight games, or at least the majority of them, but ended up losing five of them. Minnesota still has a fairly healthy lead over the Guardians and White Sox, but it could’ve been a lot more.
Although Jhoan Duran and Griffin Jax have been outstanding and Tyler Duffey is starting to figure it out, this team needs to pick up at least two reliable relievers before the trade deadline. And if I was Falvey and Levine, making a move sooner rather than later may be necessary to retain that lead.
As it looks right now, a starting pitcher wouldn’t hurt as well, as Joe Ryan and Sonny Gray haven’t been themselves as of late.
Another bad loss for Minnesota came in the White Sox series in Chicago where they had an opportunity to sweep the series, but ended up falling in extra innings because they couldn’t hold a lead. When you are forced to send out an unproven reliever like Trevor Megill in the eighth inning, you know that changes need to be made as a first place ball club.
Now I’m not going to throw all the blame on the bullpen because they have done their part to win ball games the majority of time, especially early in the season. I think manager Rocco Baldelli should take some of the heat as well, because he just won’t allow a starting pitcher to go deeper in the game to save the arms in the pen. Time and time again, you see a Twins starter cruising through the first five or six innings and then Baldelli pulls him. If you want the best production from your bullpen, you need to let the starters go longer.
Nonetheless, the vibe to this team is very vibrant and I do think the front office has constructed a pretty darn good ball club. The offense has been our savior as of late and I can’t see them slowing down anytime soon. Also, I will say the pitching is a whole lot better than in previous years.
But, the goal of this organization should be to end the 18-game playoff losing streak and then win a series. If the roster is kept the same as it is now, it will be the same old thing all over again in October. Falvey and Levine, do it for the fans and get it done! Make the necessary trades to improve this ball club and let’s go get ‘em in the postseason.
