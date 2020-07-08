SUPERIOR — Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids kept his hot streak going Thursday night at the 4th Annual Great Lakes Border Battle fueled by Superior Fuel.
Broking won the 30-lap, 24-car WISSOTA Modified feature race during the first of three nights of the event at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
Broking also won last Friday at Superior and Saturday night at Hibbing Raceway.
Other Thursday winners were Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn. (Super Stock); Jason VandeKamp of Scandia, Minn. (Midwest Modified); Corey Jorgenson of Duluth, Minn., (Pure Stock); Tyler Larson of Kandiyohi, Minn., (Mod Four); and Corey Mehrwerth of St. Stephen, Minn., (Hornet).
Mark Kangas of Eveleth finished sixth in the Midwest Modified feature; Bob Broking of Grand Rapids eighth in Modified and Kelly Estey of Kelly Lake 16th in Modified.
The Border Battle continued Friday and Saturday night.
Darrell Nelson of Hermantown won the 30-lap WISSOTA Modified feature race Friday night.Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids finished eighth.
Other winners were: Tony Bahr of Haugen, Wis. (Midwest Modified); Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn. (Super Stock); Cory Jorgenson of Duluth, Minn. (Pure Stock); Justin Pogones of Zimmerman, Minn. (Mod Four); and Brennan Schmidt of Bemidji, Minn. (Hornet).
For Sabraski, it was his second straight Super Stock win at the three-day event.
Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake finished second in Midwest Modified.
Doug Koski of Chisholm, Minn., finished tenth, Kevin Salin of Iron, Minn. 12th and Jamie Reberg of Gilbert 15th in Super Stock.
Shane Sabraski of Rice, Minn., won the 30-lap WISSOTA Modified feature race Saturday in the final night of the three-day 4th annual Great Lakes Border Battle fueled by Superior Fuel Co., at Gondik Law Speedway in Superior, Wis.
Johnny Broking of Grand Rapids finished seventh and Bob Broking of Grand Rapids 12th .
Other winners were: Jason VandeKamp of Scandia, Minn. (Midwest Modified); Kevin Burdick of Proctor, Minn. (Super Stock); James Vendela of South Range, Wis. (Pure Stock); Robert Holquist of Milbank, S.D., (Mod Four); and Brennan Schmidt of Bemidji, Minn. (Hornet).
Tristan LaBarge of Kelly Lake finished ninth, Doug Koski of Chisholm 11th and Jamie Reberg of Gilbert 13th in the Super Stock feature.
