GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Soccer
Moorhead 3
Grand Rapids 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys soccer team opened its season by splitting two games against good competition.
The Thunderhawks lost to a tough Moorhead team 3-0 in its first game as the Spuds scored twice in the first half and added another goal in the second half for a 3-0 win.
Grand Rapids coach Nick Koerbitz said Grand Rapids learned much in the loss to Moorhead, which he said is a great program.
“Moorhead is fresh off a trip to the Class AAA state tournament last fall,” Koerbitz said. “The best thing we can do early in the season is play a great team that shows us where we need to improve. We looked very hesitant in the first half, which isn’t surprising as we had a lot of guys seeing their first varsity minutes.
“Even though we kept our defensive shape, we sat back and let the have the ball which resulted in Moorhead having about 75 percent possession in the first half. However, the boys stepped up big time in the second half. We had more than 50 percent possession and had some golden chances we didn’t capitalize on.
“It’s never fun losing 3-0, but this is a loss that will do us a lot of good if we learn from it.”
Boys Soccer
Grand Rapids 3
Pelican Rapids 0
PELICAN RAPIDS — Grand Rapids picked up its first win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Pelican Rapids.
The Thunderhawks scored the only goal they needed 22 minutes into the match when Ian Andersen scored off a nice assist from Grant Chandler.
Grand Rapids had the 1-0 lead until 12 minutes into the second half when Ricco Rolle found the back of the net with a beautiful header off an assist from an Andersen corner kick.
The Thunderhawks added another goal 33 minutes into the second half as Gavin Anderson assisted his older brother, Ian, who scored his second goal after dribbling the ball 60 yards, beating five defenders, and putting the ball past the goalie on a breakaway.
“I’m really proud of the boys for rebounding after the loss to Moorhead,” Koerbitz said. “It’s never easy to play two games in a row, but our energy was very good and we controlled the whole game. Last night’s lessons against Moorhead definitely paid off as we did a great job making the adjustments we needed to.”
Koerbitz said the team felt it should have been ahead by three or four goals at the half because it missed multiple golden chances to put the ball into the net as Thunderhawk shots hit a couple of posts and a crossbar.
“It felt like we were never going to get a bounce,” the coach said. “It was a relief to finally break through and put a few on the board, and hopefully we can build on that going forward.
“We ran into trouble with yellow cards and some senior leaders had to sit during the second half to be sure they didn’t pick up a second yellow meaning they would be suspended for our next game.
“Our young players stepped up in a huge way and finished off the game. It was a total team effort and we learned tons from our experiences this weekend.”
Girls Tennis
Foley 6
GRG 1
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team lost to Foley 6-1 in action Aug. 23, at Brainerd.
The lone point for GRG came at third singles where Charlotte Moss defeated Maddie Jacobson 6-3,7-5.
Amie Vanderweyst of Foley won the first singles match against Caroline Ahcan 6-2, 6-2, and Natalie Hanks defeated GRG’s Lindsay Tulla 6-4,6-1 in second singles. Quinn Cargill of GRG lost to Arianna Greenwadt of Foley in fourth singles 6-1, 6-1.
Foley swept the three doubles matches as Anna Dahlstrom and Henley Wruck defeated Taryn Hamling and Hannah Lafrenier in first doubles in close fashion 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 12-10, and Emily Rahm and Adelyn Budniski teamed to stop GRG’s Alyssa Ohman and Ava Staskivige in the second doubles match 6-0, 6-0. Foley’s Megan Cielinsk and Kassidy Beach won the third doubles match against Heidi Johnson and Izy Isaacson 6-0, 6-0.
Foley 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 — Amie Vamderweust, F, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Natalie Hanks, F, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Maddie Jacobson, F, 6-3, 7-5; No. 4 — Arianna Greenwadt, F, def. Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Anna Dahlstrom/Henley Wruck, F, def. Taryn Hamling/Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 1-6, 7-6 (7-2), 12-10; No. 2 — Emil Rahm/ Adelyn Buchiski, F, def. Alyssa Ohman/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3— Megan Cieliski/Kassidy Beach, F, def. Heidi Johnson/Izy Isaacson, GRG , 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Tennis
Brainerd 7
GRG 0
BRAINERD — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team lost to Brainerd 7-0 in play on Aug. 23, at Brainerd.
Brainerd swept the singles matches with Lila Collins downing Taryn Hamling, Ella Chaussee beating Caroline Ahcan, Lacy Busch stopping Lindsay Tulla,and Lydia Olson topping Hannah Lafrenier.
In doubles, Claire Erdal and Erican Folder defeated Charlotte Moss and Quinn Cargill, Ellie Brown and Hanna Hayes topped Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige, and Lauren Kline and Brooklyn Dietz stopped Alyssa Ohman and Heidi Johnson.
Brainerd 7
Grand Rapids/Greenway 0
Singles: No. 1 — Lila Collins, B, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-1,6-2; No. 2 — Ella Chaussee, B, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3 — Lacy Busch, B, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-6; No. 4 — Lydia Olson, B, def. Hannah Lafrenier, GRG.
Doubles: No. 1 — Claire Erdal/Erican Folder, B. def. Charlotte Moss/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Ellie Brown/Hannah Hayes, B, def. Emma Moran/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3— Lauren Kline/Brooklyn Dietz, B, def. Alyssa Ohman/Heidi Johnson, GRG, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Tennis
Blaine 6
GRG 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team lost to Blaine 6-1 in play in Grand Rapids on Aug. 25.
The lone point for GRG in the match came at third singles where Lindsey Tulla defeated Kate Velch in a close match 1-6, 6-2, 11-9.
In other singles matches – all wins by Blaine – Molly Garber downed Taryn Hamling, Kaitlyn Woznick defeated Hannah LaFrenier, and Maria Guse stopped Quinn Cargill.
Blaine won all three doubles matches with Mara Halle and Allison Halseth downing Caroline Ahcan and Molly Pierce, Morgan Keller and Kaitlyn Way defeating Charlotte Moss and Alyssa Ohman, and Andrea Shogren and Audre Brown beating Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige.
Blaine 6,
Grand Rapids/Greenway 1
Singles: No. 1 — Molly Garber, B, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-4, 6-0; No. 2 —Kaitlyn Woznick, B, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Kate Velch, B, 1-6, 6-2, 11-9; No. 4 — Maria Guse, B, def. Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Mara Halle/Allison Halseth, B, def. Caroline Ahcan/Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Morgan Keller/Kaitlyn Way, B, def. Charlotte Moss/Allyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 6-3; No. 3— Andrea Shogren/Audrey Brown, B, def. Emma Moran/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-0, 6-0.
Girls Tennis
GRG 4
St. Francis 3
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team picked up its first victory of the season with a 4-3 victory over St. Francis on Aug. 25.
GRG won three of the four singles matches. Hannah LaFrenier won the No. 1 singles match over Cally Peterson 6-1,4-6, 10-8, Lindsey Tulla took the No. 3 singles match, beating Maya Branthen 7-6, 4-6, 11-9, and Charlotte Moss topped Mayan Karsbaum 6-0, 6-1.
St. Francis’ Macy Hass downed Molly Pierce in the second singles match 6-3, 6-4.
The other point for GRG came in first doubles where Taryn Hamling and Caroline Ahcan teamed to stop Josie Lupinek and Alea Skogquist 6-3 ,6-2.
St. Francis won the other two doubles matches as Grace Krowbach and Makenna Sanders were victorious over Alyssa Ohman and Quinn Cargill, and Annika Hansen and Marissa Miller topped Emma Moran and Ava Staskivige.
Grand Rapids/Greenway 4
St. Francis 3
Singles: No. 1 — Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, def. Cally Peterson, SF, 6-1, 4-6, 10-8; No. 2 — Macy Hass, SF, def. Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Maya Branthen, SF, 7-6, 4-6, 11-9; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Mayan Karsnbaum, SF, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling/Caroline Ahcan, GRG, def. Josie Lupinek/Alexa Skogquist, SF, 6-3, 6-2 No. 2 — Makenna Sanders/Grace Krobach, SF, def. Alyssa Ohman/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-0, 6-2; No. 3— Marissa Miller/Annika Hansen, SF, def. Emma Moran/Ava Staskivige, GRG, 6-0 ,6-4.
Girls Tennis
Duluth East 4
Grand Rapids 3
GRAND RAPIDS — Duluth East tipped the Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team 4-3 on Aug. 25.
GRG won three of the four singles matches as Taryn Hamling defeated Isla Pepelnjak, Lindsey Tulla stopped Lillian Kimber and Charlotte Moss beat Ava Revoir.
Taran Dimberio downed Caroline Ahcan of GRG in the second singles match.
Duluth East swept all three doubles matches. Erin Holliday and Ella Johnson beat Hannah LaFrenier and Molly Pierce, Norah Powell and Christina Duncan topped Quinn Cargill and Alyssa Ohman, and Sylvie Markhaus and Ci Ci Stender beat Ava Staskivige and Emma Moran.
Duluth East 4
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Isla Pepelnjak, DE, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 — Taran Dimberio, DE, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-3 ,6-2; No. 3 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Lillian Kimber, DE, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Ava Revior, DE, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Erin Holliday/Ella Johnson, DE, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-3,6-3; No. 2 — Norah Powell/Christina Duncan, DE, def. Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3— Sylvie Markhaus/Ci Ci Stender, DE, def. Ava Staskivige/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-0, 6-1.
Girls Tennis
Chisago Lakes 5
GRG 2
ELK RIVER — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls tennis team fell to Chisago Lakes 5-2 in action on Aug. 27.
Charlotte Moss recorded the lone point in singles for GRG as she downed Annalina Johnson in the fourth singles match. Chisago Lake won the other three singles matches as Emily Erickson defeated Taryn Hamling, Addi Carlson beat Hannah LaFrenier and Alvia Clasen topped Lindsey Tulla.
The other GRG point came in second doubles where Molly Pierce and Mercury Bischoff teamed to down Laine Devries and Nora Devries in the second doubles match.
Chisago Lakes won the other two doubles matches as Ellie Hilber and Audra Bohnke downed Caroline Ahcan and Quinn Cargill in first doubles and Bella Messerly and Ilsa Heinke stopped Emma Moran and Alyssa Ohman in the third doubles match.
Duluth East 4
Grand Rapids/Greenway 3
Singles: No. 1 — Emily Erickson, CL, def. Taryn Hamling, GRG, 6-3, 6-3; No. 2 — Addi Carlson, CL, def. Hannah LaFrenier, GRG, 6-1,6-0; No. 3 — Alivia Clasen, CL, def. Lindsey Tulla, GRG, 6-3, 6-3; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Annalina Johnson, CL, 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Ellie Hilber/Avdra Bohnke, CL, def. Caroline Ahcan/Quinn Cargill, GRG, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2 — Molly Pierce/Mercury Bischoff, GRG, def. Laine Devries/Nora Devries, CL, 6-3, 6-4; No. 3— Bella Messerly/Ilsa Hanke, CL, def. Emma Moran/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Girls Tennis
Elk River 7
GRG 0
ELK RIVER — Elk River defeated GRG 7-0 in play on Aug. 27.
Names for the Elk River team were not available. Playing singles for GRG were Taryn Hamling, Caroline Ahcan, Ava Staskivige and Charlotte Moss.
Playing doubles were the teams of Lindsey Tulla/Hannah LaFrenier, Molly Pierce/Mercury Bischoff, and Alyssa Ohman/Emma Moran.
Elk River 7
Grand Rapids/Greenway 0
Singles: No. 1 — Taryn Hamling, GRG, def. Isla Pepelnjak, DE, 7-5, 6-2; No. 2 — Taran Dimberio, DE, def. Caroline Ahcan, GRG, 6-3 ,6-2; No. 3 — Lindsey Tulla, GRG, def. Lillian Kimber, DE, 6-4, 6-3; No. 4 — Charlotte Moss, GRG, def. Ava Revior, DE, 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: No. 1 — Erin Holliday/Ella Johnson, DE, def. Hannah LaFrenier/Molly Pierce, GRG, 6-3,6-3; No. 2 — Norah Powell/Christina Duncan, DE, def. Quinn Cargill/Alyssa Ohman, GRG, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3— Sylvie Markhaus/CiCi Stender, DE, def. Ava Staskivige/Emma Moran, GRG, 6-0, 6-1.
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Minnesota West 0
ANOKA — The Itasca Community College volleyball team opened its season on Aug. 26, with a 3-0 victory over Minnesota West.
Results of the match were not available.
College Volleyball
ICC 3
Ridgewater 0
ANOKA — The Itasca Community College volleyball team defeated Ridgewater 3-0 in action Aug. 27, at Anoka-Ramsey.
Results of the match were not available.
College Volleyball
Riverland 3
ICC 2
ANOKA — Riverland Community College tipped the Itasca Community College volleyball team 3-2 on Aug.27, at Anoka Ramsey.
Results of the match were not available.
The Vikings are 2-1 on the season and are next in action on Wednesday, Sept. 7, for a 6:30 p.m. road match against Alexandria Technical and Community College. They will travel to Rainy River for a 6:30 p.m. match on Friday, Sept. 9, and they will be on the road Saturday, Sept. 10, for a noon match versus Hibbing Community College.
Fall Classic Two Person Scramble
HIBBING — The final big event of the season is the Fall Classic, a two-person scramble which will be conducted on Sept. 17 and 18, at the Mesaba Country Club in Hibbing.
The cash entry fee price is $95. The entry fee includes a free practice round on Friday, flight prizes and on-course games which will be conducted on both Saturday and Sunday.
Teams will have the option to sign up for the Senior Division if eligible.
There will be a giant cash skins games on both days.
The defending champs are: Clint Cornell/Todd Scaia and the defending Senior champs are: Steve LaFreniere/Randy Siemers.
Players may call 218-263-4826 to register.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.