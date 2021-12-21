GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Hockey
Edina Holiday Classic
Grand Rapids 4
Eden Prairie 3 OT
EDINA — The Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team received a much-needed boost as it snapped a three-game losing skid with a 4-3 victory over Eden Prairie in overtime in its second game of the Edina Holiday Classic.
After losing two overtime games during a trip north to Roseau and Warroad the previous weekend, the Thunderhawks lost to Edina on Thursday in the first game of the tournament. However, the win over Eden Prairie got Grand Rapids back on the winning track.
Eden Prairie led 2-1 after the first period on the strength of goals from Jake Luloff – on a power play – and Ryan Andor. Samuel Sterle found the back of the net for the Thunderhawks in the period.
Each team scored a goal in the middle period as Eden Prairie led 3-2 entering the final period. Hayden Davis scored for Grand Rapids in the period while Luloff scored his second goal, this one coming short-handed.
The Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the third period as Joey DelGreco tallied at the 8:37 mark on feeds from Will Stauffer and Garett Drotts to tie the game at 3-3. There was no more scoring in regulation as the game went into overtime.
Then, 4:05 into overtime, Grand Rapids’ Hayden DeMars scored on an assist from Bauer Murphy to clinch the victory, 4-3.
Myles Gunderson finished with 23 saves in the nets for the Thunderhawks while Sam Schowalter kicked out 34 shots for Eden Prairie.
With the win, Grand Rapids improves to 6-3. Eden Prairie falls to 4-3 with the loss.
GR 1 1 1 1 – 4
EP 2 1 0 0 – 3
First period: 1. EP, Jake Luloff (Ryan Andor, Ryan Koering), 4L28 (pp); 2, GR, Samuel Sterle (Ren Morque, Joey DelGreco), 11:36; 3. EP, Andor (Luloff), 14:02.
Second period: 4. GR, Hayden Davis (Easton Young), 1:56; 5. EP, Luloff, 5:56 (sh).
Third period: 6. GR, DelGreco (Will Stauffer, Garett Drotts), 8:37.
Overtime: 7. GR, Hayden DeMars (Bauer Murphy), 4:05
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 7-7-6-3-23; Sam Schowalter, EP, 13-7-11-3-34; Total penalties: GR 3-for-6 minutes; EP 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Hockey
Edina Holiday
Classic
Grand Rapids 6
ERZ 3
EDINA — In its final game of the tournament on Saturday, Grand Rapids dispatched Elk River/Zimmerman by a 6-3 score.
Kaden Nelson of the Thunderhawks scored the lone goal of the first period with one second left as Grand Rapids had the early lead.
Grand Rapids scored the first three goals of the second period to lead 4-0. Joey DelGreco scored two of the goals for Grand Rapids while Hayden DeMars added the other as Rapids built the big lead.
But ERZ was not finished. Blaise Schutt scored on a power play with 1:51 left in the period, and Carter Davis followed that up with another power play goal with 12 seconds left in the period as the Thunderhawks led 4-2 after two periods.
Grand Rapids held the two goal lead until there was 1:59 remaining in the game when Blake Johnson scored for ERZ to cut the gap to 4-3. However, Grand Rapids received empty-net goals from Justin Kerr and Garett Drotts to seal the victory.
Sam Stockman recorded 29 saves in the nets for ERZ while Myles Gunderson kicked out 19 shots for Grand Rapids.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 7-3 on the season. They played host to Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday and will travel to Duluth for a 7 p.m. contest versus Duluth Denfeld on Thursday, Dec. 23.
With the loss, ERZ falls to 5-4.
ERZ 0 2 1 – 3
GR 1 3 2 – 6
First period: 1. GR, Kaden Nelson (Joey DelGreco, Garett Drotts), 16:59.
Second period: 2. GR, Hayden DeMars (Easton Young), 0:32; 3. GR, DelGreco (Drotts, Nelson), 9:28; 4. GR, DelGreco (DeMars), 11:33; 5. ERZ, Blaise Schutt (Blake Johnson, Jackson Skyberg), 15:09; 6. ERZ, Carter Davis (Schutt, Johnson), 16:48.
Third period: 7. ERZ, Johnson (Marcus Fritel), 15:01; 8. GR, Justin Kerr (Hayden Davis), 15:46 (en); 9. GR, Drotts (Nelson, DelGreco), 16:17 (en).
Goalie saves: Sam Stockman, ERZ, 6-13-10-29; Myles Gunderson, GR, 8-5-6-19; Total penalties: ERZ 2-for-4 minutes; GR 5-for-10 minutes.
Boys Basketball
Esko 77
Grand Rapids 60
ESKO — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team traveled to Esko on Dec. 14, and fell by the score of 77-60.
Esko led 42-39 at the half and outscored the Thunderhawks 35-31 in the second half to take the win.
Koi Perich scored 29 points to pace Esko in scoring. Cuinn Berger scored 24, Nick Swanson, 11, and Dalton Spindler added seven.
Austin Hanson led Grand Rapids with 16 points. Kaydin Metzgar scored 14, Luke Roy, 13, Ian Salmela, eight, and Danny Markovich added seven.
Grand Rapids falls to 1-2 with the loss while Esko is 5-0.
GR 29 31 — 60
E 42 35 — 77
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 8, Kaydin Metzgar 14, Austin Hanson 16, Ethan Florek 2, Luke Roy 13, Danny Markovich 7.
Esko: Carter Zezulka 2, Koi Perich 29, Mason Perich 2, Connor Lahti 3, Nick Swanson 11, Dalton Spindler 7, Cuinn Berger 24.
Total Fouls: GR 17; E 20; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 19-of-27; E 6-of-9; 3-pointers: GR, Salmela, Roy 2; E, K. Perich 2, Lahti, Swanson, Spindler, Berger 2.
Boys Basketball
Grand Rapids 77
Proctor 53
PROCTOR — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team defeated Proctor in a road game on Dec. 17, by the score of 77-53.
The Thunderhawks took a comfortable 18-point lead into the locker room at halftime and then outscored Proctor by six in the second half to cruise to the win.
Kaydin Metzgar led a balanced Grand Rapids scoring attack with 14 points. Austin Hanson and Luke Roy both scored 11, Ian Salmela, 10, Danny Markovich, nine, Aidan Tinquist, eight, and Caleb Rychart added seven points.
Kolbin Carter scored 12 points to top Proctor. Ty Nyberg hit three 3-pointers and scored 10 points while Josh Synott scored nine, James Piero, eight, and Collin Aho added seven.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 2-2 for the season. It played host to Duluth East on Tuesday and will be at home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Bemidji on Thursday, Dec. 23.
With the loss, Proctor falls to 1-4.
GR 42 35 — 77
P 24 29 — 53
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 10, Kaydin Metzgar 14, Caleb Rychart 7, Austin Hanson 11, Ethan Florek 4, Luke Roy 11, Aidan Tinquist 8, Christopher Roy 3, Danny Markovich 9.
Proctor: Nick Breed 3, Josh Synott 9, Collin Aho 7, Ty Nyberg 10, Kolbin Carter 12, James Piero 8, Rev King 4.
Total Fouls: GR 10; P 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: GR 6-of-13; P 1-of-6; 3-pointers: GR, Salmela, L. Roy 2, Tinquist 2, C. Roy; P, Breed, Synott, Nyberg 3, Piero 2.
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 58
North Branch 31
NORTH BRANCH — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team extended its winning streak to eight games with a 58-31 victory over North Branch on Dec. 18.
In a marvelous defensive effort, the Thunderhawks led 28-13 at the half and then outscored North Branch 30-18in the second half to cruise to the victory.
Taryn Hamling scored 20 points to pace Grand Rapids in scoring. Kate Jamtgaard scored 10, and Kyra Giffen and Jessika Lofstrom both scored six.
Paige Peaslee scored 12 points to lead North Branch. Ella Kuhlman scored nine and Chloe Lattimore added five.
With the win, Grand Rapids is 8-1 on the season. It will be on the road Tuesday, Dec. 28, for a 6:15 p.m. game against Monticello. It will play St. Francis on Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Monticello at a time still to be determined.
With the loss, North Branch falls to 4-3 on the season.
GR 28 30 — 58
P 13 18 — 31
Grand Rapids: Kate Jamtgaard 10, Kyra Giffen 6, Hannah Hostetter 2, Jessika Lofstrom 6, Taryn Hamling 20, Braya LaPlant 4, Amanda Scherping 5, Reiley Leppanen 5.
North Branch: Paige Peaslee 12, Chloe Lattimore 5,Ella Kuhlman 9,Kate Lattimore 1, Makenna Runk 2, Johanna Bartkey 2.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 103
Hill City 32
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Hill City 103-32 in action Dec. 17. Deer River led 56-12 at the half and outscored the Hornets 47-20 in the second half to take the win
Cale Jackson nailed three 3-pointers and scored 23 points to lead Deer River. Ty Morrison also hit three 3-pointers and scored 22 points while Ehtan Williams scored 15, Colton Hemphill, 14, Tait Kongsjord, eight, Mason Olson, seven, and Rhett Mundt added five.
Easton Kingsley topped Hill City with 13 points.
With the win, Deer River is 3-1 on the season and was in action Tuesday versus Greenway. With the loss, Hill City is 0-3 for the season.
HC 12 20 — 32
DR 56 47 — 103
Hill City: Taylor Wagner 2, Easton Kingsley 13, Brenden Humphrey 2, Thor Dunham 4, Carter Hare 2, Matthew Washburn 2, Jacob Roper 2, Payden Gould 2.
Deer River: Cale Jackson 23, Ethan Williams 15, Nick Bakkedahl 2, Mason Olson 7, Rhett Mundt 5, Sam Rahier 3, Tait Kongsjord 8, Colton Hemphill 14, Ty Morrison 22, Thomas White 4.
Total Fouls: HC 13; DR 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: HC 6-of-9; DR 8-of-18; 3-pointers: HC, none; DR, Jackson 3, Olson, Rahier, Hemphill, Morrison 3.
IRC Stats
Boys Hockey
As of Dec. 19
Scoring
1. Cam Schulz, Intl. Falls, 4-4-8
2. Parker Sivonen, Intl. Falls, 3-4-7
3. Keegan Ruedebusch, RRMC, 0-6-6
4. Dylan Hedley, RRMC, 1-4-5
4. Cadyn Zahn, Intl. Falls, 1-4-5
6. Colin Kostiuk, Intl. Falls, 4-0-4
6. Royce Allan, Intl. Falls, 3-1-4
6. Joe Herfindahl, Greenway, 3-1-4
6. Nick Troutwine, E-G, 2-2-4
6. Carter Cline, Greenway, 2-2-4
6. Ben Glowack, Intl. Falls, 1-3-4
Save Percentage
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 100
2. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 89.83
3. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 89.47
4. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 89.09
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 83.19
Goals Against Average
1. Ward Harsila, RRMC, 0.00
2. Nathan Jurganson, Greenway, 2.00
3. Carter McBride, Intl. Falls, 3.00
3. Chase Mallory, North Shore, 3.00
5. Ian Kangas, RRMC, 5.33
Boys Basketball
Greenway 66
Eveleth-Gilbert 62 OT
EVELETH — The Greenway High School boys basketball team defeated Eveleth-Gilbert 66-62 in overtime on Dec. 17, at Eveleth.
Eveleth-Gilbert had a comfortable 32-19 lead at the half but Greenway used a barrage of 3-pointers to get back in the game and outscore Eveleth-Gilbert 36-25 9in the second half to tie the game at 55-55 after regulation time.
The Raiders outscored Eveleth-Gilbert 11-7 in overtime to take the win.
Westin Smith and Grant Hansen both scored 24 points for Greenway with Smith hitting six 3-pointers and Hansen nailing four. Mathias Macknight added 11 points.
Will Bittmann scored 23 points to lead the Golden Bears. A.J. Roen had four 3-pointers and 14 points while Carter Flanigan scored 10 and Carter Mavec added five.
With the win, Greenway is 3-2 on the season. It played Deer River on Tuesday.
Eveleth-Gilbert falls to 2-3 on the season.
GWY 19 36 11 — 66
EG 32 25 7 — 62
Greenway: Westin Smith 24, Grant Hansen 24, Tyler Sweeden 2, Kolin Waterhouse 4, Mathias Macknight 11, Grant Rychart 2.
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 5, Griffin Krmpotich 4, A.J. Roen 14, Carter Flanigan 10, Jordan Lang 4, Will Kemp 2, Will Bittmann 23.
Total Fouls: N/A; Fouled Out: N/A; Free Throws: G 9-of-13; EG 8-of-13; 3-pointers: G, Smith 6, Hansen 4, Macknight; EG , Roen 4.
Boys Basketball
N-K 83
Bigfork 59
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel had 23 points as the Spartans won their first game of the season over the Huskies at home Dec. 14.
Justice Rebrovich finished with 17 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin. Marcus Moore added 15 and Brody Erickson had 10.
Jhace Pearson had 27 points to pace Bigfork. Bradley Haley had 14.
BHS 34 25 — 59
NK 37 46 — 83
Bigfork: Jackson Lovdhal 6, Austin Johnson 4, Coltin Rahier 5, Caden Kallinen 2, Bradley Haley 14, Jhace Pearson 27, Chase Jacobson 2.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 15, Justice Rebrovich 17, Conner Perryman 6, Daylan White 4, Shi Oswald 8, Brody Erickson 10.
Total Fouls: Bigfork 19; Nashwauk-Keewatin 18; Fouled Out: Oswald; Free Throws: Bigfork 10-25; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10-21; 3-pointers: Rahier, Pearson 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore, Perryman.
Girls Hockey
GRG 2
HC 0
HIBBING — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team defeated Hibbing/Chisholm 2-0 in action at Hibbing on Dec. 14.
The Lightning scored the only two goals of the game in the first period. Kylie DeBay scored the first at 8:54 of the period and Emma Moran tallied later in the period.
There was no more scoring as the Lightning took the win.
Makenzie Cole was spectacular in the nets for GRG as she kicked out all 22 shots directed her way.
Addison Hess had 34 saves for Hibbing-Chisholm.
GRG is now 8-3 for the season and faced Duluth on Tuesday. It is next in action on Monday, Dec. 27, when it takes on Minnetonka at 5 p.m. in a tournament at Edina. It will play on Tuesday and Wednesday in the tournament.
With the loss, Hibbing-Chisholm is 5-5-1 on the season.
GRG 2 0 0 — 2
HC 0 0 0 — 0
First Period — 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Jade Rohloff), 8:54; 2. GRG, Emma Moran (Taelynn Pomplun, Kenny Martinson), 14:28.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — No scoring.
Goalie Saves — Grand Rapids/Greenway, Makenzie Cole 11-1-10—22; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 14-12-8—34.
Penalties — Grand Rapids/Greenway 3-6; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 80
N-K 37
NASHWAUK — The Deer River High School girls basketball team downed Nashwauk-Keewatin 80-37 in Northern Lakes Conference play Dec. 20.
Grace Bergland scored 24 points to pace Deer River in scoring. Jessica Reigel scored 17, Ella Storlie, 12, Katie Storlie, nine, and Shauna Michaud added seven.
Claire Clusiau and Jazlynn Svaleson both scored 13 points for Nashwauk-Keewatin while Katie Kinkel added 11.
Deer River is now 3-4 for the season. It will play host to International Falls in a 7:15 game on Thursday, Dec. 23.
With the loss, the Spartans fall to 0-5 for the season. It will play Fond du Lac Ojibwe at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
DR 52 28 — 80
NK 25 12 — 37
Deer River: Grace Bergland 24, Constance Bowstring 4, Jessica Reigel 17, Shauna Michaud 7, Jacelyn Carstensen 4, Hannah Gullickson 3, Katie Storlie 9, Ella Storlie 12
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 13, Katie Kinkel 11, Jazlynn Svaleson 13.
Men’s Basketball
Gogebic 57
Itasca 54
IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Itasca Community College men’s basketball team lost a close 57-54 decision on the road to Gogebic Community College on Dec. 18, in Ironwood, Mich.
Gogebic led 24-20 at the half, and the Vikings outscored Gogebic 34-33 in the second half but it wasn’t enough as Gogebic held on for the win.
Trevon Clark had 19 points and six rebounds for Gogebic while Christian Hocking recorded 15 points and eight rebounds. Isiah Thompson scored seven, Yohance London had six points, 10 rebounds and three steals while Elijah Owens added six points. Marlen Williams had two points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Nick Grant had 14 points and five rebounds for Itasca and Jerome Washington added 13 points and five rebounds. Cody Lee scored 10 points and pulled down seven rebounds while Deidrich Kemp had seven points, five rebounds and three steals. Jack Tong had six points and three steals.
Itasca is 5-6 overall and 0-1 in conference play and is off until Tuesday, Dec. 30, when it takes on Minnesota State-Fergus Falls at 7:30 p.m. in the Fergus Falls Classic. It will play St. Cloud Technical Community College on Friday, Dec. 31, at 1 p.m. in its second game of the tournament.
ICC 20 34 — 54
GCC 24 33 — 57
Itasca: Nick Grant 14, Jack Tong 6, Deidrich Kemp 7, Jerome Washington 13, Cody Lee 10, Tyrell Tellis-Martin 2, Tyler Pederson 2.
Gogebic: Yohance London 6, Marlen Williams 2, Trevon Clark 19, Elijah Owens 6, Christian Hocking 15, Isiah Thompson 7, Cole Bracket 2.
Total Fouls: I 15; G 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 3-of-3; G 8-of-12; 3-pointers: I, Grant, Kemp, Washington, Lee 2; G, London 2, Clark 2, Owens 2, Thompson.
Women’s Basketball
Fergus Falls 91
Itasca 50
GRAND RAPIDS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost to Minnesota State-Fergus Falls 91-50 on Dec. 17.
Fergus Fallsled 37-26 at the half but then outscored the Vikings by 30 points in the second half to take the win.
Jayna Gronewold had 23 points and six assists for Fergus Falls while Lindsey Kurz had 18 points, three steaks and six rebounds, Emily Dehler had 15 points, 14 rebounds and three steals, Mackenzie Foss had 10 points, five rebounds and three steals, and Mya Buffalo and Lydia Baker both added eight points.
Haley Murray had 15 points and six rebounds for Itasca while Mya Roberts connected on three 3-pointers for 12 points while recording three steals. Caroline Cheney had 10 points and seven rebounds.
FF 37 54 — 91
ICC 26 24 — 50
Fergus Falls: Jayna Gronewold 23, Lindsey Kurz 18, Emily Dehler 15, Mackenzie Foss 10, Brooke Hovland 1, Abby Tysdal 4, Nyssa Vogel 4, Mya Buffalo 8, Lydia Baker 8.
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 4, Haley Murray 15, Mya Roberts 12, Caroline Cheney 10, Hailey Giacomini 4, Alaina Eiden 3, Tiora Ferguson 2.
Total Fouls: FF 12; I 13; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: FF 4-of-11; I 3-of-8; 3-pointers: FF, Gronewold, Foss 2; G, London 2, Clark 2, Owens 2, Thompson; I, Roberts 3.
Women’s Basketball
Riverland 84
Itasca 29
FERGUS FALLS — The Itasca Community College women’s basketball team lost to Riverland Community College on Dec. 18, by the score 84-29.
Riverland led big at the half at 51-8 and cruised to the win.
Nora Mecoleta scored 21 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and recorded five steals for Riverland while Camryn McQuery had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Elyse Hebrink scored 14 points and added 12 assists and five teals while Cayli Miles scored 11 points, pulled down six rebounds and had six steals. Imani Colon scored eight points and Turena Schultz added six points.
Mya Roberts had 15 points and five steals for Itasca while Haley Murray had five points and five rebounds. Maddi Taylor and Alaina Eiden both had six rebounds.
Itasca is 0-8 overall and is next in action on Thursday, Dec. 30, for a 5:30 p.m. game against Minnesota State-Fergus Falls in the Fergus Falls Classic. It will play St. Cloud Tech on Friday, Dec. 31, at 11 a.m. in the Fergus Falls Tournament.
Riverland is 6-0 for the season.
ICC 8 21 — 29
RCC 51 33 — 84
Itasca: Maddi Taylor 1, Haley Murray 5, Mya Roberts 15, Caroline Cheney 3, Lacey Lindekugel 3, Alaina Eiden 2.
Riverland: Elyse Hebrink 14, Imani Colon 8, Cayli Miles 11, Camryn McQuery 17, Nora Mecoleta 21, Mallory Luhring 4, Turena Schultz 6, Sylana Stewart 2, Shelby Crissman 1.
Total Fouls: I 15; R 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: I 5-of-10; R 8-of-15; 3-pointers: I, Murray, Roberts 2, Lindekugel; R, Hebrink, Miles, McQuery, Mecoleta.
