COLERAINE — Over the years, Bishop’s Performance Motorsports (BPM) has developed meaningful relationships with a multitude of reputable organizations, and they have no desire to slow down.
The latest addition to the BPM family, GO Lithium, is no exception to greatness.
GO Lithium manufactures lithium batteries in the United States that are built specifically for racing. The batteries weigh in at 9 pounds, although what they lack in weight is made up for in quality. GO Lithium packs 1,250 amps and constructed with prismatic technology which enhances endurance. In fact, they expect the average race team to be able to use a GO Lithium battery for approximately 10 years.
BPM founder, Chris Bishop, is ecstatic about the opportunity to add GO Lithium products to his operation. He states, “Not only does GO Lithium have a great product, but they are also basically in my backyard which made this deal a no-brainer. The week of the Brainerd Nationals, Doug Johnson [owner] sent his guys, AJ and Broc, to install them in our Top Sportsman Malibu and we quickly realized the professionalism they had.
“The batteries are very lightweight, and the cranking power is the best we have seen. I’m looking forward to building a lasting relationship for years to come.”
As far as safety inspections, GO Lithium batteries undergo rigorous testing before entering the market. Additionally, all GO Lithium batteries come with a full one-year replacement and three-year prorated warranty for any manufacturer defects. If the user causes damage, they offer discounted repairs and rebuilds for the life of the product.
GO Lithium joins an impressive list of companies that sponsor Bishop’s Performance Motorsports. Those include Seafoam Products, Hughes Performance, 1320 Marketing Group, K&T Gilbert Matco Tools, Mill City Graphics, Hoosier, Line Performance Engines, Jones Transmission Cooling System, RaceSponsorships.net, Bishop’s Performance NAPA Autocare Center, and NAPA Autoparts of Grand Rapids. You can find more information about GO Lithium by visiting their website at www.golithium.com.
Bishop’s Performance Motorsports was established in 2005, and is based out of Grand Rapids. They specialize in building racing transmissions, selling parts, and high caliber service. BPM also excels behind the wheel with a four-driver team that competes within the NHRA; Jeff Cheney, Donnie Durenburger, Steve Stockton, and founder, Chris Bishop. BPM also sponsors several proficient racers within the Midwestern U.S.
You can follow Bishop’s Performance Motorsports on Facebook, Instagram (@bishops_motorsports), or by visiting their website at www.bpmracer.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.