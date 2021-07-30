The 66th annual North Star Stampede took place in Effie on July 23-25.
Cowboys and cowgirls competed in saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping, and cowgirls barrel racing. Other events included novice bronc riding, wild cow milking, and junior bull riding.
The three-day event was open to entries across the world and is considered Minnesota’s largest open rodeo. Rodeo clown Tuffy entertained the crowd in-between events.
Last year, Minnesota’s attorney general Keith Ellison fined rodeo organizers for holding the event during state lockdowns. Supporters of the event quickly rallied around Cimarron Pitzen, whose family has staged the rodeo since 1955.
In June 2021, Cimarron Pitzen of the North Star Stampede reached a settlement in the COVID-related civil lawsuit with the state’s attorney general.
Pitzen admitted no guilt and released a statement expressing gratitude for support he received.
“I would like to thank the hundreds of good people who donated to our fight against the state and have stood with us,” he said. “I would like to thank our attorney, Paul Dworak, and especially our local law enforcement, Itasca County Sheriff (Vic) Williams and his staff and Aitkin County Sheriff (Dan) Guida for their support over the last year. It is nice to know we live in an area where we don’t defund our LEO’s, but rather defend them and support them. I am looking forward to seeing all of you July 23-25 for the 66th annual North Star Stampede.”
The North Star Stampede is held annually during the last full weekend of July.
