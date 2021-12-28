GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Boys Basketball
Bemidji 60
Grand Rapids 59
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball team lost a tough 60-59 decision to Bemidji in play Dec. 23, in Grand Rapids.
Bemidji took a 33-26 lead into halftime. It led by much more throughout the first half but the Thunderhawks made a late run capped off by a 3-pointer at the buzzer by Caleb Rychart.
The Thunderhawks outscored Bemidji by six points in the second half but it wasn’t quite enough as Bemidji took the win.
Isaac Severts drained four 3-pointers and scored 21 points to lead Bemidji. Ethan Biehn scored 11, Sam Wilson, 10, Khai Branham, eight, and Gavin Luksik added seven.
Grand Rapids connected on 10 3-pointers in the contest. Ian Salmela had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points to lead a balanced Thunderhawk scoring attack. Caleb Rychart hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 points while Kaydin Metzgar had 11, Austin Hanson, 10, Luke Roy, seven, and Danny Markovich added six.
Grand Rapids is now 2-4 on the season and it faced Columbia Heights on Tuesday in its first game of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase in Hibbing. It will play Hibbing in the tournament on Thursday, Dec. 30, at noon and then will be off until Thursday, Jan. 6, when it travels to Duluth Denfeld for a 7 p.m. game.
With the win, Bemidji is 4-3 on the season.
B 33 27 — 60
GR 26 33 — 59
Bemidji: Ethan Biehn 11, Sam Wilson 10, Dawson Lish 3, Isaac Severts 21, Gavin Luksik 7, Khai Branham 8.
Grand Rapids: Ian Salmela 13, Kaydin Metzgar 11, Caleb Rychart 12, Austin Hanson 10, Luke Roy 7, Danny Markovich 6.
Total Fouls: B 14; GR 16; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: B 11-of-15; GR 1-of-5; 3-pointers: B, Biehn, Wilson, Lish, Severts 4; GR, Salmela 3, Metzgar, Rychart 4, Hanson, Roy.
Girls Hockey
Minnetonka 6
Grand Rapids 0
EDINA — The Grand Rapids/Greenway (GRG) girls hockey team found it tough going in its first game of the Waiser Invitational at Edina on Monday.
Results of the game were not available as the Herald-Review went to press.
Boys Basketball
MIB 102
Northland 51
MT.IRON — The Northland-Remer boys basketball team ran into a buzz saw and lost to Mt. Iron-Buhl 102-51 in road action on Dec. 23.
MIB led 50-32 at the half and then outscored the Eagles 52-19 in the second half to win going away.
Asher Zubich nailed five 3-pointers and led the Rangers with 31 points. Mason Cline scored 20, Cooper Salinias, 14, Nikolas Jesch, 13, MiCaden Clines, six, and T.J. Duchamp added five.
Noah Carlson led Northland with 18 points. Liam Wake scored 12, Alexander Wake, nine, and Nathan Johnson added eight.
Northland-Remer is now 0-3 for the season. It is next in action on Monday, Jan. 3, at 7:15 p.m. on the road at South Ridge.
With the win, MIB improves to 5-1 for the season.
NHS 32 19 — 51
MIB 50 52 — 102
Northland: Nolan Carlson 18, Jeffrey Myers 4, Alexander Wake 9, Liam Wake 12, Nathan Johnson 8; Three pointers: A. Wake 2, L. Wake 2; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: Carlson.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: TJ Duchamp 5, Asher Zubich 31, Mason Clines 20, Jeffrey Kayfes 4, Josh Holmes 5, Nikolas Jesch 13, Braxton Negen 2, MiCaden Clines 6, Alex Schneider 2, Cooper Salinas 14; Three pointers: Zubich 5, Holmes 1, Jesch 1, Salinas 2; Free throws: 11-14; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Girls Basketball
H-F 67
N-K 49
CHISHOLM — Hinckley-Finlayson defeated the Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls basketball team 67-49 in action in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27.
Hinckley-Finlayson led 34-23 at the half and it outscored the Spartans 33-26 in the second half to take the win.
Makayla Ammerman scored 20 points to pace Hinckley-Finlayson. Anna Degerstrom scored 12, Bella Brant, eight, and Reese Hartl and Rylie Kreger both added six.
Claire Clusiau scored 19 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Jazlynn Svaleson scored 12, Katie Kinkel, eight, and Kaitlin Olson added six.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin is now 0-6 for the season. It faced Chisholm on Tuesday in the tournament and then will be off until Monday, Jan. 3, when it plays host to Northeast Range in a 7:15 p.m. contest.
With the win, Hinckley-Finlayson is 2-6 on the season.
HF 34 33 — 67
NK 23 26 — 49
Hinckley-Finlayson: Anna Degerstrom 12, Hannah Hartl 4, Reese Hartl 6, Olivia Hoppe 4, Rylie Kreger 6, Makayla Ammerman 20, Bella Brant 8, Isabella Bennett 2, Gracie Olson 4, Corrina Tvedt 1.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Jazlynn Svaleson 12, Katie Kinkel 8, Jaci Rebrovich 2, Claire Clusiau 19, Kaitlin Olson 6.
Total Fouls: Hinckley-Finlayson 10; Nashwauk-Keewatin 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hinckley-Finlayson 5-12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 0-3; 3-pointers: Hannah Hartl, Kreger 2, Ammerman, Kinkel 2, Clusiau.
