GRAND RAPIDS — Words. “Be mindful when it comes to your words. A string of some that don’t mean much to you, may stick with someone else for a lifetime.”
Over the years, the sports pages have been filled with words spoken by athletes and coaches. Some quotes are inspirational, some are thoughtful, some are just plain hilarious, and some are just cringeworthy.
Former U of Houston receiver Torrin Polk said his coach John Jenkins “treats us like men, he lets us wear earrings.”
When former NFL coach Bum Phillips was asked why he brings his wife on road trips he said “because she’s too ugly to kiss good-bye.” I bet that went over well at home!
Former Viking receiver, bad boy Randy Moss, once said “when you’re rich you don’t write checks… straight cash, homey.”
One of the classics was uttered by ESPN’s Joe Theismann who said “Nobody in football should be called a genius; a genius is a guy like Norman Einstein.”
After turning down a three-year, $21 million contract offer from the Minnesota Timberwolves, Latrell Spreewell said” That’s not enough. I’ve got a family to feed.” Apparently, Latrell didn’t take the kids to MacDonalds.
Then there are the malapropisms. These guys could have written for the late comedian Norm Crosby, who made a career of butchering words.
Karl Malone, after a loss: “I ain’t gonna be no escape goat.”
Hall of Fame Cub outfielder Andre Dawson once said “I want all the kids to do what I do, to look up to me. I want all the kids to copulate me.”
When Florida Gator coach Steve Spurrier told fans about a dorm fire at rival Auburn, Spurrier said “The dorm fire at Auburn was terrible, 20 books were destroyed; but the real tragedy was that 15 of them hadn’t been colored yet.” Ouch!
When Shaquille O’Neal was playing basketball in Greece, a reporter asked him if he had visited the Parthenon while there. Shaq responded “I can’t really remember the names of the clubs we went to.”
Golfer Greg Norman said “I owe a lot to my parents, especially my mother and father.”
Boxing great Mike Tyson was asked what he was going to do after he retired. Tyson’s answer? “Fade into Bolivian, I guess.”
One of my favorites comes from my all-time favorite Viking quarterback Joe Kapp. Kapp was not your conventional quarterback. Once a reporter questioned him about not being a “classic” drop back passer. Kapp responded saying “Classics are for the Greeks. I’m a football player.”
Coaches are always quoted.
There’s an unwritten rule for coaches on all levels. You don’t bad mouth your players to the press. You don’t want your words to come back to haunt you or damage player-coach relationships. Immediately after a game a coach is sometimes still in game mode and may say something he’ll regret. “Don’t mix bad words with your bad mood. You’ll have many opportunities to change a mood, but you’ll never get the opportunity to replace the words you spoke.”
Remember when Viking kicker Daniel Carlson missed three field goals in a game against Green Bay two years ago? He was immediately cut from the team. Head Coach Mike Zimmer’s words? The quote he will forever be known for?
“Did you see the game? Cutting him was an easy decision.” I wonder what went through Carlson’s head hearing those words. I wonder what thoughts went through his teammates’ heads? Zimmer received a lot of backlash for those words, and in my opinion, rightly so.
The Vikings immediately signed Dan Bailey. Bailey missed three field goals and an extra point last week; that’s the first time that has happened since John Aveni of the Redskins did the same thing in 1961. Daniel Carlson meanwhile, set a franchise record for the Raiders in field goal accuracy with a 94% success rate. Karma.
Coaches and team leaders don’t publicly criticize players individually. They talk team…we…us. Good coaches choose words to inspire. I have yet to hear Rocco Baldelli of the Twins (named last week as the most handsome manager in baseball) make a negative comment about a player.
Tom Kelly didn’t either. Kelly knew what things were about. When in Fort Myers during spring training, Kelly would call the team together and have them look at the street across from the field. He’d point to the cars turning at the light and say “You see those cars turning at the light? All of those people are driving to work, driving to their jobs every morning. Think about what you’re doing for a living. It’s almost sinful. Just think how lucky we all are.”
I tried to find a negative statement former Timberwolves coach Flip Saunders said about a player. I couldn’t find a single one. When the team performed poorly, it was always “we,” no one player ever singled out.
Maybe it’s because Kelly, Baldelli, Saunders and perhaps the greatest Minnesota coach ever, Bud Grant, kept things in perspective. They understood. As Bud Grant said, “If winning or losing is going to define you, you’re going to be on a rough road. I never use the word ‘hero’ for sports, I use star. Hero is way above star. Players are not heroes, and sports – sports is just entertainment; that’s all it is.” Perspective.
Words. Someone once said “words are like eggs dropped from great heights; you can no more call them back than ignore the mess they leave when they fall.”
Good coaches don’t have messes to clean up.
