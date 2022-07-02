The Grand Rapids Legion Post 60 baseball team continued their summer season with a tournament hosted by Duluth Lakeview Legion in Duluth starting on Tuesday. After falling in back-to-back games to end the Grand Rapids Invitational last weekend, Post 60 rebounded with two convincing wins of their own to start the tournament. Their first game in pool play action came vs. the host team, Duluth Lakeview, as they got back in the win column with a 9-4 victory.
Dominic Broberg continued to be solid on the mound, picking up his third win of the season. Broberg pitched seven innings, allowed four runs (two earned) on eight hits and a base on ball. Head Coach Bill Kinnunen said Broberg pitched very well to kick the tournament off. “Dominic was dominant, “ Kinnunen commented. Broberg was also productive hitting-wise, with two hits, two runs scored, and two RBI’s. Ben Keske had two hits, Kyler Miller knocked a triple, and Tyler Norgard and David Wohlers each tallied a double for Post 60 at the plate.
In game two, Grand Rapids put up their biggest number of the season so far, with a 16-4 win over Eau Claire, Wisconsin in five innings. Post 60 scored six runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth to totally break it open in the late innings. Easton Sjostrand went five innings, allowed four runs (three earned) on eight hits and a walk, and qualified for the win. Offensively, Miller went three for three with two doubles, three runs scored, and three RBI’s. Caleb Gunderson was three for four, Norgard hit a solo homerun on the second pitch of the game and doubled, while knocking in four runs, and Keske and Nolan Svatos each had two hits and two runs scored. Kinnunen was pleased with the hitting production in this tournament. “The bats woke up, a lot of guys were swinging the bat well,” Kinnunen said.
In the final matchup of pool play action, Grand Rapids faced off against the St. Cloud Chutes, which mainly consists of players from St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Post 60 dropped this one, 9-6, as David Wohlers took the loss, going three innings and allowing five earned runs on six hits. Miller had another huge game with the bat, going three for three and scoring three runs, while Gunderson and Svatos both picked up a pair of hits once again.
Grand Rapids’ final game of the tournament was against Thunder Bay, Ontario in the third place game on Thursday afternoon. Kinnunen said he thought the team had a chance to make the championship game vs. Superior because they would’ve maybe had the tiebreaker when it came down to runs scored. However, the late game that was supposed to be played on Wednesday between Eau Claire and Lakeview never happened due to rain. Post 60 continued their hitting ways in the third place game, scoring eight runs and shutting out Thunder Bay. Norgard was the winning pitcher with a gem of a performance, going six innings, striking out five, and allowing zero runs on four hits and a walk. Norgard, Broberg, and Wohlers all had two hits in the ballgame, helping improve Grand Rapids’ record to 5-3. The next game for Post 60 will come after the Fourth of July holiday with a home matchup at Bob Streetar Field on the 5th of July vs the West Duluth Cubs at 5:30 p.m.
