GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Girls Basketball
Grand Rapids 72
North Branch 29
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School girls basketball team ran past North Branch 72-29 in action on Dec. 17.
The Thunderhawks led big after the first half at 43-18 and they outscored North Branch by 18 in the second half to cruise to the win.
Taryn Hamling connected on four 3-pointers and she led Grand Rapids with 24 points. Jessika Lofstrom scored 21 points while Amanda Scherping had eight, Sydney Burggraf, six, Kate Jamtgaard and Reiley Leppanen, four each, Braya LaPlant, three, and Hannah Hostetter, two.
Ella Kuhlman had 20 points for North Branch.
The win is Grand Rapids’ sixth in a row and it stands at 6-2 on the season. It will be on the road in the Monticello Holiday Tournament with games set for Wednesday, Dec.28, at 8 p.m. versus Monticello, and Thursday, Dec. 29, with a 2:15 p.m. contest against Rocori.
With the loss, North Branch falls to 2-5 on the season.
Boys Basketball
Deer River 83
Hill City 34
HILL CITY —The Deer River High School boys basketball team ran past Hill City 83-34 in action Dec. 16, on the road.
The Warriors led 58-21 at the half and cruised to the victory.
Cale Jackson scored 13 points to pace Deer River in scoring. Sam Rahier nailed four 3-pointers and scored 12 while Caiden Schjenken and Rhett Mundt also scored 12. Ethan Williams and Damien Cash both scored eight, Marcus Hinman, seven, and Colton Hemphill added six.
Easton Kingsley led Hill City with 15 points. Jacob Roper scored eight and Mathew Washburn added five.
With the win, Deer River is now 4-0 for the season. It played Greenway on Dec. 20, and will be home versus Barnum for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec. 22. It will compete in the Crosby-Ironton Tournament on Dec. 28-30. In its first game, it will play Crosby-Ironton at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
With the loss, Hill City is 0-3 for the season. It played Blackduck on Dec. 20, and will play in the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Holiday Tournament starting on Wednesday, Dec. 28, when it plays Win-E-Mac at 4 p.m.
DR 58 25—83
HC 21 13—34
Deer River: Cale Jackson 13, Caiden Schjenken 12, Ethan Williams 8, Marcus Hinman 7, Damien Cash 8, Nick Bakkedahl 3, Rhett Mundt 12, Sam Rahier 12, Thomas White 2, Colton Hemphill 6.
Hill City: Easton Kingsley 15, Jackson Kingsley 2, Mathew Washburn 5, Jacob Roper 8, Trevor Kingsley 4.
Total Fouls: DR 13; HC 9; Fouled Out: None; 3-pointers: DR, Jackson, Hinman, Rahier 4; HC, none; Free throws: DR 5-of-9; HC 7-of-9.
Girls Basketball
Spectrum 64
Greenway 42
ISLE — The Greenway High School girls basketball team lost to Spectrum during action on Dec. 17, at Isle.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, the Raiders are now 0-6 on the year. They played Mesabi East on Dec. 20, and will play host to Hill City/Northland on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 7:15 p.m.
With the win, Spectrum improves to 4-2 on the season.
Girls Basketball
Deer River 60
N-K 51
DEER RIVER — The Deer River High School girls basketball team defeated Nashwauk-Keewatin 60-51 in play on Dec. 19.
Deer River led 38-24 at the half. The Spartans outscored the Warriors in the second half by five points but it wasn’t enough as Deer River took the win.
Arionna Doerr scored 14 points to pace Deer River in scoring. Hannah Edwards and Constance Bowstring both scored 13 while Ella Storlie added 10.
Claire Clusiau scored 23 points to lead Nashwauk-Keewatin. Katie Kinkel tallied 14 and Taylor Covier added six.
With the win, Deer River improves to 4-2 for the season. It played International Falls on Dec. 20, and will play in the Hoops For Hope Holiday Tournament at Ely next. The Warriors play Ely in their first game at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, and it then will take on Wrenshall at 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
With the loss, Nashwauk-Keewatin falls to 1-4 for the season. It will be home for a 7:15 p.m. game against Fond du Lac Ojibwe on Thursday, Dec. 22, and it will play in the Chisholm Holiday Tournament starting Dec. 27, with a 1 p.m. game versus Duluth Denfeld.
NK 24 27—51
DR 38 22—60
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Claire Clusiau 23, Katie Kinkel 14, Taylor Covier 6, Alainna Evans 2, Kaitlin Olson 2, Katrinna Evans 2, Macarena Lopez 2.
Deer River: Arionna Doerr 14, Hannah Edwards 13, Constance Bowstring 13, Ella Storlie 10, Hemphill 4, Paige Nason 4, Belgarde 4.
Girls Basketball
Bigfork 57
HCN 37
HILL CITY — The Bigfork High School girls basketball team defeated Hill City/Northland 57-37 in action on Dec. 19.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Bigfork improves to 5-1 on the season. It will travel to International Falls for a 7:15 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec. 22, and then will play in a tournament in Ely. The Huskies take on Wrenshall at 2 p.m. in their first game of the tournament and then will play Cook County at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in its second game of the tourney.
With the loss, Hill City/Northland falls to 1-4 for the season. It played Sebeka on Dec. 20, and will be on the road at Greenway on Thursday, Dec. 22, for a 7:15 p.m. game.
Girls Hockey
GRG 9
H/C 0
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids/Greenway girls hockey team ripped Hibbing/Chisholm 9-0 in action Dec. 16, in Grand Rapids.
Mercury Bischoff scored six goals to lead the GRG attack in the game. Cali Madsen, Kylie DeBay and Molly Pierce also scored goals for the Lightning. Kalle Reed had four assists while Madsen and Pierce each added two assists to their goals.
Riley Toivonen recorded the shutout in the nets for the Lightning as she kicked out all eight shots directed her way.
Grave McDowell finished with 45 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm as GRG outshot the Bluejackets 54-8 in the game.
With the win, GRG improves to 6-4 for the season. It played Duluth on Dec. 20, and will be on the road to play in the Waiser Tournament in Edina later in the month. It is scheduled to play Edina on Monday, Dec. 26, at 7:15 p.m., in Edina.
With the loss, Hibbing/Chisholm falls to 4-6 on the season.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
GRG 6 2 1 — 9
First Period: 1. GRG, Kylie DeBay (Cali Madsen), 1:58; 2. GRG, Madsen (DeBay, Mira Rajala), 8:14; 3. GRG, Mercury Bischoff (Molly Pierce, Kalle Reed), 9:49; 4. GRG, Bischoff, 11:50; 5. GRG, Bischoff (DeBay), 13:57; 6. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Pierce), 14:28
Second period: 7. GRG, Pierce (Reed, Abby Skelly), 2:46; 8. GRG, Bischoff (Madsen, Morgan Carsrud), 8:45.
Third Period: 9. GRG, Bischoff (Reed, Riley Toivonen), 15:12
Penalties-Minutes: HC 1-for-2 minutes; GRG 2-for-6 minutes.
Goalie saves: Grace McDowell, HC, 19-19-7—45; Riley Toivonen, GRG, 3-0-5—8.
Boys Hockey
Edina Holiday
Classic
Eden Prairie 2
Grand Rapids 0
EDINA — After its first game of the Edina Holiday Classic against Edina was cancelled due to inclement weather on Dec. 15, Grand Rapids lost to Eden Prairie 2-0 on Dec. 16.
The game was a battle of goaltenders as there was no scoring in the first two periods. Eden Prairie scored the eventual game-winner at the 1:42 mark of the third period when Cole Saterdalen found the back of the net. John Kleis added another goal for Eden Prairie at the 6:06 mark as it Eden Prairie took the win.
Isaiah Paulnock recorded 17 stops to record the shutout in the nets for Eden Prairie. Myles Gunderson turned in another impressive performance for Grand Rapids as he finished with 34 stops.
With the loss, the Thunderhawks fall to 6-2 for the season. Eden Prairie improves to 3-4 on the season.
GR 0 0 0 — 0
EP 0 0 2 — 2
First Period: 1. No scoring.
Second period: No scoring.
Third Period: 1. EP, Cole Saterdalen (Tommy Moen, Andy Earl), 1:42; 2. EP, John Kleis (Tate Bloch), 6:06.
Penalties-Minutes: GR 2-for-4 minutes; EP 5-for-10 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 9-13-12—34; Isaiah Paulnock, EP, 8-8-1—17.
Boys Hockey
ERZ 5
Grand Rapids 3
EDINA — In its second game of the Edina Tournament on Dec. 17, the Grand Rapids High School boys hockey team lost to Elk River/Zimmerman by a 5-3 score.
After a scoreless first period, Grand Rapids notched the lone goal of the second period as Blayne Mortenson turned on the red light.
In a wild third period, ERZ scored the first two goals of the period – by Carter Davis and Cooper Anderson – to take a 2-1 lead. But the Thunderhawks answered back with a pair of goals of their own as Gavin Forrest tied the game and Kyler Murray put them ahead with 7:10 left in the game.
But ERZ caught fire in the late stages as Matt Reinert tied the game with 5:48 remaining, and Kole Mears gave ERZ a 4-3 advantage with a goal with just 56 seconds left in the game.
Davis scored into an empty net with 15 seconds remaining to clinch the victory for ERZ.
Sam Stockman had 25 saves in the nets for ERZ while Myles Gunderson finished with 17 stops for Grand Rapids.
With the loss, Grand Rapids falls to 6-3 for the season. It played Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Dec. 20. It will play host to Duluth Denfeld in a 7 p.m. game on Thursday, Dec. 22.
With the win, ERZ improves to 4-3 on the season.
GR 0 1 2 — 3
ERZ 0 0 5 — 5
First Period: 1. No scoring.
Second period: 1. GR, Blayne Mortenson (Will Stauffer), 16:22.
Third Period: 2. ERZ. Carter Davis (Preston Holmes), 2:52; 3. ERZ, Cooper Anderson (Matt Reinert), 4:54; 4. GR, Gavin Forrest (Mortenson, Hayden Davis), 6:22; 5. GR, Kyler Miller (Gus Drennen, Stauffer), 9:50; 6. ERZ, Reinert (Blake Rinehart, Holmes), 11:12; 7. ERZ, Kole Mears (Davis), 16:04; 8, ERZ, Davis (Rinehart, Holmes), 16:45 (en).
Penalties-Minutes: GR 1-for-2 minutes; ERZ 1-for-2 minutes.
Goalie saves: Myles Gunderson, GR, 6-6-5—17; Sam Stockman, ERZ, 5-10-10—25.
Boys Hockey
Greenway 7
MW 3
MOUND — The Greenway High School boys hockey team defeated Mound Westonka 7-3 in a road tilt on Dec. 17.
The Raiders jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first period on the strength of goals from Jacques Villenueve, Aden Springer and Ashton Sanderson.
Jackson Henningsgaard scored early in the second period to cut the Greenway lead to 3-1, but unanswered goals from Raiders Carter Cline, Matthew Hannah and Villenueve boosted the Greenway lead to 6-1. August Novack scored a power play goal for Mound Westonka with seven seconds left in the period as the Raiders took a 6-2 advantage into the final period.
Thomas Vekich scored for Greenway in the third period while Novack scored his second goal for Mound Westonka.
Derek Gibeau had 27 saves in the nets for Greenway while Mason Evenson also had 27 saves for Mound Westonka.
With the win, Greenway is now 2-4 on the season. It is next in action on Wednesday, Dec. 28, with a 6 p.m. home game against Cambridge-Isanti. It will then play Delano in another 6 p.m. home contest on Thursday, Dec. 29.
With the loss, Mound Westonka is 2-6 for the season.
G 3 3 1 — 7
MW 0 2 1 — 3
First Period: 1. G, Jacques Villenueve, 3:42 (sh); 2. G, Aden Springer (Matthew Hannah), 8:32; 3. G, Ashton Sanderson , 12:56.
Second period: 4. MW, Jackson Henningsgaard, 1:29; 5. G, Carter Cline (Max Gangl), 3:52; 6. Hannah (Sanderson), 13:27; 7. G, Villenueve (Thomas Vekich, Cline), 14:53; 8. MW, August Novack (Joseph Pouchnik), 16:53 (pp).
Third Period: 9. G, Vekich (Villenueve), 12:28; 10. MW, Novack (Drake Whitmore), 15:34.
Penalties-Minutes: G 3-for-6 minutes; MW 2-for-7 minutes.
Goalie saves: Derek Gibeau, G, 10-8-9—27; Mason Evenson, MW, 8-10-9—27.
Girls Wrestling
BEMIDJI — The Nashwauk-Keewatin High School girls wrestling team placed ninth out of 17 teams in the Bemidji Blue Ox Girls Tournament on Dec. 17.
Jovanna Volker of Nashwauk-Keewatin took first place in the 132-pound division as she pinned Tori Bahr of Bemidji in 3:22 in the championship match.
