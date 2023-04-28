GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
Baseball
Grand Rapids 2
Duluth East 1
DULUTH — The Grand Rapids High School baseball team picked up its first win of the season as it topped Duluth East 2-1 in a game on April 27, at Wade Stadium in Duluth.
Easton Sjostrand turned in a gem on the mound for the Thunderhawks, pitching a five-hit complete game. Sjostrand was in complete control as he didn’t walk a batter while striking out five. He hit one batter.
The Thunderhawk defense also played well, committing just one error in support of Sjostrand.
Grand Rapids manager Bill Kinnunen said the Thunderhawks pitched well and played defense which is the long-time formula for success in the Thunderhawk program.
“It was a warmer day out so maybe we are a warm-weather team,” said Kinnunen. “We played baseball the way it is supposed to be played or the first time this year. It was just our third time on a field so maybe we just need more time and better weather.
“It is huge to get that first win because we needed a win badly after seven weeks in a gym and come out and lose our first three games. It will help tremendously with our attitude and out wanting to get out and play more baseball.”
The Thunderhawk bats remained cold as Grand Rapids managed just five hits in the game. Kyle Henke had two hits including singling in Myles Gunderson with the eventual game-winning run.
With the win, the Thunderhawks are now 1-3 on the season. They are slated for their home opener versus Hibbing for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 2, at Bob Streetar Field in Grand Rapids. Kinnunen said he anticipates that the field will be ready for the game but added that if it is not ready the game may be played at Aurora. They will travel to Anoka on Friday, May 5, for a 4:30 p.m. game. On Saturday, May 6, they will play at Minnetonka against Minnetonka at 8 a.m. They will then play Totino-Grace at Minnetonka at 10:30 a.m. On May 9, the Thunderhawks will be back home.
Duluth East falls to 0-4 with the loss.
Softball
Hermantown 11
Grand Rapids 1
GRAND RAPIDS — The Grand Rapids High School fastpitch softball team lost to Hermantown by the score of 11-1 in six innings in the home opener for the Thunderhawks on April 27.
Hermantown scored one run in the first inning, five in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Addie Linder was the losing pitcher for Grand Rapids allowing 11 runs on eight hits while walking six and striking out six.
Lindsey Racine scored the Thunderhawks lone run in the fifth inning.
The loss evens Grand Rapids’ record at 1-1 on the season. It is set to play host to Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin in a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 2. It remains home for a 4:30 p.m. contest against Duluth East on Wednesday, May 3, then will travel to Rock Ridge for a 4:30 p.m. contest on Thursday, May 4.
With the win, Hermantown is 1-1 on the season.
Softball
Ely 24
Deer River 13
AURORA—The Ely softball team defeted Deer River 24-1 in six innings.
Zoe MacKenzie got the win in relief for the Timberwolves, giving up just two hits in 3.2 innings of work. She struck out seven.
At the plate, Kate Coughlin was 3-3 with four RBIs to lead Ely. Hannah Penke was 2-5 with three RBIs and a home run and Kate Coughling was 2-3 with two RBIs.
For Deer River, Coco Bowstring was 2-4 with four RBIs. Hailey Edwards finished 2-3.
With the loss, Deer River is now 0-2 for the season. It will travel to Blackduck for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 2, and will be at home against Littlefork-Big Falls in a 12:30 p.m. game on Wednesday, May 3.
Ely improves to 2-0 with the win.
Softball
HCN 7
LFBF 1
REMER — The Hill City/Northland fastpitch softball team won its season opener as it defeated Littlefork-Big Falls 7-1 in action at Remer on April 27.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, HCN is now 1-0 for the season. It was slated to play McGregor on April 28, and will travel to play Pine River-Backus in a 4:30 p.m. game on Monday, May 1. It will home at Remer for a 4:30 p.m. contest versus Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Tuesday, May 2.
With the loss, LFBF falls to 0-2 for the season.
Baseball
Rock Ridge 8
GNK 3
VIRGINIA — The Rock Ridge baseball team put runs on the board early and got solid outings from three different pitchers on their way to an 8-3 win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin Wednesday.
The Wolverines put bat to ball early on the contest, plating three in the bottom of the first inning to take an early lead.
Tate Uhan reached on a walk to start things off. An out later, John Kendall was hit by a pitch, setting up Dylan Hedley to bring both runners home. Hedley took advantage of the runners on base, knocking a single up the right side to score both to make it a 2-0 game.
With Griffin Dosan at the plate, Hedley stole his way to second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch from GNK starter Ethan Ambuehl. Dosan took a third strike but the ball was dropped, forcing the batter to be thrown out at first while giving Hedley enough time to come home from third to make it a 3-0 game after one.
Getting the start on the mound as well, Hedley continued into the second inning and grabbed two more outs before being changed out for Carter Mavec.
Mavec walked the first batter he faced in Jackson Mallum, but with two outs already on the board courtesy of Hedley, got out of the inning quickly when he struck out Ambuehl the next at bat.
The Titans got on the board in the top of the third. Thomas Vekich led things off with a monster triple to center before Matt Hannah got on base with a walk. Hannah stole his way to second and the lead runner came home on a sacrifice fly from Joss Parantala, 3-1.
GNK made it 3-2 shortly thereafter with Hayden Clow knocking a single up the right side to score a second runner, putting the visitors down just one after two and a half innings.
Rock Ridge couldn’t get anything going in the bottom of the third and then came out with Jaden Lang on the mound in the top of the fourth. Lang gave up a single to Carter Williams to start things off but then put the next three batters down in succession to end the inning with the Wolverines lead still at one.
Rock Ridge slowly grew their lead from here, with Lang starting off the bottom of the fourth with a stand-up triple to right. Shortly after, a wild pitch allowed him to come home, ending Ambuehl’s time on the mound with Vekich taking over. Vekich got the Titans out of the fourth trailing 4-2.
GNK made another pitching change for the fifth inning with Austin Anderson taking over with his team down two. The Wolverines found early success against him, however, to grow their lead some more.
Hedley started things off with a single to right before Dosan brought him home with an RBI triple to left-center. Sawyer Hallin was walked to put runners on the corners. Hallin then made a break for second and the Titans bit, allowing Dosan to come home from third while Hallin safely made it to second, 6-2.
Rock Ridge tacked on two more runs in the bottom of the sixth. Tate Uhan got a one-out single to shallow right field and with Mavec now at the plate, made it all the way around after stealing second, stealing third and advancing home on a balk, 7-2.With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, Parantala was tasked with getting the final out for the Titans, but it still took some work. Kendall reached on a walk and then moved to second on a wild pitch before stealing his way to third. Hedley then rocked an RBI triple of his own to score the runner, 8-2.
GNK got one back in the top of the seventh when Vinnie DeNucci hit an RBI single to right to score Hannah, but that’s all they could muster as Rock Ridge earned the 8-3 win.
With the loss, the Titans are now 1-1 on the season. They are scheduled to play at International Falls at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.
College Baseball
Itasca 12
Northland 2
BRAINERD — The Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team continued its winning ways with a 12-2 six-inning win over Northland on April 26, at Brainerd.
Gage Lund started on the mound for the Vikings and picked up the win, going five innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits while walking two and striking out three.
Tanner Hills pitched the sixth inning and walked one and struck out one.
Kodi Miller had three hits with a double and a home run, scored a run and drove in five for Itasca. Jackson Bonneville had a double and a home run, scored three times and drove in one. Geremy Mattis had two hits and scored two runs, Kole Paulsen had a hit, scored two runs and drove in one, and Joshua Grimmer had two hits, scored a run and stole two bases.
Isaac Mata took the loss on the mound for Northland. Thomas Gust also saw mound action.
Abel Rodriguez Jr. drove in two runs for Northland without the benefit of a hit.
College Baseball
Northland 10
Itasca 8
BRAINERD — Northland won the second game of a doubleheader by the score of 10-8 over the Minnesota North College-Itasca baseball team on April 26, at Brainerd.
Itasca led 3-0 after one inning and 5-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning where Northland exploded for seven runs to take a two-run lead. The Vikings tallied three runs in the top of the sixth inning to regain the lead at 8-7. However, Northland rebounded to score three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to lead 10-8, and then held the Vikings off the scoreboard in the top of the seventh to get the win.
Keaden Kempert started on the mound for Northland and pitched the first five innings to get the win. He allowed seven earned runs on five hits while walking six and fanning three. Noah Warne pitched an inning and allowed one run on two hits while walking one. Joseph Lopez picked up the save as he pitched one inning, allowed one hit and struck out one.
Jayden Hoffman starte on the mound for Itasca and allowed one run on four hits in his three innings of work while walking one and striking out four. Tyler Norgard pitched one-third of an inning and allowed six runs, five of which were earned, on five hits and a walk. Thor Dunham finished the game for the Vikings and took the loss, piching 2 2/3 innings and yielding three runs – just one of which was earned – on five hits while striking out four.
Matthew Zepeda had three hits with a double, scored two runs and drove in four to lead Northland while Odhan Manhas had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one. Isaac Mata had two hits with a double, scored a run and drove in two. Abel Rodriguez finished with two hits and two runs scored, and Freddy Landman had two hits, scored a run and drove in one.
Kodi Miller had a home run, scored a run and drove in two for Itasca while Jackson Bonneville had a double, scored two runs and drove in two more. Kole Paulsen had a double, scored a run and drove in two and Jake Eltiste had two hits and scored a run.
Itasca is now 19-13 overall and 9-1 n North Conference play, good for first place. Rainy River is second with a 6-4 mark. Itasca is next in action on Saturday, April 29, at Aurora for a 12:30 p.m. game versus Hibbing Community College.
College Softball
GRAND RAPIDS — A scheduled doubleheader between Minnesota North College-Itasca and Rainy River Community College to have been played on April 26, was cancelled.
In addition, a doubleheader between Itasca and Minnesota North College-Mesabi Range set for Friday, April 28, has been cancelled. A doubleheader versus Dakota County Technical College will be played on Saturday, April 29, with games at 2 and 4 p.m. The Vikings are slated to play a doubleheader on Monday, May 1, against Hibbing Community College with games at 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Itasca is 8-18 overall but tied with Central Lakes atop the North Conference with a 5-1 record.
Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League
GRAND RAPIDS — The ladies of the Pokegama morning golf league will begin their season on May 16, with their annual Spring Brunch and Scramble.
All area lady golfers, whether league members or not, are welcome to come to the brunch ($15) at the Pokegama Grill on Tuesday, May 16, beginning at 10 a.m. There will be a nine-hole scramble event following the brunch with reduced green fees for non-season pass holders.
Beginning the week after the brunch, the Pokegama Women’s Morning Golf League will meet every Tuesday morning at 8 a.m. Members play either nine or 18 holes. A fun event is scheduled for each day of play and ladies may play on a team if they so choose.
Other events such as a ringer board, pot games and weekly low net score are included each week as well.
Golfers of all abilities, from beginners and beyond are welcome to join! Call Joan Richardson at 218-326-2641 or email jnmir@mchsi.com to sign up for the brunch and/or request more information.
Baseball
Esko 14
GNK 4
NASHWAUK — The Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin baseball team lost to Esko by a 14-4 score on April 27.
Results of the game were not available.
With the loss, GNK falls to 1-1 on the season. It is slated to travel to International Falls for a 4:30 p.m. game on Tuesday, May 2.
With the win, Esko improves to 4-0.
Baseball
Deer River 3
HCN 2
PROCTOR — In a game at Proctor, the Deer River High School baseball team tipped Hill City/Northland 3-2 on April 27.
Results of the game were not available.
With the win, Deer River is 1-1 on the season. The Warriors will be home against International Falls for a 9 a.m. game on Saturday, April 29, and will remain home for a 4:30 p.m.. contest versus Littlefork-Big Falls on Tuesday, May 2.
HCN is now 0-2 on the season. Results of games versus Chisholm and Mille Lacs on April 27 and April 28, respectively, were not available. It is slated to play host to Cass Lake-Bena in a 4:30 p.m. game at Hill City on Tuesday, May 2.
