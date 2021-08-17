GRAND RAPIDS — What a year it has been for baseball in Grand Rapids.
First, the Grand Rapids High School team won the section title and then its first two games in the state tournament to reach the state championship game.
While the Thunderhawks were defeated and finished as the runner-up team in the state, it was a fantastic year.
Then the Post No. 60 American Legion team won the Sub-State title to advance to the state tournament. The team had a good showing at state to end its season.
Additionally, the Grand Rapids Post No. 1720 Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) team won the district title and advanced to the state tournament.
Unfortunately, the local VFW team – which is made up of players mostly 15 and 16 years old – lost its first game at state to drop into a big hole. Losing the first game at the state tournament can be considered a death wish because rarely does a team rebound from it.
But this Grand Rapids VFW team is different. Manager Greg Tulla and high school and Legion coach Bill Kinnunen can’t say enough about the talent and the makeup of the young men who make up the team. And, it showed as Post No. 1720 won an unbelievable seven straight games to come from the loser’s bracket and claim the state championship.
Tulla said he talked with an old-timer who was in his 41st straight year attending the VFW state tournament and the old-timer told him that this is the first time he had ever seen a team to battle back from the loser’s bracket to win the state championship.
Brett Holum, here at the newspaper and a former pro ball player, said he heard that Grand Rapids was the first team to battle back and win seven games in the 66-year history of the VFWstate tournament.
At any rate, it was quite the accomplishment.
With many of the young players from the VFW team elevating to playing on the high school varsity next spring, and then on the American Legion team next summer, things look rosy for the Grand Rapids program.
Hats off to the coaches in the program, and to the athletes who get it done on the field.
