GRAND RAPIDS — The summer of 2020, the summer baseball died; baseball as we know it that is.
The National League is no longer in existence. Oh, it’s still here in name, but with the designated hitter now applying to all of baseball, there is no National League. For baseball purists, it’s a sad turn of events.
I have absolutely no idea what adding a DH to the National League has to do with the COVID situation. Baseball has become like politics somewhat; as long as we are going to address the health issue, let’s sneak in a couple of pet projects as well.
Another change to the game that has absolutely nothing to do with COVID is starting each extra inning with a runner automatically put on second base. I can’t for the life of me, understand why that rule was put in. Ridiculous. One hundred plus years of baseball tradition gone, just like that.
And yet another of Manfred’s pet projects – a pitcher must pitch to a three batter minimum.
A recent poll states that nearly 70% of baseball fans believe Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is doing a terrible job and should be replaced. Count me as one. Under his tenure, baseball has changed; the hit and run, the pinch hitter, the double steal, the steal, the sacrifice bunt, and the suicide squeeze have all but disappeared.
The grand old game has turned into a computerized homerun derby with analytically driven defensive placements, four outfielders, and extreme shifts. Very few hitters can go the opposite way anymore; it’s now home run or nothing. Strikeouts outnumber hits, league batting averages are at or near all-time lows.
Last October Manfred said he was going to issue a statement regarding the juiced up ball major league baseball has been using for the past two years. He has issued no statement. It’s going to be another year of superball baseball.
And now, the COVID rules. Two weeks ago Manfred’s MLB sent out a 100- plus page “2020 Operations Manual” detailing all the new rules and regulations that must be followed because of Coronavirus. Here are just a few.
It’s Little League all over again. Because time spent in the clubhouse will be limited, teams are encouraged to have players come to the stadium fully dressed in their uniforms, just like they did when they were 10 years old and rode their bikes to the Little League Park.
No more team buffets. No more of those big ketchup and mustard bottles either. Food will be served in individual containers and the big condiment bottles removed and replaced with the little packets like one gets at MacDonald’s.
Players will stand six feet apart during the playing of the National Anthem, and when time is out, players must move away from base runners.
No more of the traditional exchanging of lineup cards at home plate. Teams will now input their lineups in the MLB app, and umps will print them out 15 minutes before game time.
No high fives, no fist bumps or hugs.
Pitchers will have their own bag of balls for use in bullpen sessions and starting pitchers will bring their own rosin bag and a wet rag to the mound, since going to the mouth is prohibited.
The balls used in pregame batting practice will be picked up by staffers wearing gloves and stored for at least five days before being used again.
Players that aren’t playing in the game will sit in the stands behind the dugout with two rows and four seats between them.
Everyone except the players must wear masks.
There will be no arguing with umpires, absolutely no brawling. Both will carry punishments that Manfred says will be “severe.”
Players cannot bring out a teammate’s glove or hat at the end of an inning if the player is stranded on a base. The player must go to the dugout and retrieve his own equipment. Players will have to bring their own pine tar rag and weighted donuts to the on deck circle. Good bye bat boys.
There will be absolutely no spitting, no sunflower seeds! Baseball without sunflower seeds? You’ve got to be kidding.
Players and coaches are encouraged to take the team bus from the hotel to the ballpark. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will be at least six bus trips back and forth.
There will be no leaving the seats on flights, no special meals (just bags of pretzels and peanuts like ordinary passengers get), and only one person in each row can eat at a time.
There will be no air conditioning on the team bus, windows will be open to allow fresh air in. If the bus is equipped with an overhead emergency exit door, that too will remain open. And, it will be the same with hotel rooms. Air conditioning will not be allowed, hotel windows will be open for fresh air- and in metro areas, I’m sure plenty of noise as well.
There will be no congregating in the hotel lobby, no visits from the housekeeping staff. Room service deliveries will be left outside the door. Teams will be housed on the lower floors so they won’t have to take the elevator; they will take the stairs.
Players will not be allowed to leave the hotel to go downtown to eat. They cannot mingle with the public. If socializing with anyone other than an immediate family member must be done, masks and gloves are required.
I don’t want to wish my life away, but please hurry 2021. And dear baseball gods, find out if Derek Jeter is busy; maybe he would like to be the new commissioner.
