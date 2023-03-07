GRAND RAPIDS — Following is information in regards to sporting events in this area:
State Wrestling
Tournament
TWIN CITIES — Five area wrestlers competed in the Minnesota Class AA State Wrestling Tournament during the weekend/
Junior Alex Lehman of Grand Rapids won his opening match at 126 pounds on Friday over Tomas Ochocki of SSP to improve to 39-9 on the season. In the next round, Lehman lost to Jack Nelson of MOWE by fall in 6:00. Nelson went on to win the state championship.
Lehman then moved to wrestlebacks where he defeated Sean O’Brien of TOGR in his next match. He then faced Vance Barz of SRR and lost by a 5-2 decision to be eliminated. Barz went on to take third in the weight class.
Justin Jobe, a Thunderhawk junior, lost his first-round match to Ethan Sylvester of TOGR. In his first match in wrestlebacks, he lost to Nick Korman of ALA by a close 1-0 decision.
Clayton Danielson, a Rapids sophomore, wrestled at 285 pounds and lost to Brady Rhode of DBLQ in the first round to be eliminated.
Class A
Senior Jojo Thompson of Deer River, who entered the tournament with a 37-3 record, lost in his first-round match to Beau Robinson of WCAA by an 11-9 decision. With the loss, he was eliminated from the competition.
Senior Mason Marx of Nashwauk-Keewatin/Greenway wrestled in the 285-pound division and he lost his first-round match to Spencer Eisenbraun if PAAR by a major decision and was eliminated.
State Swim Meet
MINNEAPOLIS — Several Grand Rapids High School swimmers participated in the Minnesota State Class A Boys Swimming and Diving Meet in Minneapolis over the weekend.
Grand Rapids senior Aydin Aultman earned All-State honors by placing sixth in diving with 359.0 points. Jimmy Nord of Chisago Lakes won the competition with 442 points.
The Thunderhawk 200-yard medley relay comprised of junior Isaac Palecek, junior Sam Barton, sophomore William Skaudis and junior Nik Casper placed 21st in 1:47.09.
Sophomore Joe Loney placed 19th in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:17.56, and he also finished 23rd in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:57.56.
Sophomore Leif Wyland placed 21st in the 500-yard freestyle in a time of 5:26.79.
The Thunderhawk 400-yard freestyle relay made up of Casper, Skaudis, Loney and Palecek was 21st in 3:32.82.
Palecek placed 22nd in the 100-yard backstroke in 59.05 seconds.
Casper placed 24th in the 200-yard freestyle in a time of 1:58.77.
Girls Basketball
Section Tournaments
Following are the scenarios for the various girls basketball section tournaments involving area teams:
Section 7AAA
In semifinal action on March 3, No. 1 seed Grand Rapids advanced to the championship game with a 55-26 victory over No. 4 seed Hibbing.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 seed Cloquet ran past No. 3 seed Hermantown 71-46.
Grand Rapids and Cloquet will meet for the section championship on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. R Duluth Denfeld High School.
Section 7AA
In quarterfinal action in Section 7AA at Hermantown, No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes downed No. 8 seed Pierz 57-22, No. 2 seed Proctor defeated No. 7 seed Mesabi East 57-47, No. 3 seed Crosby-Ironton stopped No. 6 seed Pillager 62-47, and No. 4 seed Duluth Marshall beat No. 5 seed Esko 62-52.
The semifinals are slated for Wednesday, March 8, at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, with the championship game set for Friday,March 10, at 6 p.m. at UMD.
Section 7A
In quarterfinal action in Section 7A on March 4, at Hibbing, No. 1 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl defeated No. 9 seed Cherry 81-19, No. 2 seed Cromwell-Wright beat No. 7 seed Floodwood 53-24, No. 3 seed Ely downed No. 6 seed Bigfork 46-29, and No. 4 seed South Ridge downed No. 5 seed Chisholm 80-44.
Semifinal action was March 7, in Hibbing, with the championship game set for Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at the Hibbing Memorial Building Arena.
Boys Basketball
Section Tournaments
Section 7AAA
The Grand Rapids High School boys basketball earned the No. 4 seed in the Section 7AAA Boys Basketball Tournament and will open play at home on Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. with a quarterfinal versus No. 5 seed Cloquet. The winner of that game will advance to the semifinals where it will play No. 1 seed Hermantown on Friday, March 10, at 7 p.m. in Hermantown.
Hermantown and No. 2 seed North Branch received byes into the semifinals. In the other quarterfinal contest on March 8, No. 3 seed Duluth Denfeld will meet No. 6 seed Hibbing. The winner of that game will play North Branch on March 10.
There is no information as to where and when the championship game will be played.
Section 7AA
First round play in Section 7AA began on March 7.
No. 1 seed Pequot Lakes played No. 16 seed International Falls, No. 2 seed Esko faced off against No. 15 seed Greenway, No. 3 seed Rock Ridge went against No. 14 seed Duluth Marshall, No. 4 seed Crosby-Ironton squared off against No. 13 seed Mesabi East, No. 5 seed Two Harbors played No. 12 seed Proctor, No. 6 seed Moose Lake-Willow River played No. 11 seed Pierz, No. 7 seed Aitkin took on No. 10 seed Hinckley-Finlayson, and No. 8 seed Pillager payed No. 9 seed Staples-Motley.
Quarterfinals are slated for Saturday, March 11, at Hermantown with the semifinals set for Wednesday, March 15, at Hermantown.
The championship game will be played at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 17, in Hermantown.
Section 7A
The Section 7A tournament started with two play-in games on March 6. In one game, No. 16 seed Hill City defeated No. 17 seed Cook County 60-44. In the other play-in game, No. 15 seed Floodwood pounded No. 18 seed Northeast Range 104-30.
In second-round action with all games at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 9, at the site of the higher seed, No. 1 seed Deer River will play No. 16 seed Hill City, No. 2 seed Cherry will take on No. 15 seed Floodwood, No. 3 seed Northland-Remer will take on No. 14 seed Nashwauk-Keewatin, No. 4 seed Mt. Iron-Buhl will play No. 13 seed Wrenshall, No. 5 seed Fond du Lac will face No. 12 seed Carlton, No. 6 seed Ely will play No. 11 seed Bigfork, No. 7 seed North Woods will No. 10 seed Littlefork-Big Falls, and No. 8 seed Chisholm will face No. 9 seed South Ridge.
Quarterfinal games will be Saturday, March 11, at Duluth Denfeld High School. The semifinals are slated for Wednesday, March 15, at UMD. The championship game will be played at UMD on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m.
Northern Revival
Volleyball
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The Northern Revival volleyball team went 5-0 and took home its third Gold Championship last weekend in Superior, Wis.
The wins bring Northern Revival’s overall record to 28-3.
According to coach Rob Hering, it was an impressive display of serving from his team in the tournament. Kyra Johnson of Esko had eight ace serves, 14 kills, nine digs and one block, Savanna Hering of Superior recorded 14 ace serves, three set assists and 14 digs, Quinn Danielson of Cloquet had seven ace serves and 12 digs, Ava Carlson of Cloquet finished with 13 kills and three digs, Haylee Finckbone of Grand Rapids finished with three ace serves, 10 kills, four digs and one block, Maija Hill of Mesabi East recorded two ace serves, eight kills, three blocks and two digs, Braya LaPlant of Grand Rapids finished with three ace serves, 43 set assists and two kills, and Ella Walker of Proctor had two ace serves, nine kills and two blocks.
Northern Revival will get a short break so that the basketball girls can compete in postseason play. Its next volleyball tournament will be March 18-19, for the Northern Lights Challenge in Burnsville, Minn. It will be live streamed on its Facebook page Northern Revival Volleyball.
Swim Honor Roll
Boys
Final
200-yard medley relay
1. Duluth, 1:39.05
2. Rock Ridge, 1:40.11
3. Hibbing, 1:41.22
4. Grand Rapids, 1:46.35
5. Mesabi East, 1:48.66
200-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:37.72
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 1:47.28
3. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 1:50.84
4. Dylan Manchester, Duluth, 1:52.97
5. Elliot Yung, Duluth, 1:53.27
7. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 1:55.93
9. Nik Casper, Grand Rapids, 1:56.38
200 Individual Medley
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:57.83
2. Cole Layman, Mesabi East, 2:06.98
3. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 2:08.80
4. Travis Elling, Duluth, 2:09.23
5. Lucas Warren, Duluth, 2:10.16
50-yard freestyle
1. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 21.40
2. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 21.65
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 22.08
4. Luke Pocquette, Hibbing, 22.18
5. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 22.42
Diving (6 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 265
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 231
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 219
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 217
5. Cole Hughes, Hibbing, 196
9. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 172
Diving (11 dives)
1. Aydin Aultman, Grand Rapids, 399
2. Tyler Fosso, Hibbing, 382
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 368
4. Cale Bortnem, Duluth, 332
5. Gabe Aagenes, Rock Ridge, 331
7. David Aultman, Grand Rapids, 296
100-yard butterfly
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 51.0
2. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 51.0
3. Ben Phillips, Hibbing, 54.0
4. Landon West, Duluth, 54.0
5. Pete Saftner, Duluth, 55.0
7. William Skaudis, Grand Rapids, 58.0
100-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 47.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 48.0
3. Joey Zelen, Duluth, 49.0
4. Gunnar George, Rock Ridge, 49.0
5. Travis Elling, Duluth, 50.0
500-yard freestyle
1. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 4:31.38
2. Travis Elling, Duluth, 4:56.53
3. Joe Loney, Grand Rapids, 5:17.56
4. Alex Leete, Mesabi East, 5:20.60
5. Lucas Warren, Duluth, 5:21.32
7. Leif Wyland, Grand Rapids, 5:25.64
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 1:27.05
2. Hibbing, 1:28.76
3. Mesabi East, 1:29.39
4. Rock Ridge, 1:33.95
5. Grand Rapids, 1:38.41
100-yard backstroke
1. Landon West, Duluth, 55.0
2. Carter Steele, Mesabi East, 55.0
3. Leif Ziring, Duluth, 57.0
4. Grant Wodny. Duluth, 57.0
5. Isaac Palecek, Grand Rapids, 58.0
100-yard breaststroke
1. Erik Oase, Duluth, 1:01.15
2. Grant Wodny, Duluth, 1:02.75
3. Lukas Niska, Duluth, 1:04.10
4. Gabe Aagnes, Rock Ridge, 1:04.24
5. Ben Riipinen, Hibbing, 1:04.56
400-yard freestyle relay
1. Duluth, 3:13.18
2. Rock Ridge, 3:22.06
3. Mesabi East, 3:27.46
4. Grand Rapids, 3:32.82
5. Hibbing, 3:39.98
